India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
196/3 (57.2 ov)

2nd Test
Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
196/3 (57.2 ov) - R/R 3.42

Play In Progress

Rohit Sharma - 69

Ajinkya Rahane - 37

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 134 188 16 2
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 41 90 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Olly Stone 11 4 28 1
Moeen Ali 16.2 1 74 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 86/3 (21.2)

106 (106) R/R: 2.95

Rohit Sharma 69(126)

Virat Kohli (C) 0(5) S.R (0)

b Moeen Ali
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1: Hosts reach 106/3 at lunch

14:40 (IST)

After 56 overs,India 189/3 ( Rohit Sharma 132 , Ajinkya Rahane 36)

Moeen returns to the attack. Gets sharp turn off the first, the ball hits Rohit’s pad but it was going down leg. Rohit reaches the pitch of the ball and defends the fourth delivery. The ball is just holding a bit. Maiden over, second on the trot for England after the tea break.

14:37 (IST)

After 55 overs,India 189/3 ( Rohit Sharma 132 , Ajinkya Rahane 36)

Time for the final session of the day. Stone with the ball against Rahane. The pacer has been really impressive, has bowled with a lot of control and good pace. Rahane gets beaten off the first delivery as the ball shapes away from the right-hander. Just a hint of reverse swing from Stone off the fifth as Rahane gets an inside edge. Maiden over from Stone.

14:33 (IST)

Did you know?

Rohit Sharma is the first player to have scored each of his first seven Test hundreds at home. The previous most was six by Mohammad Azharuddin.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

14:33 (IST)
14:13 (IST)

After 54 overs,India 189/3 ( Rohit Sharma 132 , Ajinkya Rahane 36)

Rohit sets off for a single off the third ball after working the ball through midwicket which is then followed by a quick single to Rahane off the last delivery as Leach concedes two off what turns out to be the last over before tea. Excellent session for the Indians as Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane hold fort with a solid partnership worth more than a ton. India collect 83 runs without losing a wicket to head to the interval with the scoreboard reading 189/3.

14:09 (IST)

After 53 overs,India 187/3 ( Rohit Sharma 131 , Ajinkya Rahane 35)

Olly Stone returns to the attack, taking the end where Moeen was bowling last. Ball stays low after pitching full outside off off the fourth delivery, going past Rahane’s outside edge. Maiden for the seamer. Perhaps one more over after this before tea is taken.

14:04 (IST)

After 52 overs,India 187/3 ( Rohit Sharma 131 , Ajinkya Rahane 35)

Rohit cuts the ball through the off side off the second delivery of Leach’s 19th over, bringing up the century stand with Rahane that is accompanied with a roar from the crowd and an applause from the home dressing room.

14:01 (IST)
hnd

Hundred of the partnership up between Rohit and Rahane for the fourth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a brace off Leach. The pair consume 180 deliveries along the way in what has been a patient display so far. IND 187/3

13:59 (IST)

After 51 overs,India 185/3 ( Rohit Sharma 129 , Ajinkya Rahane 35)

A four and a single off Moeen’s bowling for a second over running, this time Rohit nearly getting caught by Stokes at slip after getting surprised by the extra bounce.

13:58 (IST)
four

FOUR! Close shave for Rohit. Extra bounce off Moeen's bowling surprised him, ultimately going for a very aerial cut that flies just wide of Stokes, before rolling away to the boundary rope. IND 184/3

13:57 (IST)

After 50 overs,India 180/3 ( Rohit Sharma 124 , Ajinkya Rahane 35)

Tidy over from Leach, giving away just the one single to Rohit at the start of the over. Multiple attempts at cutting the ball get intercepted on the off side.

Highlights

14:01 (IST)

Hundred of the partnership up between Rohit and Rahane for the fourth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a brace off Leach. The pair consume 180 deliveries along the way in what has been a patient display so far. IND 187/3
13:19 (IST)

CENTURY NO 7 for Rohit Gurunath Sharma! Brings up the milestone with a double off Moeen, consuming 130 deliveries along the way. Fabulous knock from the opener, who roars back to form after a couple of low scores at the same venue in the previous Test! IND 147/3
13:00 (IST)

SIX! Rohit takes a couple of steps down the track and launches the ball over the long off fence for the second maximum of his innings! Moves to 97 with that hit while bringing up the fifty stand with Rahane! IND 139/3
11:19 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in quick succession. This time, Kohli departs. A duck for the Indian skipper. Classic off break from Mooen, invites Kohli for the drive, gets good drift there and the ball rattles Kohli’s stumps. Kohli was clueless. Kohli b Moeen Ali 0(5)
11:11 (IST)

OUT! Outside edge and Pujara departs. Leach with the breakthrough. The right-hander wasn’t expecting the ball to spin that much as he committed to his forward prod. Stokes with a sharp catch at first slip. Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 21(58)
10:46 (IST)

50 for Rohit Sharma. And the Hitman gets there in style, with a sweep shot for a boundary. Brisk half century for the Mumbai batsman, will do wonders for his confidence.  
09:40 (IST)

OUT! What a start for Stone and England! Just a hint of inswing and the pacer traps Gill LBW. The Punjab batsman was in two minds, whether to play or leave it, paid the price eventually. Shubman Gill lbw b Olly Stone 0(3)

India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 2021 2nd Test at Chennai: The pie chart shows that the first session was shared. Rohit looking in good nick, that’s good from India’s perspective. But visitors won’t be disheartened, they got back in the game with two quick wickets. Post the lunch session, it will be crucial for Rahane to stitch a partnership with Rohit and steer the visitors out of trouble.

Toss report: Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss on Saturday and opted to bat in the second Test against England in Chennai as they bid to level the four-match series in front of returning fans.

Kohli said that it was a "good toss to win... Day one is going to be pretty good for batting and we expect the pitch to get roughed up drastically from day two onwards."

All-rounder Axar Patel will make his debut for the hosts, who have left out spinners Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes into the side, while fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested to be replaced by Mohammed Siraj.

England captain Joe Root said bowling first would be an "opportunity to take early wickets."

Virat Kohli (captain) of India and Joe Root (captain) of England posing with Test series Trophy during day one of the first test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 5th February 2021. Sportzpics

England left out first Test heroes James Anderson and Dom Bess, bringing in Olly Stone to partner Stuart Broad in England's pace attack while Moeen Ali will share spin duties with Jack Leach.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Joe Root (capt), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 13, 2021 11:55:10 IST

