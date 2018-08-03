First Cricket
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Edgbaston: Virat Kohli key after Stokes gets Rahul for 13

Date: Friday, 03 August, 2018 22:12 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

287/10
Overs
89.4
R/R
3.21
Fours
32
Sixes
0
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 2 15 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 17 2 56 1
Ishant Sharma 17 1 46 1
274/10
Overs
76.0
R/R
3.61
Fours
36
Sixes
1
Extras
20
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Umesh Yadav not out 1 16 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 22 7 41 2
Stuart Broad 10 2 40 0
180/10
Overs
53.0
R/R
3.4
Fours
19
Sixes
2
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 12 2 38 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 21 4 59 3
63/3
Overs
21.3
R/R
2.96
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 28 49 2 0
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 2 15 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 8 2 19 0
Stuart Broad 6 1 22 2

  • Curran continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,India 63/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

    Anderson continues. Pitching it full to Kohli and trying to move the ball in and out. Kohli grins as Anderson pitches it again on the off stump line and swings it away. That line again, Kohli thinks and smiles. He ends the over with a solid front-foot defence.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Loud loud shout and DRS... Kohli survived on height... close call... meanwhile its starting to get darker here... lot of cloud coming in... so we might stop sooner than scheduled time... lights on

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson to continue. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 63/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

    Curran to continue. The 20-year-old is doing things way too ahead of his age. Pitches two balls on similar length, one comes in, the other goes out. On the next ball, he goes one step ahead and tries to collect the ball and throw it at Kohli in follow through, Kohli stares back at him. Next ball, more drama as huge LBW appeal for Kohli happens, umpire shakes head, DRS called but the review shows the ball was missing the stumps. Every moment in this phase of the match bringing something exciting. How good is Test cricket? This good. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Not-Out! Well, well, well, Kohli survives a close LBW call. The incoming ball thuds his pads, Curran appeals and then opts to go for DRS after umpire shakes his head. Review shows the ball was missing the stumps. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli stands in the fourth innings of Test cricket:

    9, 0, 85, 23, 3

    Full Scorecard

  • Curran continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 62/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

    Anderson is back at it again and the first ball goes past Kohli's edge. The next ball Kohli comes forward and steers it through the covers for 3. Great battle. Anderson pulls back the length for Rahane, that's what he does with the new batsman. Starts off with a back of the length and slowly goes full. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Right, so Anderson is back into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 59/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

    Watching Kohli bat and watching others makes you believe in the saying that cricket is played in the mind. The way he played the cover drive to fetch a boundary off the first ball of the over shows his class and his mental strength. That very shot can bury England's morale. Root knows he needs Kohli if he wants to win this one and we are seeing Anderson stretching up again. Can be a good move to bring him in when Rahane is still new.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Top shot, effortless from Kohli as he steers this one through the covers for boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Does make you giggle

    Full Scorecard

  • Curran to continue

    Full Scorecard

  • Right, we are back from DRINKS!

    Full Scorecard

  • Lineker is hooked too!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 54/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)

    Stokes continues. Rahane on strike for the first time. Taps the ball well, runs two. Easy. Not really. A lot must be going on inside him. India's best chance to win. His another chance to score runs in Test cricket. 

    He can have a little sip of water for now. Drinks called.

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 51/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

    A sense of relaxation was returning to the Indian dressing room and just then Stokes has struck. Huge appeal on the first ball of Curran's over. Umpire Gaffaney said no. England did not go for review. It was more of an effort to break Kohli's confidence and concentration. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! And that's fifty for India. Kohli leans down and drives it through the cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Rahul gone. What a peach from Stokes! Ball is moving around and now Rahane has to contend with him... he didn't in the first innings... if England get Kohli... 

    And just as I type that... this is a heart attack a ball... Bairstow is a very good judge behind the wicket... sensational really. Of all of them, he knew Virat didn't hit it... but Curran has his tail up too. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Curran continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ajinkya Rahane, right handed bat, is in at number 5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 46/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 13 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

    Stokes continues. Rahul-Kohli partnership was slowly building up although Rahul never looked settled. Somewhere in the dressing room, Pujara would be watching this. Would he have been a better selection?Well, that's for some other time to discuss. Rahane in next. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! KL Rahul is gone, a little short in length, the ball deviates away after pitching, taking the edge off Rahul's bat in the process. Rahul c Bairstow b Stokes 13(24)

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 45/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

    Bowling change from both the ends for England. And a huge LBW appeal on the very first ball. Rahul survives as there was an edge. Curran is focussing on bringing the ball constantly to Rahul. He should watch out for the one which goes away in the next over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli is the only Asian batsman to have an average above 55 in the fourth innings in Test cricket in SENA countries among batsmen who have scored atleast 200 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Sam Curran, left arm medium pace, comes into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 43/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 12 , Virat Kohli (C) 11)

    Okay so we have Stokes bowling now. No long spells for Anderson here. Kohli is slowly moving into the ODI mode, he is looking to play his shots and showing angst on face on not being able to play a particular shot. In this short while, he has brought a sense of relaxation for India in the middle.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Just under 30 overs to go today.... some cloud moving in over Edgbaston again so the ball isn't going to stop moving around any time soon... 

    Full Scorecard

  • Change in bowling - Ben Stokes brought into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 39/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 11 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)

    Broad continues. The way he is bowling, expect him to be on for the next four over at least. Bairstow is collecting everything above his shoulders, even those pitched on good length. Rahul can learn a thing or two from the captain at the other end. The other important thing for India should be trying to rotate the strike whenever there is a chance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 35/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)

    Anderson continues. Kohli, as usual, is standing a foot outside the crease to evade the swing. He has been successsful doing that in the first innings. Looking very good at the moment.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Absolutely gripping!

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 31/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

    Broad continues. A big inside edge on to Rahul's pads and huge appeal from every English fielder on the ground. No says umpire Gaffeney. The penultimate ball of the over almost had Rahul, but the ball missed the stumps. Rahul stays there, somehow. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beauty of a ball, takes the inside edge off Rahul, missed the stumps and runs away for four to fine leg, Broad could not believe what just happened. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest fourth innings batting average in Tests among Asian batsmen: (Min. 500 runs)

    58.25 - Sunil Gavaskar
    55.07 -  Virat Kohli*
    54.40 - Javed Miandad 

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 27/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 6 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

    Grab your popcorn as Anderson vs Kohli begins again. Kohli scored a magnificent 149 in the first innings. Here, even a fifty will do great deal for India. Only if Anderson lets him do it. The fact that he failed to get the Indian captain in the first innings will push him even more to give his all.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Two with width... and then closer to the batsman... Virat is squared up... jaffa from Anderson! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 27/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 6 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

    Broad continues. He is firing all the cylinders. A sight to watch at the moment with the crowd cheering him on. Vijay's wicket definitely had an effect on Dhawan, who looked a touch nervous facing Broad. With both the openers gone, onus back again on Virat Kohli, the captain. The way Broad is bowling, Malan and Cook at slips are certainly going to have a busy day .

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A rare bad delivery from Broad, on Rahul's legs, who flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, right handed bat, is the new man in. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Dhawan gone... nothing shot.. no footwork... That dismissal was waiting to happen since ball one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Dhawan again plays a foul shot as Broad's plan to bring him forward works, the ball takes the edge off the bat and flies to Bairstow who holds on to it. Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13(24)

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad continues. 

    Full Scorecard
Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli notched up a hundred to guide India to 274 all out in the first innings before leaving the hosts on 9/1 with a slender lead of 22 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match on Thursday.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

Replying to England's 287, Kohli — dropped by Dawid Malan off James Anderson — scored a gritty 149, in which he smashed 22 fours and a six, to enable the visitors trim the first innings deficit to 13 runs. For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) accounted for the rest of the wickets.

The icing on the cake for India in the brief second innings spell was when Ravichandran Ashwin castled former skipper Alastair Cook for a duck. Cook was drawn forward as the ball pitched on middle stump to zip past him and hit the off stump. Keaton Jennings was not out on 5 at the close of play.

Earlier, resuming the third session 160/6 and still trailing by a good margin, Kohli continued his solo act after bringing up his half century just before tea. India lost Ashwin (10) just after the break, the 31-year old clean-bowled by Anderson who claimed his first wicket of the day. Mohammed Shami (2) did not last long, Anderson taking his wicket too before Kohli upped the ante and stitched stands of 35 and 57 runs with tailenders Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1 not out). From 182/8, the skipper dragged his team to 274.

Kohli, who exorcised the ghosts of the 2014 England tour, brought up his hundred by hitting Stokes for a four and roaring towards the stands to then kiss his wedding ring as wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands. From then on, he added the next 49 runs in brisk pace knowing they had only one wicket in hand.

Kohli finally fell to Rashid, cutting a short and wide delivery to Stuart Broad but the job was already done. The worry for India would be that none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

The day began with England managing to add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings. India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England's innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with Ashwin, got Curran (24) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

India then squandered a watchful start to slip to 76/3 at lunch as Kohli remained undefeated with Rahane. India got off to a near perfect start with the opening duo of Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) putting on a 50-run stand.

But the introduction of Curran turned the tide in England's favour. Curran's three-wicket burst in eight balls reduced India to 59/3 in no time even as Rahane joined his captain to sneak in a few singles before heading for the break. It was the Kohli show from there on as he notched his 17th Test fifty off 100 balls but was dropped twice either side of his fifty.

India kept losing wickets with Karthik (0) and Pandya — who added 48 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper — falling at regular intervals.

With inputs from IANS.

