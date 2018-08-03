OUT! Dhawan again plays a foul shot as Broad's plan to bring him forward works, the ball takes the edge off the bat and flies to Bairstow who holds on to it. Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13(24)

Dhawan gone... nothing shot.. no footwork... That dismissal was waiting to happen since ball one.

Broad continues. He is firing all the cylinders. A sight to watch at the moment with the crowd cheering him on. Vijay's wicket definitely had an effect on Dhawan, who looked a touch nervous facing Broad. With both the openers gone, onus back again on Virat Kohli, the captain. The way Broad is bowling, Malan and Cook at slips are certainly going to have a busy day .

Two with width... and then closer to the batsman... Virat is squared up... jaffa from Anderson!

Grab your popcorn as Anderson vs Kohli begins again. Kohli scored a magnificent 149 in the first innings. Here, even a fifty will do great deal for India. Only if Anderson lets him do it. The fact that he failed to get the Indian captain in the first innings will push him even more to give his all.

FOUR! Beauty of a ball, takes the inside edge off Rahul, missed the stumps and runs away for four to fine leg, Broad could not believe what just happened.

Broad continues. A big inside edge on to Rahul's pads and huge appeal from every English fielder on the ground. No says umpire Gaffeney. The penultimate ball of the over almost had Rahul, but the ball missed the stumps. Rahul stays there, somehow.

This is Test Cricket at its best. Crowd electric, Broad & England fighting hard. India battling hard. The match ebbing & flowing. Kohli at the crease. No idea who will win. The next 2 hours could be very special. #ENGvIND

Anderson continues. Kohli, as usual, is standing a foot outside the crease to evade the swing. He has been successsful doing that in the first innings. Looking very good at the moment.

Broad continues. The way he is bowling, expect him to be on for the next four over at least. Bairstow is collecting everything above his shoulders, even those pitched on good length. Rahul can learn a thing or two from the captain at the other end. The other important thing for India should be trying to rotate the strike whenever there is a chance.

Just under 30 overs to go today.... some cloud moving in over Edgbaston again so the ball isn't going to stop moving around any time soon...

Okay so we have Stokes bowling now. No long spells for Anderson here. Kohli is slowly moving into the ODI mode, he is looking to play his shots and showing angst on face on not being able to play a particular shot. In this short while, he has brought a sense of relaxation for India in the middle.

Virat Kohli is the only Asian batsman to have an average above 55 in the fourth innings in Test cricket in SENA countries among batsmen who have scored atleast 200 runs.

Bowling change from both the ends for England. And a huge LBW appeal on the very first ball. Rahul survives as there was an edge. Curran is focussing on bringing the ball constantly to Rahul. He should watch out for the one which goes away in the next over.

OUT! KL Rahul is gone, a little short in length, the ball deviates away after pitching, taking the edge off Rahul's bat in the process. Rahul c Bairstow b Stokes 13(24)

Stokes continues. Rahul-Kohli partnership was slowly building up although Rahul never looked settled. Somewhere in the dressing room, Pujara would be watching this. Would he have been a better selection?Well, that's for some other time to discuss. Rahane in next.

And just as I type that... this is a heart attack a ball... Bairstow is a very good judge behind the wicket... sensational really. Of all of them, he knew Virat didn't hit it... but Curran has his tail up too.

Rahul gone. What a peach from Stokes! Ball is moving around and now Rahane has to contend with him... he didn't in the first innings... if England get Kohli...

FOUR! And that's fifty for India. Kohli leans down and drives it through the cover for a boundary.

A sense of relaxation was returning to the Indian dressing room and just then Stokes has struck. Huge appeal on the first ball of Curran's over. Umpire Gaffaney said no. England did not go for review. It was more of an effort to break Kohli's confidence and concentration.

Stokes continues. Rahane on strike for the first time. Taps the ball well, runs two. Easy. Not really. A lot must be going on inside him. India's best chance to win. His another chance to score runs in Test cricket.

FOUR! Top shot, effortless from Kohli as he steers this one through the covers for boundary.

Watching Kohli bat and watching others makes you believe in the saying that cricket is played in the mind. The way he played the cover drive to fetch a boundary off the first ball of the over shows his class and his mental strength. That very shot can bury England's morale. Root knows he needs Kohli if he wants to win this one and we are seeing Anderson stretching up again. Can be a good move to bring him in when Rahane is still new.

Anderson is back at it again and the first ball goes past Kohli's edge. The next ball Kohli comes forward and steers it through the covers for 3. Great battle. Anderson pulls back the length for Rahane, that's what he does with the new batsman. Starts off with a back of the length and slowly goes full.

Not-Out! Well, well, well, Kohli survives a close LBW call. The incoming ball thuds his pads, Curran appeals and then opts to go for DRS after umpire shakes his head. Review shows the ball was missing the stumps.

Curran to continue. The 20-year-old is doing things way too ahead of his age. Pitches two balls on similar length, one comes in, the other goes out. On the next ball, he goes one step ahead and tries to collect the ball and throw it at Kohli in follow through, Kohli stares back at him. Next ball, more drama as huge LBW appeal for Kohli happens, umpire shakes head, DRS called but the review shows the ball was missing the stumps. Every moment in this phase of the match bringing something exciting. How good is Test cricket? This good.

Loud loud shout and DRS... Kohli survived on height... close call... meanwhile its starting to get darker here... lot of cloud coming in... so we might stop sooner than scheduled time... lights on

Anderson continues. Pitching it full to Kohli and trying to move the ball in and out. Kohli grins as Anderson pitches it again on the off stump line and swings it away. That line again, Kohli thinks and smiles. He ends the over with a solid front-foot defence.

OUT! Beautiful flight from Ashwin, traps Jennings. The ball pitches on middle-off, draws Jennings forward, he is late to the ball and the edge goes straight into the hands of Rahul at second slip. Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)

OUT! A little short and wrong line, Root tried to hit from his hips but ended up giving a straight catch to Rahul at leg slip, who almost spilled it but held on to it in the end. Root cannot believe it but has to take the long walk back. Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14(35)

OUT! At last, the consistency and plan works for Ishant as he comes round the wicket, takes it away from Malan, who edges it to Rahane at gully. England four down. Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20(64)

OUT! Ishant delivers again, that delivery that he was looking for, on off stump line and the ball slants in, takes the edge off Bairstow's bat and flies to Dhawan who takes a good low catch and celebrates in his trademark style. Bairstow c Dhawan b Ishant 28(40)

OUT! Beauty. Brilliant from Ishant Sharma, comes from round the wicket, takes the ball away from Stokes, who offers a shot but the ball takes the edge and flies to Kohli at third slip. England dented now. six down now. India pick their fifth wicket this morning. Stokes c Kohli b Ishant 6(13)

Three bowlers used by India this morning. Ashwin, Shami and Ishant and they have got five wickets. Two in the dying stages of the session. This is a remarkable bowling and fielding effort from the visitors, who bowled disciplined line and length and also took their catches. We will be back soon with what promised to be an equally exciting afternoon session.

OUT! My word..my word! Second ball after Lunch and India have a wicket. Ishant Sharma is at it. This the third wicket in an over. Jos Buttler edges it to Karthik. What a spell from Ishant! Back of length, jags back a touch and Buttler gets an edge looking to punch it off the back foot. What a horrid Test for Jos Buttler. J Buttler c D Karthik b I Sharma 1 (2)

DROPPED! S hort and wide from Shami and Curran flashes hard at it. Shikhar Dhawan was the man in business, but the ball dipped and Dhawan couldn't grab it, infact couldn't even get his hands on it properly. Will go down as a chance.

DROPPED! Blimey! Dhawan puts down another one at first slip. Fast, full and swinging delivery outside off from Umesh Yadav and Rashid looks to drive it, gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies to first slip almost chest high, Dhawan gets two hands to it. The ball bobs up, has another attempt, misses. The ball climbs over the shoulder is slighted deflected and off balance tumbling Dhawan isn't able to cling on. Umesh is disappointed, so is Kohli. Dhawan smiles.

Players are walking off the field as bad light stops play. The light meters are out and it has got quite gloomy. More than 50 overs of play remaining still in the day. Rashid and Curran have joined forces to add 44 runs for the eigth wicket partnership. They have taken the lead to 144.

OUT! Castled! Sets Rashid up with big outswingers and then nips one back in. Sneaks through the gate and crashes into the off stump. Spectacular delivery by Umesh to flatten the offstump. A Rashid b U Yadav 16 (40)

FIFTY! What a shot to bring up his maiden Test fifty! Advances down the wicket and slaps Ishant over covers for a mighty six. Audacious batting. He is putting a show after taking 4 wickets in the first innings. He is just 20 years old.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan clings on! Ishant Sharma has a five-for. Worked hard for his five wickets and deserves it completely. Finally finds the edge after the ball straightened after it was angled in and Dhawan gets it at a comfortable height to his left and India have the ninth wicket. S Broad c S Dhawan b I Sharma 11

ALL OUT! Sam Curran the final wicket to fall. DK moves across, dives and takes the catch. Valiant innings from 20-year-old Sam Curran, who counter-attacked his way to 63. He was trying to run it down third man for a single to keep the strike for the next over, but got a thin edge to Karthik. Sam Curran c Karthik b U Yadav 63(65) England dismissed for 180 in the second innings, lead by 193. India will need 194 to win.

DROPPED! This is the fifth catch that England have dropped and third that Malan has, Reprieve for Vijay. Anderson is gutted!

OUT! Vijay's gone, Broad brings the ball in and Vijay offers no shot, ball hits the pad and that looked out from the word go. England get their first victim. Vijay lbw b Broad 6(17)

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli notched up a hundred to guide India to 274 all out in the first innings before leaving the hosts on 9/1 with a slender lead of 22 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match on Thursday.

Replying to England's 287, Kohli — dropped by Dawid Malan off James Anderson — scored a gritty 149, in which he smashed 22 fours and a six, to enable the visitors trim the first innings deficit to 13 runs. For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) accounted for the rest of the wickets.

The icing on the cake for India in the brief second innings spell was when Ravichandran Ashwin castled former skipper Alastair Cook for a duck. Cook was drawn forward as the ball pitched on middle stump to zip past him and hit the off stump. Keaton Jennings was not out on 5 at the close of play.

Earlier, resuming the third session 160/6 and still trailing by a good margin, Kohli continued his solo act after bringing up his half century just before tea. India lost Ashwin (10) just after the break, the 31-year old clean-bowled by Anderson who claimed his first wicket of the day. Mohammed Shami (2) did not last long, Anderson taking his wicket too before Kohli upped the ante and stitched stands of 35 and 57 runs with tailenders Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1 not out). From 182/8, the skipper dragged his team to 274.

Kohli, who exorcised the ghosts of the 2014 England tour, brought up his hundred by hitting Stokes for a four and roaring towards the stands to then kiss his wedding ring as wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands. From then on, he added the next 49 runs in brisk pace knowing they had only one wicket in hand.

Kohli finally fell to Rashid, cutting a short and wide delivery to Stuart Broad but the job was already done. The worry for India would be that none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

The day began with England managing to add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings. India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England's innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with Ashwin, got Curran (24) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

India then squandered a watchful start to slip to 76/3 at lunch as Kohli remained undefeated with Rahane. India got off to a near perfect start with the opening duo of Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) putting on a 50-run stand.

But the introduction of Curran turned the tide in England's favour. Curran's three-wicket burst in eight balls reduced India to 59/3 in no time even as Rahane joined his captain to sneak in a few singles before heading for the break. It was the Kohli show from there on as he notched his 17th Test fifty off 100 balls but was dropped twice either side of his fifty.

India kept losing wickets with Karthik (0) and Pandya — who added 48 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper — falling at regular intervals.

With inputs from IANS.