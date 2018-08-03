FOUR! Ashwin, over the wicket pitches a little short, Root goes on back foot and punches it through the covers for a boundary.

Ashwin continues and he is coming round the wicket to Root. Is that a right approach, we wonder? On the other hand, he is bowling over the wicket to Malan, who is finding it easy to sneak a single. Too much experiment from Ashwin here which has enabled the batters to calm their nerves down.

Shami is in again. Two beauties up front which leaves Malan numb in the middle, the ball shaping away from him after coming in. The lead for England has exceeded 50 now. Kohli will have his one eye on the scoreboard. Time is ticking and a wicket is needed now.

OUT! A little short and wrong line, Root tried to hit from his hips but ended up giving a straight catch to Rahul at leg slip, who almost spilled it but held on to it in the end. Root cannot believe it but has to take the long walk back. Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14(35)

Ashwin comes in and he delivers yet again, not the best deliveries he has bowled in the match but it was more so a bat display of batting. Leg slip was placed but Root still went for a shot through the same place, which brought his downfall in the end. Ashwin experimented for a while in two overs but the wicket must have sorted things in his mind. Good for India and him.

And not to mention... as Nasser Hussain points out on air... India might struggle to catch against seam bowling, but they are happily taking catches against spin... Rahul is a great addition to the slip cordon, honestly.

Extended spell for Ashwin and he is delivering... Root gone now and that is a massive massive wicket.... Rahul with a great low catch at leg slip... that's a great position for him.

FOUR! Poor ball, short in length, and on straying on leg stump line, Malan pulls it away to fine leg for a boundary.

This is an outstanding spell by Ashwin. I am calling it now that he has the chance of picking a 10-wicket haul here.

Shami carries on. Trying the short stuff, failing at times, beating the batsmen on other occasions. Has leaked two boundaries in the over and he must be tired as well now. Time to bring either Ishant or Umesh now into the attack.

Ashwin continues. Huge appeal on the third ball of the over for Malan, height was a factor. He has found the right line again, Ash. Beautiful watching him turn the ball in England, a sight Indians were deprived of.

Case for bringing in another right-hander for Lord's? Pope and Clarke the leading contenders. Think Hildreth should be, too. But Malan - who is currently not out - maybe the only vulnerable left-hander in middle-order.

Ashwin overpowering against the lefties raises calls for a right hander in the team. High chance India get in Kuldeep for the Lord's Test

Ravichandran Ashwin has now taken 200 wickets under Virat Kohli's captaincy. He is the joint second quickest to take 200 Test wickets under a captain.

Ishant is brought into the attack. He is bowling well, right on the money from the first over. He is executing Shami's plan of taking the ball away from Malan pretty well. Beaten him three times on the trot. Bit of a drama on the last ball. Ishant bowled round the wicket and the ball took the edge of Malan's bat and went very low to Dhawan who plucked it from the ground but was not sure and asked umpires to go upstairs, the soft signal was not-out from umpire Dar, and the replay showed that it was touching the ground before Dhawan caught it.

But the question here is... shouldn't Dhawan be taking that catch comfortably at first slip? That should go down as a dropped chance in my book.

Lovely away shape from Ishant and the edge carries to slip... almost... Dhawan asks for a referral... and it is not out, on soft signal... English journo next to me says it should be out...

FOUR! Bad ball, short, outside the off stump, Bairstow goes on back foot and cuts it for four.

Ashwin continues. Ishant had almost had Malan in the last over. Ashwin here, trying all his variations against Bairstow, who is in attack mode suddenly. Maybe that's one way to tackle spin. Let's see how he fares in the coming over.

Ishant continues and he has bowled good line again. Looking good in this short spell so far.

11th over on the trot for Ashwin... just held one end up... probably even Virat didn't expect this when he went in with just one spinner... and three pacers remember... Umesh yet to touch the ball in this innings.

Ashwin continues. He has bowled without any break in this innings with great success. This is a brave effort and he is still looking threatening. Kohli is sticking with him for wickets but for how long?

FOUR! Good ball, little outside the off stump and Bairstow gives it a go with the bat, ball flies through the gully for a boundary.

Ishant continues and this is the first time he has bowled an over to Bairstow. He needed to quickly adjust and in doing so, he has leaked two boundaries.

Ashwin comes in again. Same line again to Malan from round the wicket. Getting a little monotonous in attack. Malan knows now what to expect from him. May be a break here for Ashwin is needed.

Ishant continues. He has improved upon his line and length to Bairstow in this over, trying to bring it in to the right-handed batsman. 2 runs from the over, that too on the last ball.

Ashwin is into his 13th over on the trot. Shoots the ball into Malan from round the wicket on the first three balls and then takes one away on the fourth. The fifth one again comes back in. Lovely fight going on as Malan picks two on the leg side on the last ball of the over.

OUT! At last, the consistency and plan works for Ishant as he comes round the wicket, takes it away from Malan, who edges it to Rahane at gully. England four down. Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20(64)

Bairstow has just about settled down... last couple of overs has played some good shots off Ishant... slightest width and he has looked to play to the outfield and score runs... after Root, he is their most important middle order batsman.... And just as I typed that... Malan is gone... never looked comfortable and is out now... clean catch by Rahane this time at gully, no need for the third umpire's help... did all the hard work for 64 balls without looking completely at ease... will be lucky if he plays the second Test.

Ishant continues and some twenty minutes before lunch, India has got their fourth victim in form of Malan. Next in is Ben Stokes, who again is a left-handed bat. Ashwin might continue as he has had Stokes six times, informs Nasser Hussain in commentary. Interesting few minutes coming up before we head for lunch.

Ashwin continues as expected. Bairstow tries a sweep on the very first ball, did not play it too well, the top edge flies behind the stump. Stokes comes on strike and Ashwin moves again to round the wicket to him. He is bowling slow, loopy deliveries.

Ishant Sharma's bowling average of 35.48 in Tests which is the worst among all the bowlers who have taken atleast taken 200 wickets. He has now picked up a wicket. He needs to pick up regular wickets to help India to bowl England out under 200.

FOUR! Ishant almost made Bairstow chop it on to his stumps but the ball takes the inside edge, beats keeper and runs way for four behind the stumps.

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli notched up a hundred to guide India to 274 all out in the first innings before leaving the hosts on 9/1 with a slender lead of 22 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match on Thursday.

Replying to England's 287, Kohli — dropped by Dawid Malan off James Anderson — scored a gritty 149, in which he smashed 22 fours and a six, to enable the visitors trim the first innings deficit to 13 runs. For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) accounted for the rest of the wickets.

The icing on the cake for India in the brief second innings spell was when Ravichandran Ashwin castled former skipper Alastair Cook for a duck. Cook was drawn forward as the ball pitched on middle stump to zip past him and hit the off stump. Keaton Jennings was not out on 5 at the close of play.

Earlier, resuming the third session 160/6 and still trailing by a good margin, Kohli continued his solo act after bringing up his half century just before tea. India lost Ashwin (10) just after the break, the 31-year old clean-bowled by Anderson who claimed his first wicket of the day. Mohammed Shami (2) did not last long, Anderson taking his wicket too before Kohli upped the ante and stitched stands of 35 and 57 runs with tailenders Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1 not out). From 182/8, the skipper dragged his team to 274.

Kohli, who exorcised the ghosts of the 2014 England tour, brought up his hundred by hitting Stokes for a four and roaring towards the stands to then kiss his wedding ring as wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands. From then on, he added the next 49 runs in brisk pace knowing they had only one wicket in hand.

Kohli finally fell to Rashid, cutting a short and wide delivery to Stuart Broad but the job was already done. The worry for India would be that none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

The day began with England managing to add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings. India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England's innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with Ashwin, got Curran (24) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

India then squandered a watchful start to slip to 76/3 at lunch as Kohli remained undefeated with Rahane. India got off to a near perfect start with the opening duo of Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) putting on a 50-run stand.

But the introduction of Curran turned the tide in England's favour. Curran's three-wicket burst in eight balls reduced India to 59/3 in no time even as Rahane joined his captain to sneak in a few singles before heading for the break. It was the Kohli show from there on as he notched his 17th Test fifty off 100 balls but was dropped twice either side of his fifty.

India kept losing wickets with Karthik (0) and Pandya — who added 48 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper — falling at regular intervals.

With inputs from IANS.