Alright Dhawan and Vijay are out to bat. 194 is the target for India, a great chance to go 1-0 up in the series. First hurdle - James Anderson, he has the ball in his hand. Here, we go.

Right... the equation is very simple... 194 to win... it is an iffy kind of target... you need a comfortable start to relax about these ones. Cloud cover is still about and lights are on... so quite muggy even though no threat of rain as such. Anderson on his mark.... this is going to be intense.

James Anderson bowls the first over and Vijay is off the mark with a tap to point region on the second ball of the over. England heavily dependent on Anderson and Broad to get them out of this situation. First 10 overs very critical for India. Dhawan too opens the account on the last ball of the over. 2 runs from the first over in the chase.

Appeal from the whole stadium on that.... crowd behind Anderson here... you would expect the same with Curran and Broad... India need a slow, comfortable start to be easy about this...

FOUR! Good stride from Dhawan and then he delicately pushes it through the vacant cover region to the boundary.

Stuart Broad bowls from the other end, coming in at Dhawan from round the wicket. He left a few before using his front foot to punish the bad ball. That is so good to see from Dhawan, who is in need of some runs under his belt. India would want him to come good as he can change the course of the game completely if gets going.

Anderson continues. He is making Vijay play everything. Then surprises him with a bouncer, targeted at the chest. Just one from the over.

You would think Curran would bowl first up ahead of Broad... he has done enough to warrant so...

Broad continues and the plan is the same. Ishant, Umesh and Shami bowled at the left-handers the whole day from round the wicket and Broad had decided to go with the same strategy for India's only left-hander Dhawan.

DROPPED! This is the fifth catch that England have dropped and third that Malan has, Reprieve for Vijay. Anderson is gutted!

Dropped at second slip... Been thinking for 2-3 min now... not sure what to say to that Malan drop... England can't really afford this. 12/1 means a lot in 194-run chase. But it is still 14/0.

Anderson continues. And oh boy, Dawid Malan has dropped another one. I am sure he does not want to be on ground at the moment but the camera continues to chase him, capturing every expression right now. Guess, Stokes will not be the only exclusion for the second Test.

OUT! Vijay's gone, Broad brings the ball in and Vijay offers no shot, ball hits the pad and that looked out from the word go. England get their first victim. Vijay lbw b Broad 6(17)

On the other hand, the good thing for India is that we can see Dhawan's right foot moving perfectly. Has worked his way out in the second innings and is looking positive in intent.

Broad continues. England have their first victim in form of Vijay. The thing with Broad is that when he gets the taste of blood early on, he becomes venomous and runs through the batting line-up, as history would suggest.

Nips back... Vijay shoulders arms.... gone lbw... doesn't opt for DRS... so the wicket has come... not much delay after the drop... 13/0 to 19/1. Not yet game on... but another two wickets and.... well...

What is Rahul doing?? Going gardening only allows crowd to get behind Broad.... that wasn't the best move given the shot he played...

Only Nathan Lyon (22) has taken more wickets against India than James Anderson (15) in the fourth innings in Test cricket.

Now with Vijay gone, onus is on Dhawan. KL Rahul is the new man in, who could not do much in the first innings. He must be low on confidence. It is all about how Indian batsmen see this target. How to approach it? Hopefully Dhawan and Rahul and others to follow have the answer.

OUT! Dhawan again plays a foul shot as Broad's plan to bring him forward works, the ball takes the edge off the bat and flies to Bairstow who holds on to it. Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13(24)

Dhawan gone... nothing shot.. no footwork... That dismissal was waiting to happen since ball one.

Broad continues. He is firing all the cylinders. A sight to watch at the moment with the crowd cheering him on. Vijay's wicket definitely had an effect on Dhawan, who looked a touch nervous facing Broad. With both the openers gone, onus back again on Virat Kohli, the captain. The way Broad is bowling, Malan and Cook at slips are certainly going to have a busy day .

Two with width... and then closer to the batsman... Virat is squared up... jaffa from Anderson!

Grab your popcorn as Anderson vs Kohli begins again. Kohli scored a magnificent 149 in the first innings. Here, even a fifty will do great deal for India. Only if Anderson lets him do it. The fact that he failed to get the Indian captain in the first innings will push him even more to give his all.

FOUR! Beauty of a ball, takes the inside edge off Rahul, missed the stumps and runs away for four to fine leg, Broad could not believe what just happened.

Broad continues. A big inside edge on to Rahul's pads and huge appeal from every English fielder on the ground. No says umpire Gaffeney. The penultimate ball of the over almost had Rahul, but the ball missed the stumps. Rahul stays there, somehow.

This is Test Cricket at its best. Crowd electric, Broad & England fighting hard. India battling hard. The match ebbing & flowing. Kohli at the crease. No idea who will win. The next 2 hours could be very special. #ENGvIND

Anderson continues. Kohli, as usual, is standing a foot outside the crease to evade the swing. He has been successsful doing that in the first innings. Looking very good at the moment.

Broad continues. The way he is bowling, expect him to be on for the next four over at least. Bairstow is collecting everything above his shoulders, even those pitched on good length. Rahul can learn a thing or two from the captain at the other end. The other important thing for India should be trying to rotate the strike whenever there is a chance.

Just under 30 overs to go today.... some cloud moving in over Edgbaston again so the ball isn't going to stop moving around any time soon...

Okay so we have Stokes bowling now. No long spells for Anderson here. Kohli is slowly moving into the ODI mode, he is looking to play his shots and showing angst on face on not being able to play a particular shot. In this short while, he has brought a sense of relaxation for India in the middle.

Virat Kohli is the only Asian batsman to have an average above 55 in the fourth innings in Test cricket in SENA countries among batsmen who have scored atleast 200 runs.

Bowling change from both the ends for England. And a huge LBW appeal on the very first ball. Rahul survives as there was an edge. Curran is focussing on bringing the ball constantly to Rahul. He should watch out for the one which goes away in the next over.

OUT! Beautiful flight from Ashwin, traps Jennings. The ball pitches on middle-off, draws Jennings forward, he is late to the ball and the edge goes straight into the hands of Rahul at second slip. Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)

OUT! A little short and wrong line, Root tried to hit from his hips but ended up giving a straight catch to Rahul at leg slip, who almost spilled it but held on to it in the end. Root cannot believe it but has to take the long walk back. Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14(35)

OUT! At last, the consistency and plan works for Ishant as he comes round the wicket, takes it away from Malan, who edges it to Rahane at gully. England four down. Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20(64)

OUT! Ishant delivers again, that delivery that he was looking for, on off stump line and the ball slants in, takes the edge off Bairstow's bat and flies to Dhawan who takes a good low catch and celebrates in his trademark style. Bairstow c Dhawan b Ishant 28(40)

OUT! Beauty. Brilliant from Ishant Sharma, comes from round the wicket, takes the ball away from Stokes, who offers a shot but the ball takes the edge and flies to Kohli at third slip. England dented now. six down now. India pick their fifth wicket this morning. Stokes c Kohli b Ishant 6(13)

Three bowlers used by India this morning. Ashwin, Shami and Ishant and they have got five wickets. Two in the dying stages of the session. This is a remarkable bowling and fielding effort from the visitors, who bowled disciplined line and length and also took their catches. We will be back soon with what promised to be an equally exciting afternoon session.

OUT! My word..my word! Second ball after Lunch and India have a wicket. Ishant Sharma is at it. This the third wicket in an over. Jos Buttler edges it to Karthik. What a spell from Ishant! Back of length, jags back a touch and Buttler gets an edge looking to punch it off the back foot. What a horrid Test for Jos Buttler. J Buttler c D Karthik b I Sharma 1 (2)

DROPPED! S hort and wide from Shami and Curran flashes hard at it. Shikhar Dhawan was the man in business, but the ball dipped and Dhawan couldn't grab it, infact couldn't even get his hands on it properly. Will go down as a chance.

DROPPED! Blimey! Dhawan puts down another one at first slip. Fast, full and swinging delivery outside off from Umesh Yadav and Rashid looks to drive it, gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies to first slip almost chest high, Dhawan gets two hands to it. The ball bobs up, has another attempt, misses. The ball climbs over the shoulder is slighted deflected and off balance tumbling Dhawan isn't able to cling on. Umesh is disappointed, so is Kohli. Dhawan smiles.

Players are walking off the field as bad light stops play. The light meters are out and it has got quite gloomy. More than 50 overs of play remaining still in the day. Rashid and Curran have joined forces to add 44 runs for the eigth wicket partnership. They have taken the lead to 144.

OUT! Castled! Sets Rashid up with big outswingers and then nips one back in. Sneaks through the gate and crashes into the off stump. Spectacular delivery by Umesh to flatten the offstump. A Rashid b U Yadav 16 (40)

FIFTY! What a shot to bring up his maiden Test fifty! Advances down the wicket and slaps Ishant over covers for a mighty six. Audacious batting. He is putting a show after taking 4 wickets in the first innings. He is just 20 years old.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan clings on! Ishant Sharma has a five-for. Worked hard for his five wickets and deserves it completely. Finally finds the edge after the ball straightened after it was angled in and Dhawan gets it at a comfortable height to his left and India have the ninth wicket. S Broad c S Dhawan b I Sharma 11

ALL OUT! Sam Curran the final wicket to fall. DK moves across, dives and takes the catch. Valiant innings from 20-year-old Sam Curran, who counter-attacked his way to 63. He was trying to run it down third man for a single to keep the strike for the next over, but got a thin edge to Karthik. Sam Curran c Karthik b U Yadav 63(65) England dismissed for 180 in the second innings, lead by 193. India will need 194 to win.

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli notched up a hundred to guide India to 274 all out in the first innings before leaving the hosts on 9/1 with a slender lead of 22 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match on Thursday.

Replying to England's 287, Kohli — dropped by Dawid Malan off James Anderson — scored a gritty 149, in which he smashed 22 fours and a six, to enable the visitors trim the first innings deficit to 13 runs. For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) accounted for the rest of the wickets.

The icing on the cake for India in the brief second innings spell was when Ravichandran Ashwin castled former skipper Alastair Cook for a duck. Cook was drawn forward as the ball pitched on middle stump to zip past him and hit the off stump. Keaton Jennings was not out on 5 at the close of play.

Earlier, resuming the third session 160/6 and still trailing by a good margin, Kohli continued his solo act after bringing up his half century just before tea. India lost Ashwin (10) just after the break, the 31-year old clean-bowled by Anderson who claimed his first wicket of the day. Mohammed Shami (2) did not last long, Anderson taking his wicket too before Kohli upped the ante and stitched stands of 35 and 57 runs with tailenders Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1 not out). From 182/8, the skipper dragged his team to 274.

Kohli, who exorcised the ghosts of the 2014 England tour, brought up his hundred by hitting Stokes for a four and roaring towards the stands to then kiss his wedding ring as wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands. From then on, he added the next 49 runs in brisk pace knowing they had only one wicket in hand.

Kohli finally fell to Rashid, cutting a short and wide delivery to Stuart Broad but the job was already done. The worry for India would be that none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

The day began with England managing to add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings. India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England's innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with Ashwin, got Curran (24) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

India then squandered a watchful start to slip to 76/3 at lunch as Kohli remained undefeated with Rahane. India got off to a near perfect start with the opening duo of Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) putting on a 50-run stand.

But the introduction of Curran turned the tide in England's favour. Curran's three-wicket burst in eight balls reduced India to 59/3 in no time even as Rahane joined his captain to sneak in a few singles before heading for the break. It was the Kohli show from there on as he notched his 17th Test fifty off 100 balls but was dropped twice either side of his fifty.

India kept losing wickets with Karthik (0) and Pandya — who added 48 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper — falling at regular intervals.

With inputs from IANS.