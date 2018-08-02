Curran continues. Root had a little chat with James Anderson after that over. Is he going to have another go at Kohli? We wonder what that chat was all about? Also, no sign of Adil Rashid yet. Kohli is on back foot at the moment, a little defensive in approach. Maybe with Rashid, he will try and play his shots. This is the little period where Root can get rid of Kohli, when he is the most susceptible. The situation is ideal for Rahane as he can get his eye in while all the English eyes are on Kohli.

Okay so finally, Adil Rashid, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

He has to once again justify himself today by taking India out of this difficult situation.

Adil Rashid is on. So we know what Root told Anderson in the last over. Rashid is bowling too many full-tosses. Looks like the bowler bowling his first over. Should get better with every over from now

Lunch has been called. India started the innings well but the loss of three quick wickets has pushed India on the back foot. Have to admit that only Vijay got a better ball. Rahul and Dhawan played poor shots to get out. India should have been just one down and Kohli-Rahane pair has to fight it out hard in the middle to make sure there are no further hiccups. Anderson has got a break. Don't be surprise if he comes back from lunch to have a go at Kohli again. We will soon be back with the afternoon session.

Almost seemed like India's morning... but this has been a dramatic Test so far ... Curran hit the right length and India have been in trouble since then... After lunch, expect more Anderson versus Virat... what a treat that will be.

Right then! Welcome back for the afternoon session. This Test has been moving swiftly. Four wickets in the morning session, three of which fell in heap. Ben Stokes will start the proceedings post Lunch. Kohli on strike.

FOUR! Nicely behind it. Kohli adjusts to the bounce and steers it past gully and to the third man fence. He moves to 13.

FOUR! Gift that from Ben Stokes. Real loosener. Half-volley outside off and Kohli leans forward to just gently caress it through covers for four.

For the moment, its Ben Stokes to start from the other end.

Starting off after lunch... England would want Anderson to bowl a few overs at Virat... healthy cloud cover now... that spell could decide this Test.

After 22 overs,India 85/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 8) Not the best starts post Lunch by Ben Stokes, who delivers his first over of the match. He oversteps first up and then gives away couple of boundaries. Kohli looks more comfortable and he has quickly moved from 8 to 17. Two boundaries will help him settle down a bit. Kohli is leaving the ball nicely, only before he tries to feel one outside off. Good last delivery to end the over that beats Kohli's outside edge.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's partnership average of 59.55 in Tests - the fourth best among Indian pairs. (Min. 2000 runs added)

After 23 overs,India 88/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Anderson starts his new spell post lunch. The 36-year old bowled a 10-over spell in the morning session. Anderson maintains good shape against Rahane. The Indian Test captain makes some close leaves and than collects couple of runs of the next couple of deliveries. Kohli does get an edge, but was well-controlled and fell way short of the umbrella of a slip cordon waiting eagerly. Three runs off the over.

After 24 overs,India 88/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Stokes continues his wayward bowling. He starts one with a wide delivery outside off, must have tempted Aleem Dar to strech his arms for a second. Finds his line post the first ball. Keeps getting them slightly in, until the final delivery jags back in sharply. Half-shout and 'keeper Jonny Bairstow was very keen to take a review, bowler Ben Stokes not so much. Root went with the bowler. And tell you what the replays show that the ball would have hit the stumps. Root sees it on the big screen and tries to maintain a dead pan. Rahane survives.

After 25 overs,India 92/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Kohli is into his 20s, but still not very certain at the crease. Great battle this. Anderson gets the edge not once but twice and both times the ball has dropped short, first of wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and then again falls inches short of Jennings at third slip. Treading on thin ice. Lots of ohhhs and ahhhs. Oh, Test cricket!

What a battle... Virat playing with soft hands and ball has dropped short of fielders in the cordon thrice now... once before lunch, and twice now... but what a gripping battle between Anderson and Virat this is...

After 26 overs,India 96/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Stokes starts off with a superb delivery. On the fourth stick and Rahane looks to drive down the ground and misses. Good tight lines. Stokes needs to carry on like this, especially for Anderson, who is bowling a fine spell. Strange decision for four leg byes by Aleem Dar. A short ball rises sharply angling into Rahane. He was trying to shoulder arms while the ball took the arm guard and dribbled to fine leg boudnary. The batsmen didn't run as Rahane thought he wasn't offering a shot, but Dar signalled four. Stokes does the action of leaving the ball to suggest he didn't offer any shot.

Rahane struggling against Stokes... especially against the away going delivery... but... he is still there. Pulled out of a couple of shots... almost like he decided not to play late.

After 27 overs,India 96/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Anderson continues. Four slips in waiting. Anderson keeps bowling his probing lines, trying to lure the batsman. Kohli continues to leave the ball and that is a good sign, but how long can he resist the temptation? How long can Anderson keep bowling? Who will blink first? This is fun! Anderson did bring one back in and Kohli read it, got the bat down and got an inside edge onto his pads. Trying to play as close to his body.

FOUR! Rahane guides one past the slip cordon comprising four men. The boundary to third man brings the 100 up for India.

OUT! Stokes dismissed Ajinkya Rahane! Big wicket this! Was similar delivery to the previous one, slightly pulled back in length and was angled a touch towards the batsman compared to the last delivery. Rahane went to glide it once again, the ball hit it slightly high on the bat and goes straight to Jennings. Rahane was asked to wait as umpire's checked for Stokes' front foot and tell you what, he had only just a little part of his boot behind and that will do. A Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15 (34)

After 28 overs,India 100/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 0) Hundred up for India in the 28th over, but Ajinkya Rahane's wicket is the headline at the moment. Stokes bowled well and got his wicket. Poor shot from Rahane. DK is in at six. Pressure on India, especially their captain.

Another over that Kohli survives from James Anderson. Anderson has done most things right, besides getting the wicket of Virat Kohli! Anderson has beaten him on the outside and now goes on to cut the Indian captain in half. Another maiden.

And that struggle has ended... lame shot for Rahane... and caught at third slip as he edges late to an away going delivery... checking for no ball and he is gone...

OUT! Bowled'em! Stokes gets one through the gate! Middle stump is uprooted and DK becomes Stokes' 100th Test wicket. What a sight for a fast bowler to see the stumps fly and breach the defences of a batsmen. Karthik out for a duck. The feet was stuck to the crease as he attempted to drive it through mid off. D Karthik b Stokes 0 (4)

Bowled'em.... Stokes is on fire... India are all over the place... Dinesh Karthik didn't look comfortable at all and he has played all over that fullish length... massive massive trouble for India... 100/5. Wow.

Ajinkya Rahane has not scored a fifty since one year in Test cricket. His last 10 innings reads: 15, 10, 48, 9, 10, 1, 2, 0, 4, 17

NOT OUT! India review successfully! Hardik Pandya looked out for all money, but DRS shows otherwise. Aleem Dar has to reverse his decision. Prodigious inswing for Stokes and the ball-tracking showed the ball would have missed the leg stump. Just for perspective the ball tailed in from the 6th, perhaps 7th stump. Tailed in a lot.

After 30 overs,India 100/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Hardik Pandya 0) India in deep trouble now! This game has been changing at excessive speed. India's half side is back in the hut. Anderson and Stokes are making the ball talk and India currently seem to have no answers. Absolutely clueless! Tough challenge for Pandya.

VIRAT KOHLI DROPPED OFF JAMES ANDERSON IN THE SLIPS! Yes, you have read it right. Kohli has been put down. All day Anderson was waiting for that one edge that carries and it does and it has gone down. Malan at 2nd slip.

After 31 overs,India 100/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Hardik Pandya 0) Sensational spell of bowling this! Draws Virat forward, lands the outswinger in the area, gets the edge that carries but not the wicket. Anderson will have to work hard once again. Another maiden! This has been surreal.

DROPPED! Cook at first slip has spilled a regulation chance! Hardik Pandya gets a genuine nick and the ball did swirl a bit on its way to Cook and he drops it. Two catches put down in two balls. England's slip fielding under the scanner. Stokes is unfortunate.

Least Tests to achieve the double of 2500 runs and 100 Test wickets:

After 32 overs,India 102/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Hardik Pandya 1) All happening here. Two drops in consecutive deliveries. Pressure mounting on India. Couple of runs. Runs after a while. Single off the last ball so Kohli will keep strike for the next over. Stokes is sending down tunderbolts.

Two misses in slips in two balls... Kohli off Anderson whose hard work has gone to nought and then Pandya... India are clueless at the moment...

After 33 overs,India 102/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Hardik Pandya 1) Kohli surely is breathing a lot easier now. Postively gets forward against Broad, though he didn't find the middle of the bat. Comparatively his feet are moving well. Has it waded through the spell and good to get some runs?

FOUR! Hardik gets a boundary. Through the gully for four runs! Slightly outside off and taps it past gully.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. And again. Same area, same result! This time it was well controlled by Pandya.

Couple of boundaries in the over, gets the scoreboard ticking. Pandya now into double-figures. Stokes clocking close to 140. He has found his rhythm and moving really well.

After 35 overs,India 113/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Hardik Pandya 10) Kohli gets forward and whips to mid wicket for a single. Lot coomfortable against Broad. No doubts. Broad beats Pandya on the outside edge. Players break for drinks after an exhilarting passage of play post Lunch. It has been all England. kohli has somehow survived through. Will he be able to make a most of it?

After 36 overs,India 116/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Hardik Pandya 10) Stokes contines. He is into his 8th over now. Kohli gets forward to curb the inswing, gets an inside edge onto his pads and runs hard for a couple, gets it easily as Curran runs in from deep sware leg. Turns the strike with a single to fine leg. Pandya drives fierecly down the ground but Stokes does well to get a hand on his follow through, saves four.

After 37 overs,India 117/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Hardik Pandya 10) And again Kohli lunges forward and defends, gets an inside edge onto the pads and there is no short leg in position. Gets forward on the next delivery and taps to mid on for single. Hardik leaves couple of deliveries through to the keeper.

After 38 overs,India 118/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Hardik Pandya 10) With fielder at deep square leg. Stokes attempts the ploy of bowling short to Kohli. The Indian skipper gets on top of the ball and taps to square leg for a single. Stokes delivers a beauty to Hardik Pandya. Back of length from wide of the crease, slanted it in and after pitching the ball straightened to beat Pandya. Hardik gets forward to defend one confidently, but gets beaten again as Stokes pulls one back.

FOUR! Kohli presses forward and times the ball to perfection. The ball races off the turf to the cover boundary.

FOUR! Broad drifts on the pads and Kohli glances it off his pads to collect four easy runs to fine leg boundary

OUT! That's it, England have been folded up for 287. Outswing from Shami to Curran from round the wicket, takes the edge off his bat and Dinesh Karthik this time does not make a mistake. Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)

Curran continues. Fifty-run partnership is up for India. Great start for the visitors. Curran pulls the length back a little after being hit for four in the last over. Just one from the over but can this strategy yield him wicket? We will have to wait and watch.

OUT! Curran provides the first breakthrough for England, the ball swung in to Vijay from the middle and leg stump. Umpire Dar said no but brave Root went upstairs and the review showed the ball was hitting the stumps. Vijay lbw b Sam Curran 20(45)

OUT! Gone, what a lazy shot from a batsman of Rahul's stature. The ball shaping away, fullish in length and no feet movement from Rahul as he tries to drive it and chops the ball on to his stumps. Rahul b Sam Curran 4(2)

OUT! The plan has worked, Curran pitches it full and swings it away, asks Dhawan to drive and he does that, the ball takes the edge and Malan at scond slip catches it safely. Dhawan c Malan b Sam Curran 26(46)

Day 1 report: A moment of magic from Virat Kohli stopped England in its tracks and helped give India the upper hand on the opening day of the first cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The home team was in command after winning the toss in its 1,000th test match, but captain Kohli swooped on the ball with the score on 216-3, running out opposite number Joe Root for 80 with a direct-hit throw on the turn from midwicket after Jonny Bairstow had called for an ambitious two.

Root's dismissal sparked a collapse as England lost six wickets for 67 runs to end the day on 285-9.

Behind Root as he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli celebrated by blowing a kiss, mouthing some fruity advice and putting his finger to his lips.

He also produced a 'bat-drop' mime to mock a similar gesture last month from the England captain, after he had helped clinch the one-day series in Leeds with a second successive hundred for the hosts.

Bairstow, who had shared a stand of 104 for the fourth wicket with Root, chopped a ball from Umesh Yadav on to his stumps for 70 before Jos Buttler was trapped lbw by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for nought.

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also fell cheaply, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

Curran was given a lucky let-off when he was dropped by the diving wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Shami's penultimate ball of the day.

Ashwin was the chief destroyer for India, taking 4-60, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami chipped in with 2-64 on a wicket of even pace and true bounce that was good for batting.

India's powerful top-order will now be expected to pile on the runs when they bat.

Root was extremely disappointed to fall 20 runs short of his 14th test century, but he achieved a notable milestone, displacing Alastair Cook as England's quickest to 6,000 runs in this format.

Only Cook (13) fell in the first session of the day, his front-foot defense defeated by a perfect off-break from Ashwin as he was clean bowled in the seventh over.

Keaton Jennings survived on nine when Ajinkya Rahane dived in front of Kohli in the slips, but could not hold the edge.

The return of Shami for his second spell did for Jennings (42) and ended a 72-run second-wicket stand with Root in curious circumstances.

The opener pushed the ball down into his crease and then on to his foot before it trickled back on to the base of the stumps.

Dawid Malan then fell lbw to Shami for eight to leave England on 112-3.

"It is an opportunity missed," Jennings said of England's batting display. "It was a mixed-bag day. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and land the ball in the right area.

"Unfortunately, that's cricket," he added of Root's run out. "It was a little bit sombre (in the dressing room after)."

India caused a surprise at the start by picking only one spin bowler.

"You can't say that we will miss an extra spinner," said Ashwin. "We have to play with what we have got, believe in the team selection and work harder, without thinking of what you are missing."

With inputs from AP