We are just 15 minutes away from the start of Day 2. India will look to pick the last wicket as soon as possible and cross another hurdle in England which is to bat well. England, on the other hand, will be heavily dependent on James Anderson and Stuart Broad to weave a magic with the ball in hand. A great contest is in the offing for all of us.

What an intriguing setting this is for day 2!

Adil Rashid might not be a better spinner (or is he?) than Ashwin, but surely James Anderson and Stuart Broad make a better pairing... India's pace attack did well but if it wasn't for Mohammed Shami in the second session, things would have gotten away from India (who bowled Hardik Pandya after tea!!).

As true as that might be, I reminded him England don't have 350 on the board, not even 300 (ouch!). But that's the thing..will getting a first innings' lead be easy on this pitch where the ball is turning and moving laterally as well?

They didn't do too well yesterday, letting chance of posting 350 after opting to bat. A drunk fan in my hotel said, "England have enough runs on the board already." He based this remark on the fact that the ball is still swinging after 85 overs and seeing what R Ashwin has done, India won't like to bat last.

Bright and sunny.... blue skies and a fine English day for Test cricket... Hellos from day 2 at Edgbaston... English men's 1000th Test...

Sanjay Manjrekar at Pitch Report says that the track has not changed a lot. He also says that it won't be too difficult for bowlers to get something out of this track. India batsmen need to put their head down and make use of these conditions, concludes Manjrekar.

Okay so the players are coming out in the field. Indian team is in a hurdle.

Ashwin to begin the proceedings, James Anderson to play the first ball of the day!

It provides a finer setting for the game and the series as a whole. Root isn't in-your-face aggressive, but this underlines inherent aggression like Rahul Dravid. What a clash of two different characters... Root vs Kohli... mind you, Root is already ahead with 80 runs to his name.

Joe Root has gone on record to say that he doesn't have a problem with Virat Kohli's celebration. "It's great to have that sort of entertainment early on in the series. Let's see how it goes after five matches," he said. That... right there is gamesmanship. It is not like taking a match stick and setting fire to something, like it probably will be in Australia later this year.

Ashwin starts the day with a straighter one. Anderson doing the right thing playing it with the straight bat. Very well evaded this over by Anderson, I must say. Just two from the first over of Day 2.

Mohammed Shami bowls the second over of the day.

OUT! That's it, England have been folded up for 287. Outswing from Shami to Curran from round the wicket, takes the edge off his bat and Dinesh Karthik this time does not make a mistake. Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)

India are on the front foot here... over to Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay...

Shami with three wickets... denies Ashwin who has four... what a performance for both of them... in a way both had a lot to prove... Shami after South Africa, where he went off the boil regularly, then his off-field problems and lack of fitness.... Ashwin, well, he has a history with critics who argue that he wasn't up to the mark in 2013-14... well, he was inexperienced then... and he is a changed bowler now. They have carried India's attack... not to forget Ishant Sharma who bowled his heart out once again...

So England have been folded up for 287. This is a big opportunity for India to cement their position in this Test. What is needed is a solid opening partnership. Litmus test for Dhawan. He needs to fire or he might shown the door in the next game. India innings coming soon.

England lost last seven wickets adding only 71 runs. They were 216 for 3 at one stage.

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle now. James Anderson with the ball in hand.

James Anderson bowls the first over for England. No surprises. Vijay takes the strike but is off the mark on only the second ball of the over. The ball is coming nice on the bat till now. Let's see how the ball behaves later on.

Do or die for him!

FOUR! Beautiful on drive from Vijay, fullish ball and Vijay presents the full face of the bat to fetch a boundary. First four for India.

Stuart Broad comes into the attack. Bowls an in-swinger straightaway to Dhawan. Vijay is looking in good touch. That short to get a boundary was just too soothing to watch.

Anderson continues. He is trying to take the ball away fro Dhawan but not getting the line right. Still early days in his spell. Huge appeal on the penultimate ball of the over, umpire shook his head in negative, Root went upstairs to be disappointed in the end.

Murali Vijay was India's highest run-getter during their tour of England in 2014.

Day 1 report: A moment of magic from Virat Kohli stopped England in its tracks and helped give India the upper hand on the opening day of the first cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The home team was in command after winning the toss in its 1,000th test match, but captain Kohli swooped on the ball with the score on 216-3, running out opposite number Joe Root for 80 with a direct-hit throw on the turn from midwicket after Jonny Bairstow had called for an ambitious two.

Root's dismissal sparked a collapse as England lost six wickets for 67 runs to end the day on 285-9.

Behind Root as he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli celebrated by blowing a kiss, mouthing some fruity advice and putting his finger to his lips.

He also produced a 'bat-drop' mime to mock a similar gesture last month from the England captain, after he had helped clinch the one-day series in Leeds with a second successive hundred for the hosts.

Bairstow, who had shared a stand of 104 for the fourth wicket with Root, chopped a ball from Umesh Yadav on to his stumps for 70 before Jos Buttler was trapped lbw by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for nought.

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also fell cheaply, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

Curran was given a lucky let-off when he was dropped by the diving wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Shami's penultimate ball of the day.

Ashwin was the chief destroyer for India, taking 4-60, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami chipped in with 2-64 on a wicket of even pace and true bounce that was good for batting.

India's powerful top-order will now be expected to pile on the runs when they bat.

Root was extremely disappointed to fall 20 runs short of his 14th test century, but he achieved a notable milestone, displacing Alastair Cook as England's quickest to 6,000 runs in this format.

Only Cook (13) fell in the first session of the day, his front-foot defense defeated by a perfect off-break from Ashwin as he was clean bowled in the seventh over.

Keaton Jennings survived on nine when Ajinkya Rahane dived in front of Kohli in the slips, but could not hold the edge.

The return of Shami for his second spell did for Jennings (42) and ended a 72-run second-wicket stand with Root in curious circumstances.

The opener pushed the ball down into his crease and then on to his foot before it trickled back on to the base of the stumps.

Dawid Malan then fell lbw to Shami for eight to leave England on 112-3.

"It is an opportunity missed," Jennings said of England's batting display. "It was a mixed-bag day. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and land the ball in the right area.

"Unfortunately, that's cricket," he added of Root's run out. "It was a little bit sombre (in the dressing room after)."

India caused a surprise at the start by picking only one spin bowler.

"You can't say that we will miss an extra spinner," said Ashwin. "We have to play with what we have got, believe in the team selection and work harder, without thinking of what you are missing."

With inputs from AP