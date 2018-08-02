After 51 overs,India 171/7 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Mohammed Shami 1) Anderson is bowling some real gems! What a bowler he is! Going strong at 36! Gets one through Kohli after he cleaned up Ashwin, but the Indian captain is still out there. Mohammed Shami has walked out with the bat.

FOUR! Class! Sheer timing on that one. On the pads by Curran and Kohli didn't over hit it, simply placed it wide of the fielder in the deep to take four.

After 52 overs,India 181/7 ( Virat Kohli (C) 66 , Mohammed Shami 2) Anderson unleashes a throw from the deep and almost had Shami, who was running at the non-striker's end cause Kohli wanted to keep strike after placing it on the leg side. Curran's inswing helps Kohli to work it away on the leg side. Missed out to collect four off a full toss. Shami does well to keep out the final two deliveries. Have a feeling Kohli is soon going to look for the big shots and boundary before the Indian tail is folded out.

After 53 overs,India 182/7 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Mohammed Shami 2) Kohli keeps leaving the ball outside off stump. He is being lively and smiling out in the middle the lines from the forehead have disappeared. He gives Anderson the charge and the seamer gets one back in. The fourth slip standing slightly ahead dives forward to grab a catch, but there was no inside edge there. Kohli hurries for a single off the last ball after dropping it on the off side.

Brilliant pull stroke from Virat... he is looking to play some more attacking shots and running harder too... perhaps he understands the need to get as many runs as possible... Shami in at no.9 is a long-ish tail for India (in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence) in English conditions.

The field was spread wide for the first half of the over, Kohli even pulled to deep mid wicket but deenied a single. The field did come in but Kohli cannot get to other end. He gets an inside edge and the short mid wicket fielder is alert, t shies at non-striker's end where Shami was out of crease, eager for the quick single, but cannot get there.

OUT! And Dawid Malan holds on! Big relief for him. Anderson embraces Malan as Mohammed Shami chases a wide one only to edge it to second slip. It went at a good speed there. Malan is so relieved. How he wished he could exchange his catch for the one he dropped earlier Shami c Malan b Anderson 2(4)

Ishant Sharma is in at number 10. Quick reminder he has scored a half-century in county this season. He can hang around. Has pretty solid defence.

Malan finally holds a catch... Anderson has his second wicket, even if he cannot get Virat... Shami gone... India's tail isn't wagging just yet.

NOT OUT! Ultra edge shows a spike and Ishant Sharma survives. Anderson got one back into Sharma, and Gaffaney had raise his finger but soon had to reverse his decision. Ishant knew he had got some wood and went for the review. IND 182/8

DRS saves Ishant Sharma... well, that was not the best decision and the batsman doesn't suffer from it. But James Anderson is on song here and the song is on... "Jimmy Jimmy" it goes... I don't really know the words.

After 55 overs,India 182/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Ishant Sharma 0) Anderson got his second wicket and almost had his third if not for a thin inside edge off Ishant Sharma. Sharma needs to hang around as Virat tries to farm the strike and reduce the deficit as much as possible.

After 56 overs,India 187/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Ishant Sharma 1) Kohli is trying take on Curran, but the young bowler has been up to the task. He digged in the short ball that Kohli pulled to deep square leg for brace. He tried to whip it through mid wicket but kept finding the fielders, but most importantly he got a single off the final ball to fine leg.

After 57 overs,India 192/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Ishant Sharma 2) Kohli gets a single off an inside edge and he takes it off the first ball. Ishant defends off the back foot on the offside and scampers for the single. Direct-hit from the fielder would have certaintly ended his innings. Touch of extra bounce for Anderson, Kohli cuts it for a couple as Jos Buttler chases the ball. Drives firmly, but the cover fielder got his hand to the ball, takes the pace off and Kohli just gets to the other end. He will have the strike.

FOUR! Full on the middle stump and Kohli flicks it off his legs. Struck well to beat mid wicket fielder. Takes four.

FOUR! Slanted across by Curran and Kohli waits on it to smartly tap it past the three slips to third man boundary.

This is turning out to be a master class from Virat... he is using a lot of wrist against Curran... and targeting the on side... if he goes short, Virat pulls... and just like that India are past 200.

After 58 overs,India 203/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Ishant Sharma 3) India go past the 200-run mark. Kohli strokes back-to-back boundaries and he is into the 80s. Joe Root isn't very happy. Besides from scoring those boundaries, Kohli is very alert to take the quick singles. Ishant has to trust his Delhi mate and run! Curran changes his angle for the final delivery. Ishant did clip it through mid wicket but Kohli turns his back, denying the chance of taking the run. Thery could have got two.

NOT OUT! Gaffaney has given this out and Kohli immediately asks Ishant to take the review. No ultra edge. Impact outside off and Ishant survives.

After 59 overs,India 204/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 86 , Ishant Sharma 3) Anderson continues. Cook and Malan the two slips in position. Root has the field spread. The field remains the same after three deliveries. Kohli drives it past cover for a single off the fifth delivery. Anderson bowls a terrific last delivery to rap Ishant on pads, but the impact was just a touch outside off.

After 60 overs,India 205/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 87 , Ishant Sharma 3) Curran with a jaffa to Kohli. He tries to work it on the onside but the ball held it line to beat the outside edge. He pulls the fourth delivery for a single in the deep. Ishant drives with a straight bat and then misses the final delivery outside off. This 10th wicket stand has already added 23. Kohli 13 runs away from a Test century in England. India trail by 82.

After 61 overs,India 206/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Ishant Sharma 3) Ishant puts in the full length dive and everyone in the middle including Sharma has good laugh. He was off for a single off the fifth ball after Kohli tapped on the offside. The throw never came in making Sharma's dive a bit foolish. Anderson once again beat Kohli's outside edge, earlier in the over, but still couldn't get his man. Kohli steers the last ball to third man for a single.

Kohli into the 90s. Happy to have Ishant take on Curran, against whom Ishant has looked more comfortable compared to Anderson.

After 62 overs,India 211/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 91 , Ishant Sharma 5) Curran goes round the stumps to Kohli. He was looking to flick it through midwicket, but got the outside of the bat before he could turn those wrists. Almost a leading edge but goes straight past the bowler afor two. Ishant gets an inside to long leg and the crowd cheers as they amble back for the second run.

After 63 overs,India 216/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 96 , Ishant Sharma 5) Kohli drives it uppishly past James Anderson at point. He comes back for two. He clips to mid wicket for two. Stuart Broad isn't the quickest of the fielders and his despairing dive is also not enough to stop them for returning for a second run. Kohli works it on the onside for a single off the penultimate delivery. India now trail by 71. Kohli one shot away from getting a Test century in England. Ishant defends well for the last ball.

Joe Root has thrown the gauntlet. Adil Rashid is brought into the attack. Only for his second over of the match.

OUT! And Ishant falls to the first ball he faces off Rashid! He was on the back foot and the wrong'un from the wrist-spinner had him. Didn't pick it and he had glum face even before umpire raised hsi finger. Didn't review it as he was right in front. I Sharma lbw A Rashid 5 (17)

Third time unlucky... and Ishant cannot ask for DRS this time... back of the hand from Rashid and it came in sharp... wrong one and gone... India are 9-down but it would be gross injustice if Virat cannot get his hundred here...

Umesh Yadav, the number 11 is out in the middle. He needs to keep the two balls out.

After 64 overs,India 217/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 97 , Umesh Yadav 0) Kohli is in no hurry. He defends couple of deliveries before bunting the third delivery to long on. Rashid traps Ishant off the fourth ball, but the review showed the googly would have turned so much that it would have missed the stumps. He didn't take the review and walked back. Yadav first gets forward and taps the full toss back to the bowler. Kohli will take strike in the next over. He is not out on 97.

CENTURY! Virat Kohli cuts it past point to bring up his maiden Test century in England. He was hungry for success in England and he has got it in the first test itself. Kisses the lokcet/ring that he has been wearing and lets out a roar. A voice that was within for four long years. Great century!

FOUR! Kohli pulls and pulls well. through mid wicket for another boundary to end the over. His mission is to get India as close to England's 287.

Indian players to score one century in each of the SENA countries:

Forget the two drops... that is an absolute masterclass... 22nd Test century... what brilliance... Virat Kohli has silenced his critics once and for all... came forward to play Anderson early on, looked ugly but dug deep, ran hard and well, cut out any mistakes whatsoever, with tailenders rotated strike well, and attacked Curran on the leg side with strong wrists.... and in doing this... he has kept India alive. What. A. Batsman!

After 65 overs,India 225/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 105 , Umesh Yadav 0) Kohli denies singles on couple of occasions early in the over. Monkey is off the back. Virat Kohli has runs everywhere in the World now. The personal milestone will mean very little for him as he sets his eyes on 287. Couple of boundaries to end Stokes' over. India still 62 runs behind.

After 66 overs,India 227/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 106 , Umesh Yadav 1) Yadav gets off the strike off the first ball. Kohli is looking to take on Adil as he attempts the slog sweep and he misses. Takes a single off the fifth ball.

FOUR! Short ball down the leg side and Kohli gets it fine for four. Kohli is single handedly running down England's total.

Five off Stokes' over as India only 55 runs behind now. Yadav wanted a second run off the last ball when Kohli just pulled it over square leg bit of comedy.

After 68 overs,India 237/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 112 , Umesh Yadav 1) Kohli continues to farm the strike and takes the single off the fifth delivery. The wrong'un from Rashid lands on leg stump and then it turns past Yadav to beat Bairstow behind the stumps and into the fence for 4 byes. India trail by 50.

After 69 overs,India 238/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 113 , Umesh Yadav 1) Lot of fielders in the deep on the leg side as Stokes bends his back to bowl the short stuff. kohli keeps pulling and denying singles. Stokes bowls his heart out and then Kohli gets a single off the final ball from a top edge to fine leg. Stokes covers his face with his hand.

FOUR! Kohli skips out of his crease and pumps it past long off for a boundary. Struck powerfully to beat the fielder in the deep.

After 70 overs,India 243/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 118 , Umesh Yadav 1) Rashid goes round the wicket to Kohli not allowing him to free his arm in a bid to restirct his strokeplay. He opens up and works it down to long off for a single. Yadav does well to keep out the final delivery. He has done his part. India trail by 44.

FOUR! SHOT! Kohli hits it on the up. Stands tall and lofts it to long off boundary.

FOUR! What a shot! Short ball and Kohli gets on top off it to pull it to mid wicket boundary. Excellent this!

After 71 overs,India 252/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 127 , Umesh Yadav 1) Couple of amazing shots from Virat Kohli as India go past 250. He does well to turn the strike off the fifth ball. He had to recieve it from over his head and tap it into the ground for one. Stokes bowls it wide outside off stump to Yadav and the number 11 batsman leaves it alone. India trail by 35. Can India get some lead?

This majestic Kohli knock ranks alongside Gavaskar The Oval 1979 and Dravid Headingley 2002 for sure

What do you say?

After 72 overs,India 253/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 128 , Umesh Yadav 1) After first balls. Kohli drives it along the ground for a single. Five men around the bat for the number 11. Yadav gets the big stride out to defend the first of the two deliveries he needs to keep out and he repeats it.

FOUR! Outside off and Kohli is drives it aerially through covers for a boundary. Kohli simply toying now. Stokes needs a breather.

CENTURY! Virat Kohli cuts it past point to bring up his maiden Test century in England. He was hungry for success in England and he has got it in the first test itself. Kisses the lokcet/ring that he has been wearing and lets out a roar. A voice that was within for four long years. Great century!

Day 1 report: A moment of magic from Virat Kohli stopped England in its tracks and helped give India the upper hand on the opening day of the first cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The home team was in command after winning the toss in its 1,000th test match, but captain Kohli swooped on the ball with the score on 216-3, running out opposite number Joe Root for 80 with a direct-hit throw on the turn from midwicket after Jonny Bairstow had called for an ambitious two.

Root's dismissal sparked a collapse as England lost six wickets for 67 runs to end the day on 285-9.

Behind Root as he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli celebrated by blowing a kiss, mouthing some fruity advice and putting his finger to his lips.

He also produced a 'bat-drop' mime to mock a similar gesture last month from the England captain, after he had helped clinch the one-day series in Leeds with a second successive hundred for the hosts.

Bairstow, who had shared a stand of 104 for the fourth wicket with Root, chopped a ball from Umesh Yadav on to his stumps for 70 before Jos Buttler was trapped lbw by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for nought.

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also fell cheaply, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

Curran was given a lucky let-off when he was dropped by the diving wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Shami's penultimate ball of the day.

Ashwin was the chief destroyer for India, taking 4-60, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami chipped in with 2-64 on a wicket of even pace and true bounce that was good for batting.

India's powerful top-order will now be expected to pile on the runs when they bat.

Root was extremely disappointed to fall 20 runs short of his 14th test century, but he achieved a notable milestone, displacing Alastair Cook as England's quickest to 6,000 runs in this format.

Only Cook (13) fell in the first session of the day, his front-foot defense defeated by a perfect off-break from Ashwin as he was clean bowled in the seventh over.

Keaton Jennings survived on nine when Ajinkya Rahane dived in front of Kohli in the slips, but could not hold the edge.

The return of Shami for his second spell did for Jennings (42) and ended a 72-run second-wicket stand with Root in curious circumstances.

The opener pushed the ball down into his crease and then on to his foot before it trickled back on to the base of the stumps.

Dawid Malan then fell lbw to Shami for eight to leave England on 112-3.

"It is an opportunity missed," Jennings said of England's batting display. "It was a mixed-bag day. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and land the ball in the right area.

"Unfortunately, that's cricket," he added of Root's run out. "It was a little bit sombre (in the dressing room after)."

India caused a surprise at the start by picking only one spin bowler.

"You can't say that we will miss an extra spinner," said Ashwin. "We have to play with what we have got, believe in the team selection and work harder, without thinking of what you are missing."

With inputs from AP