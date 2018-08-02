FOUR! Trying to bowl a yorker, gives a simple half volley to Vijay, who steers it through the covers for a boundary.

Highlight of that last passage of play was Vijay's cover drive and a good leave by Dhawan. Indian openers taking the sting out of Broad and Anderson and have forced a bowling change. Sam Curran now. First victory, minor though. An hour to go for lunch, that has to be their main motive here.

Sam Curran introduced into the attack. To Vijay, he is trying to bring the ball in. He is too full in length and has got the line wrong on plenty of occasions. Was a good over untill that boundary on the last ball of the over.

FOUR! Wrong line from Anderson, bowled on Vijay's hips, who flicks it through the fine leg for a boundary.

Anderson has refilled himself after drinks. The hunger for the wicket remains. But the Indian openers remain unperturbed. Pretty good start from India this, in touching distance from 50-run partnership.

First hour of play totally belongs to India. Anderson and Broad have been a tad too full... Maybe need to pull their lengths back a bit to get some movement. Can't believe I am saying this but maybe they need to look at how Ishant-Shami bowled.

Curran continues. Fifty-run partnership is up for India. Great start for the visitors. Curran pulls the length back a little after being hit for four in the last over. Just one from the over but can this strategy yield him wicket? We will have to wait and watch.

India removed the tail swiftly. India’s got a decent start. Two boxes ticked. England will have to turn to Rashid soon.... #EngvInd

India introduced spin ( R Ashwin) as early as the 7th over. When will the hosts use the leggie!

Anderson into his seventh over. Still no sign of Spin. Anderson is bowling round the wicket to Dhawan. But the left-hander has not looked too troubled by this plan. England need to turn to Rashid now for any inspiration.

Fifty up for India Dhawan-Vijay have made use of some full bowling from Anderson-Broad... there haven't been too many oohs and aahs, which shows England haven't really created many chances or come close.

OUT! Curran provides the first breakthrough for England, the ball swung in to Vijay from the middle and leg stump. Umpire Dar said no but brave Root went upstairs and the review showed the ball was hitting the stumps. Vijay lbw b Sam Curran 20(45)

FOUR! Boundary on the first ball for Rahul, who played a defensive stroke but the edge took it through the gully region for a boundary.

And there's the first wicket! Drama always assured so far. Curran appeals, Dar says no. DRS again... and three reds... Vijay is out lbw.. England have a breakthrough... again bat on pad, so think maybe Dar was confused by that... but this was a proper review and it has paid off...

Curran continues. The umpires had a look at the shape of the ball, talked for a while but decided to go on with the same. Curran did not mind it. He swung it back in to Vijay and sent him back. He took it away from Rahul and made him chop the ball on to the stump. England are right back in this game now. What an over from young Curran.

OUT! Gone, what a lazy shot from a batsman of Rahul's stature. The ball shaping away, fullish in length and no feet movement from Rahul as he tries to drive it and chops the ball on to his stumps. Rahul b Sam Curran 4(2)

boos as the next batsman walks out... guess who? Virat!

Three balls! Two wickets.... Rahul is gone after two balls, such a thick edge you could hear it in the press box. Suddenly England are back in this before lunch...

We have waited four years for this... Anderson to Virat.

He got out to James Anderson four times in India's last tour of England.

Okay so here it is. The contest which was hugely awaited. Anderson bowling to Kohli. He is bowling on the same channel which brought the downfall of Kohli in 2014, the off-stump line. Kohli is leaving everything that has been pitched there and there about. With Anderson already having completed 8 overs, let's if he comes back again for another over.

FOUR! Fullish and swinging away from Dhawan, he tries to play with it, ball takes the edge and flies through left of the third slip and for four. Root has now placed the fourth slip.

OUT! The plan has worked, Curran pitches it full and swings it away, asks Dhawan to drive and he does that, the ball takes the edge and Malan at scond slip catches it safely. Dhawan c Malan b Sam Curran 26(46)

Three wickets in nine balls for Curran. He has finally hit that length which Anderson-Broad couldn't hit in the first hour... and see the result... India under the cosh here... jeez!

Anderson might be the best bowler in this England XI but Curran is making all heads turn to him. He is giving it his all. And reaping dividends now. Three wickets in two overs. The crowd is behind him now as well. And that was also a poor shot from Dhawan knowing the situation he was in. He has been beaten on previous two deliveries. He needed to be more assured in his shot making. Must be gutted after playing that shot.

Drops short of Buttler at gully.... almost a replay from 2014... time travel anyone... Virat completely squared up... and just escapes... jeez this match has come alive...

Anderson gets another go at Kohli. He made Kohli come forward yet again for that drive and the ball took the edge and was just short of the gully. Kohli is chewing gum, looking confident but who knows what's going inside? Meanwhile Buttler is off the ground, he tried catching that at gully and seems to have hurt his left finger. Nervous moment this for India and Kohli at the moment.

Curran continues. Rahane is off the mark. This pair is of utmost important for India not only in this Test match but on the whole tour. If this pair does well. Inda's middle order will be sorted. For the moment, Rahane and Kohli will be eyeing to be there till the lunch which is not far away.

Anderson is still on. Into his 10th over on the trot

Virat is trying hard... coming forward... it looks like an ugly fight at the moment... beautiful Test cricket!!

The master with the ball and the champion with the bat. Can't take your eyes off this. #AndersonVsKohli

Root sticks with Anderson. Into his 10th over. Virat is standing at a foot distance from the crease, trying to evade the swing. Kohli is leaving almost everything which is going away from him. He also knows that there could be one which slants in suddenly. This is Test cricket at its best. A maiden from Anderson.

Curran continues. Root had a little chat with James Anderson after that over. Is he going to have another go at Kohli? We wonder what that chat was all about? Also, no sign of Adil Rashid yet. Kohli is on back foot at the moment, a little defensive in approach. Maybe with Rashid, he will try and play his shots. This is the little period where Root can get rid of Kohli, when he is the most susceptible. The situation is ideal for Rahane as he can get his eye in while all the English eyes are on Kohli.

Okay so finally, Adil Rashid, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

He has to once again justify himself today by taking India out of this difficult situation.

Adil Rashid is on. So we know what Root told Anderson in the last over. Rashid is bowling too many full-tosses. Looks like the bowler bowling his first over. Should get better with every over from now

Lunch has been called. India started the innings well but the loss of three quick wickets has pushed India on the back foot. Have to admit that only Vijay got a better ball. Rahul and Dhawan played poor shots to get out. India should have been just one down and Kohli-Rahane pair has to fight it out hard in the middle to make sure there are no further hiccups. Anderson has got a break. Don't be surprise if he comes back from lunch to have a go at Kohli again. We will soon be back with the afternoon session.

Almost seemed like India's morning... but this has been a dramatic Test so far ... Curran hit the right length and India have been in trouble since then... After lunch, expect more Anderson versus Virat... what a treat that will be.

OUT! That's it, England have been folded up for 287. Outswing from Shami to Curran from round the wicket, takes the edge off his bat and Dinesh Karthik this time does not make a mistake. Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)

Day 1 report: A moment of magic from Virat Kohli stopped England in its tracks and helped give India the upper hand on the opening day of the first cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The home team was in command after winning the toss in its 1,000th test match, but captain Kohli swooped on the ball with the score on 216-3, running out opposite number Joe Root for 80 with a direct-hit throw on the turn from midwicket after Jonny Bairstow had called for an ambitious two.

Root's dismissal sparked a collapse as England lost six wickets for 67 runs to end the day on 285-9.

Behind Root as he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli celebrated by blowing a kiss, mouthing some fruity advice and putting his finger to his lips.

He also produced a 'bat-drop' mime to mock a similar gesture last month from the England captain, after he had helped clinch the one-day series in Leeds with a second successive hundred for the hosts.

Bairstow, who had shared a stand of 104 for the fourth wicket with Root, chopped a ball from Umesh Yadav on to his stumps for 70 before Jos Buttler was trapped lbw by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for nought.

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also fell cheaply, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

Curran was given a lucky let-off when he was dropped by the diving wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Shami's penultimate ball of the day.

Ashwin was the chief destroyer for India, taking 4-60, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami chipped in with 2-64 on a wicket of even pace and true bounce that was good for batting.

India's powerful top-order will now be expected to pile on the runs when they bat.

Root was extremely disappointed to fall 20 runs short of his 14th test century, but he achieved a notable milestone, displacing Alastair Cook as England's quickest to 6,000 runs in this format.

Only Cook (13) fell in the first session of the day, his front-foot defense defeated by a perfect off-break from Ashwin as he was clean bowled in the seventh over.

Keaton Jennings survived on nine when Ajinkya Rahane dived in front of Kohli in the slips, but could not hold the edge.

The return of Shami for his second spell did for Jennings (42) and ended a 72-run second-wicket stand with Root in curious circumstances.

The opener pushed the ball down into his crease and then on to his foot before it trickled back on to the base of the stumps.

Dawid Malan then fell lbw to Shami for eight to leave England on 112-3.

"It is an opportunity missed," Jennings said of England's batting display. "It was a mixed-bag day. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and land the ball in the right area.

"Unfortunately, that's cricket," he added of Root's run out. "It was a little bit sombre (in the dressing room after)."

India caused a surprise at the start by picking only one spin bowler.

"You can't say that we will miss an extra spinner," said Ashwin. "We have to play with what we have got, believe in the team selection and work harder, without thinking of what you are missing."

With inputs from AP