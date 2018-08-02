Two misses in slips in two balls... Kohli off Anderson whose hard work has gone to nought and then Pandya... India are clueless at the moment...

After 33 overs,India 102/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Hardik Pandya 1) Kohli surely is breathing a lot easier now. Postively gets forward against Broad, though he didn't find the middle of the bat. Comparatively his feet are moving well. Has it waded through the spell and good to get some runs?

FOUR! Hardik gets a boundary. Through the gully for four runs! Slightly outside off and taps it past gully.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. And again. Same area, same result! This time it was well controlled by Pandya.

Couple of boundaries in the over, gets the scoreboard ticking. Pandya now into double-figures. Stokes clocking close to 140. He has found his rhythm and moving really well.

After 35 overs,India 113/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Hardik Pandya 10) Kohli gets forward and whips to mid wicket for a single. Lot coomfortable against Broad. No doubts. Broad beats Pandya on the outside edge. Players break for drinks after an exhilarting passage of play post Lunch. It has been all England. kohli has somehow survived through. Will he be able to make a most of it?

After 36 overs,India 116/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Hardik Pandya 10) Stokes contines. He is into his 8th over now. Kohli gets forward to curb the inswing, gets an inside edge onto his pads and runs hard for a couple, gets it easily as Curran runs in from deep sware leg. Turns the strike with a single to fine leg. Pandya drives fierecly down the ground but Stokes does well to get a hand on his follow through, saves four.

After 37 overs,India 117/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Hardik Pandya 10) And again Kohli lunges forward and defends, gets an inside edge onto the pads and there is no short leg in position. Gets forward on the next delivery and taps to mid on for single. Hardik leaves couple of deliveries through to the keeper.

After 38 overs,India 118/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Hardik Pandya 10) With fielder at deep square leg. Stokes attempts the ploy of bowling short to Kohli. The Indian skipper gets on top of the ball and taps to square leg for a single. Stokes delivers a beauty to Hardik Pandya. Back of length from wide of the crease, slanted it in and after pitching the ball straightened to beat Pandya. Hardik gets forward to defend one confidently, but gets beaten again as Stokes pulls one back.

FOUR! Kohli presses forward and times the ball to perfection. The ball races off the turf to the cover boundary.

FOUR! Broad drifts on the pads and Kohli glances it off his pads to collect four easy runs to fine leg boundary

After 39 overs,India 126/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Hardik Pandya 10) Third inside edge off Broad in as many overs that has gone onto Kohli's pads. Kohli fishes outside off and Broad gets it to seam away a touch gets beaten. Virat plays a fine stroke to collect boundary on the offside and the over ends with another four as Broad misses his lines.

After 40 overs,India 129/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Hardik Pandya 13) Stokes runs in to bowl his 10th over. Starts off with one on pads and Pandya pushes it wide of mid on for a couple. Stokes tests him with a bumper that was well high. Pandya clips to backward square leg off the final delivery for a single. Partnership now worth 29.

After 41 overs,India 129/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Hardik Pandya 13) Stuart Broad has bowled couple of decent deliveries in his spell, but nothing close to what Anderson and Stokes have bowled. Stokes bowled with a lot of zing and zip. While Anderson was at his best with discipline lines and excellently controlled swing bowling. They threatened to pick a wicket any moment. Cannot say the same for Broad. Sam Curran, who bagged the top three is warming up as Broad runs in to bowl his fourth ball. Stokes from the other end has send down 10 fiery overs. Broad completes a maiden. Will we see a change in bowling?

Yes there is a change in the bowling. Sam Curran is brought into the attack.

FOUR! Cries of 'catcccchhh' as Pandya pushes with hard hands down the ground, falls short of the diving fielder at mid on and go past him. Streaky boundary.

After 42 overs,India 134/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Hardik Pandya 17) The left-arm seamer begins with couple of accurate deliveries. First goes past Virat's outside edge and then tries to get the back into the stumps. Kohli defends tentatively. We are into last 40 minutes off the session. Kohli is off the blocks quickly after he pushes to mid off for a single. Hardik ends the over with a boundary, was not convincing, nevertheless he will take four.

Virat Kohli has now gone past his previous highest score of 39 in England in Tests which he scored at Southampton in 2014.

FOUR! And you don't need Umang, our statsman, to point this out as everyone seems to be aware of Kohli's highest score in England. Broad pitches it full and outside off, Kohli reaches for it to drive it through cover point. Into the 40s.

FOUR! Broad strays in line and Kohli clips it off his pads as the ball runs to fine leg fence for a boundary.

After 43 overs,India 142/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Hardik Pandya 17) Broad has been the weak link in England's pace attack. Keeps bowling those odd balls leaking easy runs. Kohli has made most of it and is now on the brink of maiden Test fifty in England.

The oohs and aahs India were looking for have come in this passage of play... somehow this partnership between Kohli and Pandya is still going on... at times, England have come close but not induced edges since those two drops in two balls... India not out of the woods just yet, but Kohli has looked more assured as time has gone by... just needs someone to stay with him...

After 44 overs,India 143/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Hardik Pandya 18) The partnership has added on 43 runs. Curran maintains tight lines through the over, pitches one up and Pandya goes for the drive, gets an inside edge behind square on the onside for a single. For some reason he wanted the second run and was halfway until Kohli send him back. Bairstow had removed his glove to unleash a throw to non-striker's end.

After 45 overs,India 146/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Hardik Pandya 21) Stokes begins with short of length delivery that Pandya gets behind to defend well. The speeds have been in mid 130s. Pandya is leaving balls with some confidence now. Broad puts dive on mid on but is unable to stop the ball. Not the best pieces of effort in the field, because Pandya had just gently bunted it, the fielder had to get up and retrieve the ball. Pandya runs three.

OUT! This time DRS doesn't come to Pandya's rescue. Corker of a delivery from Curran. Full swinging delivery that hits Pandya's on the boot before he came bring his bat down. Caught him by surprise. Curran claims his 4th. Quality bowling by the 20-year old. India lose their review. H Pandya lbw Curran 22 (45)

Curran breaks through again... India's nemesis today, apart from Stokes in this session... Pandya cannot dig out a yorker and isn't sure whether that hit his bat or pad first... Dar knows and so does DRS... partnership is indeed broken and degree of respite is gone... India would have liked to go into tea with these two at the crease...

After 46 overs,India 148/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , ) Kohli takes a quick single to mid off. Joe Root gets the direct hit, but Kohli was well inside. Curran picks another one to break the partnership that was approaching the 50-run stand.

FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his maiden Test half-century in England. he guides it through gully and into the third man fence for four. Battled long periods today to get to his landmark.

DROPPED! VIRAT KOHLI IS PUT DOWN AGAIN BY DAWID MALAN. Stokes pitches it full and Kohli jabs at it, gets an outside edge that flies to the right of second slip. Sticks his hand out but is unable to hold on. Kohli with another life.

After 47 overs,India 153/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0) India go past 150-run mark. Kohli getting to his first half-century in England and Malan dropping Kohli off Stokes at second slip. Tough chance but will go down as another drop. Stokes cannot believe his luck. Don't think Kohli can either.

FOUR! Full delivery almost pitching on the popping crease and Ashwin jams it out with the bat face open to guide it to third man boundary.

After 48 overs,India 160/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Ravichandran Ashwin 6) Curran completes the final over off the session. He had Kohli almost right in front of the stumps, the full ball was swinging in late, but Kohli got the bat down in time to get an inside edge before the ball went onto his pads. He almost fell over in the follow through. Ashwin gets a boundary and collects two runs off the final ball. India trail by 127 .

Tea, Day 2 ​ Aleem Dar whips the bails to call time on the afternoon session. Three wickets in the session – Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya – all back in the pavilion. Three drops in the session as well. Kohli was put down twice. Albeit, he has battled his way to maiden Test half-century. Riveting session of play. Stokes and Anderson started off the session with some great bowling. Curran in the second half was also excellent. Broad was below par. Ashwin and Kohli will be back on the field and so will Joe Root and his men. Do tune in for the final session.

Virat Kohli has a half-century in England... read that again, although James Anderson would like to point out that dropped catch at 21*... and dropped again at second slip... on 52*...

Virat Kohli has now completed 7,000 runs in international cricket as a captain - the quickest to achieve the feat (124 innings).

Sam Curran becomes the youngest England pacer to take a four-wicket haul in Test cricket - 20 years and 59 days!

Has been a fascinating Test so far. Sixteen wickets have already gone down in almost 138 overs of play. India start 127 runs behind. Anderson will get the final session of play underway. Virat on strike. Whichever team wins the session, will boasts of the bragging rights for the second day.

Battle resumes! Three slips in position. Anderson with the ball, Kohli with the bat

Anderson first up to Virat... as you would expect... this should be a long 6-7 over spell...

Injury Update on Jos Buttler! ​ Buttler hasn't broken his finger... should field in this session then... massive final two hours of play left... 30 overs you would think...

In fact, Buttler won't field any more today... he is getting ice packs... still will bat as and when required because this is an injury concern...

FOUR! Edge but in control. Deft hands from Kohli and ball evades the three slips and runs to the third man boundary.

After 49 overs,India 164/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Ravichandran Ashwin 6) Anderson keeping it around 80 miles an hour, searching for some movement. Kohli plays out the first five deliveries with much ease. Gets an outside edge off the final ball, but was all along the ground.

FOUR! Short and wide from Curran and Ashwin goes after it. Gets the upper half of the bat and the ball goes over cordon for a boundary to third man.

After 50 overs,India 168/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Ravichandran Ashwin 10) Curran keeps the swing going for himself, but Ashwin negotiates it confidently. Lot of runs have come through gully and in the third man region, Ashwin's boundary being the latest of them. Four runs off the over.

NOT OUT! Shouts for leg before wicket against Virat Kohli and the umpire denies it. Kohli walked across his stumps to whip it off his legs. Misses. Did the ball come back enough? No. Joe Root did review it, but the ball was missing the leg stump. Kohli was way outside his crease and the ball had to travel a long way. England lose review. Kohli stays.

OUT! Perfection. James Anderson has a wicket and it is not Virat Kohli. Gets R Ashwin with a peach! Top of off! Slanted in, held its line, and past Ashwin's outside edge and into the stumps. R Ashwin b Anderson 10 (15)

Buttler hasn't broken his finger. Waste of a review from England... going down leg, Virat playing down leg... reeks of desperation from Anderson after that dropped catch... but Anderson has his reward... Ashwin clean bowled... more importantly, England are in India's tail... how much longer can this last?

After 51 overs,India 171/7 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Mohammed Shami 1) Anderson is bowling some real gems! What a bowler he is! Going strong at 36! Gets one through Kohli after he cleaned up Ashwin, but the Indian captain is still out there. Mohammed Shami has walked out with the bat.

FOUR! Class! Sheer timing on that one. On the pads by Curran and Kohli didn't over hit it, simply placed it wide of the fielder in the deep to take four.

Day 1 report: A moment of magic from Virat Kohli stopped England in its tracks and helped give India the upper hand on the opening day of the first cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The home team was in command after winning the toss in its 1,000th test match, but captain Kohli swooped on the ball with the score on 216-3, running out opposite number Joe Root for 80 with a direct-hit throw on the turn from midwicket after Jonny Bairstow had called for an ambitious two.

Root's dismissal sparked a collapse as England lost six wickets for 67 runs to end the day on 285-9.

Behind Root as he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli celebrated by blowing a kiss, mouthing some fruity advice and putting his finger to his lips.

He also produced a 'bat-drop' mime to mock a similar gesture last month from the England captain, after he had helped clinch the one-day series in Leeds with a second successive hundred for the hosts.

Bairstow, who had shared a stand of 104 for the fourth wicket with Root, chopped a ball from Umesh Yadav on to his stumps for 70 before Jos Buttler was trapped lbw by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for nought.

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also fell cheaply, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

Curran was given a lucky let-off when he was dropped by the diving wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Shami's penultimate ball of the day.

Ashwin was the chief destroyer for India, taking 4-60, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami chipped in with 2-64 on a wicket of even pace and true bounce that was good for batting.

India's powerful top-order will now be expected to pile on the runs when they bat.

Root was extremely disappointed to fall 20 runs short of his 14th test century, but he achieved a notable milestone, displacing Alastair Cook as England's quickest to 6,000 runs in this format.

Only Cook (13) fell in the first session of the day, his front-foot defense defeated by a perfect off-break from Ashwin as he was clean bowled in the seventh over.

Keaton Jennings survived on nine when Ajinkya Rahane dived in front of Kohli in the slips, but could not hold the edge.

The return of Shami for his second spell did for Jennings (42) and ended a 72-run second-wicket stand with Root in curious circumstances.

The opener pushed the ball down into his crease and then on to his foot before it trickled back on to the base of the stumps.

Dawid Malan then fell lbw to Shami for eight to leave England on 112-3.

"It is an opportunity missed," Jennings said of England's batting display. "It was a mixed-bag day. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and land the ball in the right area.

"Unfortunately, that's cricket," he added of Root's run out. "It was a little bit sombre (in the dressing room after)."

India caused a surprise at the start by picking only one spin bowler.

"You can't say that we will miss an extra spinner," said Ashwin. "We have to play with what we have got, believe in the team selection and work harder, without thinking of what you are missing."

With inputs from AP