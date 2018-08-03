With Chetan Narula providing inputs from Edgbaston, we will bring you all the updates from the third day's play, so stick around for the updates

England are 9/1 in their second innings going into the third day, after Virat Kohli single-handedly took India to a score of 274 in their first innings on Day 2. India currently trail the hosts by 22 runs, with Alastair Cook falling for a duck at the hands of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

The Kohli of old would have been arrogant and tried to hit his way out of a lean patch. But this was a different Kohli, mature and possessing a skill set and temperament unmatched by any contemporary cricketer. Click here to read Vedam Jaishankar's take on Virat Kohli's magnificent 149 scored of Day 2.

In just his second Test match, Sam decimated the Indian batting with his left arm swing bowling. At the end of the second day's play, he called his experience 'unreal'. But the talented all-rounder has had to fight adversity since he lost his father when he was just 13 years of age. Gaurav Joshi writes on England's rising cricketing star Sam Curran here .

Here we go! Root and Jennings in the middle. Ashwin with the ball in hand.

Ashwin finishes the remaining part of 4th over. Just one off this over.

Shami bowls from the other end. He is bowling on shorter side this morning, maybe the plan is to surprise the batsmen with bouncers.

Ashwin continues. As usual, he is giving a good flight to the ball. The plan must be too beat the batting pair in flight like he did to Cook in the last over on Day 2.

Shami continues. Jennings is not moving his feet too much, allowing the ball to come to him. That is what he did in the first innings. But should be careful that he does not get too defensive in approach against this Indian bowling attack, which is looking for wickets.

OUT! Beautiful flight from Ashwin, traps Jennings. The ball pitches on middle-off, draws Jennings forward, he is late to the ball and the edge goes straight into the hands of Rahul at second slip. Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)

Ashwin continues and Ashwin strikes. The same strategy that he used for Cook has been used for Jennings. The result is the same, the process was different. Loopy delivery, asking Jennings to come on front foot and goes away from pitching, taking the edge of the batsman's bat. This is so lovely to see from the Indian offie.

Breakthrough early for India! Ashwin has two wickets and he is having a fun time against the left handers in this English line-up.Jennings edges to slip... smart move to have a second slip to the spinner.

OUT! Beautiful flight from Ashwin, traps Jennings. The ball pitches on middle-off, draws Jennings forward, he is late to the ball and the edge goes straight into the hands of Rahul at second slip. Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)

Latest Update: Ashwin continues and Ashwin strikes. The same strategy that he used for Cook has been used for Jennings. The result is the same, the process was different. Loopy delivery, asking Jennings to come on front foot and goes away from pitching, taking the edge of the batsman's bat. This is so lovely to see from the Indian offie.

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli notched up a hundred to guide India to 274 all out in the first innings before leaving the hosts on 9/1 with a slender lead of 22 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test match on Thursday.

Replying to England's 287, Kohli — dropped by Dawid Malan off James Anderson — scored a gritty 149, in which he smashed 22 fours and a six, to enable the visitors trim the first innings deficit to 13 runs. For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) accounted for the rest of the wickets.

The icing on the cake for India in the brief second innings spell was when Ravichandran Ashwin castled former skipper Alastair Cook for a duck. Cook was drawn forward as the ball pitched on middle stump to zip past him and hit the off stump. Keaton Jennings was not out on 5 at the close of play.

Earlier, resuming the third session 160/6 and still trailing by a good margin, Kohli continued his solo act after bringing up his half century just before tea. India lost Ashwin (10) just after the break, the 31-year old clean-bowled by Anderson who claimed his first wicket of the day. Mohammed Shami (2) did not last long, Anderson taking his wicket too before Kohli upped the ante and stitched stands of 35 and 57 runs with tailenders Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1 not out). From 182/8, the skipper dragged his team to 274.

Kohli, who exorcised the ghosts of the 2014 England tour, brought up his hundred by hitting Stokes for a four and roaring towards the stands to then kiss his wedding ring as wife Anushka Sharma watched from the stands. From then on, he added the next 49 runs in brisk pace knowing they had only one wicket in hand.

Kohli finally fell to Rashid, cutting a short and wide delivery to Stuart Broad but the job was already done. The worry for India would be that none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

The day began with England managing to add just two runs to their overnight total of 285 runs in their first innings. India needed just 10 balls on the second day to end England's innings, that slipped from a comfortable 216/3 to 287. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who started the proceedings along with Ashwin, got Curran (24) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had dropped Curran on the opening day off the same bowler.

India then squandered a watchful start to slip to 76/3 at lunch as Kohli remained undefeated with Rahane. India got off to a near perfect start with the opening duo of Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) putting on a 50-run stand.

But the introduction of Curran turned the tide in England's favour. Curran's three-wicket burst in eight balls reduced India to 59/3 in no time even as Rahane joined his captain to sneak in a few singles before heading for the break. It was the Kohli show from there on as he notched his 17th Test fifty off 100 balls but was dropped twice either side of his fifty.

India kept losing wickets with Karthik (0) and Pandya — who added 48 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper — falling at regular intervals.

With inputs from IANS.