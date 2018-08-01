After 32 overs,England 92/1 ( Keaton Jennings 40 , Joe Root (C) 34) Good over from ishant Sharma to Joe Root. Keeps getting the ball back into him and maintaining good lines. Root respects the bowling and defends it with poise, gets the single off the final ball to keep strike.

After 33 overs,England 95/1 ( Keaton Jennings 42 , Joe Root (C) 35) Not a lot of trouble for the those two out there. Umesh continues round the stumps to Jennings and he happy to leave the ball outside off. Three runs off it.

After 34 overs,England 98/1 ( Keaton Jennings 42 , Joe Root (C) 38) Another quiet over from Ishant. Looking very easy for England at the moment. Root's decision to bat first is already looking good. Three more runs off the over. Root did get a thickish outside edge to third man but was very wide of the slip cordon.

After 35 overs,England 98/1 ( Keaton Jennings 42 , Joe Root (C) 38) Sharp over by Yadav with the ball zipping around a little. Finsihed the over well, with the ball coming in late. Had Root in bit of discomfort. Maiden.

OUT! Lucky break for India! Shami too trying to angle the ball into Jennings. He runs in from the round the wicket and bowls it into Jennings' body. The left-hander gets a thin inside edge and goes into his pads only to trickle back onto the stumps. One bail drops and it is enough for India to enjoy another wicket. So England lose their openers just shy of 100. Unfortunate end for Jennings. K Jennings b Shami 42 (98) ENG 98/2

And bowled. The pigeon has done it, broken the concentration of Jennings enough. The ball ricochets off onto the stumps... wow... talk about drama... Shami gets a wicket... England are two down...

Jennings goes pigeon hunting or just shooing it away actually. Bird was refusing to leave the adjacent pitch, he is still watching the next delivery from three pitches away.

After 36 overs,England 100/2 ( Joe Root (C) 38 , Dawid Malan 2) Excellent over this by Shami. Both the wickets have fell to bowling changes so far. Dawid Malan gets off the mark with a firm push through the offside and the brace from him gets the 100 up for England. Jennings must be ruing his luck in the dressing room as he sees the replay, worked hard for his 42 and getting out in that fashion must be painful. Shami beat the outside edge of Malan on few occasions. left-handed batsmen replaces the outing southpaw.

After 37 overs,England 102/2 ( Joe Root (C) 39 , Dawid Malan 3) The run rate has dropped below 3. Indian pacers have bowled with slightly more zing in this session. Even Root hasn't scored freely. Sharma pitches the final ball right up and Root who was looking to flick it through midwicket was almost squared up, got a leading edge on the off side. Ishant completes another good over.

India's pacers have bowled well since lunch. Lines are much closer to the batsmen and Yadav was used in a shorter burst. Won't be surprised if that's the plan for now. Don't need Pandya with his medium pace right now.

FOUR! Attempted short ball from Shami goes wrong. Didn't quite rise off the surface and it was sliding down too. Malan swivels and helps the ball on its way to fine leg fence.

After 38 overs,England 107/2 ( Joe Root (C) 39 , Dawid Malan 8) Shami continues. Ravindra Jadeja on the field, still not sure which player has left the field. Jadeja in action straightaway, as he fields at cover. A boundary to fine leg and single to third man allows Malan to take five runs for England. Root plays out the last two deliveries.

Joe Root has scored at least one 50-plus score in each of his 11 Tests against India. He is on the verge of scoring another fifty.

After 39 overs,England 112/2 ( Joe Root (C) 43 , Dawid Malan 8) Malan skips down to Ashwin's first delivery and the offie pushes it through. Hits Malan on full on the boot followed by a loud appeal. India review. Ash looked confident, however the impact was outside the line and the difference was more than 3 m so not only the decision stays, India lose their review as well. Root gets a boundary to go past 6000 Test runs.

OUT! Mohammed Shami strikes once again. Malan did review the leg before shout but wasn't able to overturn the decision and extend his stay in the middle. The ball hurried after pitching and Malan was just a little slow to reach. Pitches in line, impact- umpire's call and hits the stumps (umpire's call) and he has to go! D Malan lbw M Shami 8 (14)

Shami appeals and he's got a breakthrough... Looked like taking a wicket all through this session and he's done it... Malan done lbw.. just above the knee roll but DRS holds him out at umpire's call. India are right back in this...

FOUR! Joe Root sees the flight, gets forward to take the ball on full and drives it through covers for a boundary.

After 40 overs,England 113/3 ( Joe Root (C) 43 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 1) Ashwin continues. Bairstow forces it off the back foot and picks three to sweeper boundary. Root nears his half-century with a four to covers. Optimistic shout from India off the final ball that hit Root on the full as he missed the fulltoss, but the ball would have missed leg stump.

After 41 overs,England 120/3 ( Joe Root (C) 47 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 4) Shami trying to make most of the reverse swing on offer. He keeps the ball darting into Root. But the English skipper is up to the task, keeps digging them out knowing exactly what Shami is trying to do here. Gets a single off the last ball.

FIFTY! Applause all around Edgbaston as England captain raises another half-century. Reaches the landmark in 107 deliveries with a single to mid-wicket. Test fifty number 42 for Root. A well-constructed innings so far.

After 43 overs,England 127/3 ( Joe Root (C) 50 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 8) Only a short spell for Ashwin, just for two overs, slightly strange. Perhaps he might bowl from the other end. Ishant is back on, perhaps Kohli too realises, with the reverse swing on offer it is good time to bring the fast bowler back. Root notches yet another half-century aginst India, it is his 12th successive fifty versus India.

After 44 overs,England 129/3 ( Joe Root (C) 52 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 8) Kohli keeps shuffling his bowlers around. Doesn't want to tire them out as he brings Umesh back. Root takes a couple after tapping it behind point for two, the only scoring-shot off the over.

But this has been a terrific post lunch spell from Shami. He has looked so threatening just by bowling a tad closer to the body. This is the bowler India missed throughout first innings' in South Africa. Good to see he has turned up here.

Lots happening in this passage of play. Fifty for Root as he lays down an early marker for this series. He has slowed down since lunch, with an intent to grind out things, reminds one of how Faf du Plessis batted at Centurion albeit in different conditions. Root realises India are on top here.

FOUR! Bairstow is not going to miss out on half volleys outside off stump. Bends down and square drives it through extra cover.

After 45 overs,England 135/3 ( Joe Root (C) 53 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 13) Root-Bairstow continue to keep the scoreboard ticking. Six runs off the over including the boundary by Bairstow. India coach Ravi Shastri seems to be enjoying a good little nap post lunch. Sanjay Bangar seated beside him hears the commentators on air and affords a smile.

After 46 overs,England 139/3 ( Joe Root (C) 54 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 16) Root and Bairstow have now started to rebuild after couple of quick wickets. They have added 27 runs in 39 balls. Bairstow has been the aggressor. Four off the over.

After 47 overs,England 141/3 ( Joe Root (C) 55 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 16) Ishant into his 13th over now. Kohli persists with a third man and Root guides it to the fielder for one. Two runs off the over.

FOUR! Poor from Umesh. Half-volley on Root's pads and he simply whips it to the fence on the onside. Easy runs these.

After 48 overs,England 148/3 ( Joe Root (C) 62 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 16) Yadav keeps missing his line and Root and Bairstow are happy to work him on the onside. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Bairstow takes on Ashwin. Flighted on the stumps and Bairstow clears his front leg to pump the slog sweep to mid wicket boundary.

After 49 overs,England 153/3 ( Joe Root (C) 63 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 20) England go past the 150-run mark. Bairstow has continued his attacking style of play. Ashwin had Bairstow in some sort of problem as he transferred the weight on front foot, trying to flick it fine goes to leg slip but not sure if the ball came in contact with the bat. Five off it.

Not sure why Pandya is bowling again. Why not get the pacers on for another short burst. It's not like he is doing something different or is he remotely threatening?

After 50 overs,England 153/3 ( Joe Root (C) 63 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 20) Hardik Pandya is brought back. He replaces Umesh. Discipline bowling from Pandya as he delivers a maiden. He even beat Root on an occassion.

Only five batsmen (Root, Smith, Kohli, Cook and Warner) have scored more runs in Test cricket than Jonny Bairstow in the last three years. He has not been troubled any of India's bowler so far.

After 51 overs,England 155/3 ( Joe Root (C) 63 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 22) Ashwin slips one quick over as Bairstow pushes through covers for a couple. Into the last few minutes before the players disperse for Tea.

FOUR! Genuine outside edge and not too many slips for Hardik Pandya. Bairsotw surives and collects four runs.

After 52 overs,England 160/3 ( Joe Root (C) 63 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 26) Five runs off Pandya's over. He did induce an error from Bairstow but unfortunate lack of slips hurt him.

After 53 overs,England 162/3 ( Joe Root (C) 65 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 26) Root and Bairstow have joined forces to build a 50-run stand helping the home side to recover after two quick wickets. Couple off the first ball from Ashwin followed by five dots by Root post that. One over left before we take tea.

After 54 overs,England 163/3 ( Joe Root (C) 65 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 27) And that will be the end of the session. Hardik Pandya bowls the last over. Baitstow pushes past point for a single off the final ball off the over. Root and Bairstow walk back after an unbeaten 51-run stand.

Tea, Day 1 Pretty even session this. Shami's twin strikes early in the innings gave India an advantage in the afternoon session, but Bairstow along with captain Root brought England's innings back on track. In 26 overs of play, England added 80 runs for the loss of two wickets in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan. Root has been terrific, he did well to bat through the difficult period, did well to not fall to reverse swing and then he kept motoring along. Bairstow needs a word of appreciation for giving good company and playing his role neatly. Shami looked a different bowler with the ball reversing. Hardik and Ashwin were decent in patches. Umesh was off the boil, while Ishant was disciplined, just needs a wicket to find his lethal best. Join us after this short break.

DROPPED! And it has begun, India has dropped a catch in slips. Ball shaped away after pitching, took the edge off Jennings bat and flew to Rahane at fourth slip, who dropped diving to his right.

And that's lunch as well. England batsmen walk out happily and so should they be. The session belongs to England. After the fall of first wicket early on, Root and Jennings made sure there were no further hiccups. India will have some time to rethink the strategy. So just go and quickly grab a bit and come back. Two more sessions to go today.

Hardik continues and he starts off with a widish delivery on the leg side.Huge appeal on the third ball of the over which was again pitched on the leg stump line, brushed the pod before Karthik collected it behind the stumps. Till now, we have not seen any movement whatsoever for Hardik.

FIFTY! Applause all around Edgbaston as England captain raises another half-century. Reaches the landmark in 107 deliveries with a single to mid-wicket. Test fifty number 42 for Root. A well-constructed innings so far.

Preview: India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. Over a decade later, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback. Many experts have tipped the current pace bowling unit as India's best in years and they will also look to make the best use of the seam-friendly wickets.

While Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for the first three Tests, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor. India may field one spinner and that could be a big decision to make. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have shouldered the responsibility to lead the spin attack for a long time but Kuldeep Yadav could get a call-up.

Kuldeep impressed everyone in the recently-concluded limited overs game against the hosts but playing a five-day game will be a completely different scenario and the skipper might be tempted to include him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the keeping gloves is likely to be handed to Dinesh Karthik ahead of young Rishabh Pant as the former carries more experience than the Delhi stumper.

India also have a couple of crucial calls to make in the batting department. The form and performance of top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara has been a worry, even as voices have been growing for Lokesh Rahul to open the batting with Murali Vijay.

Dhawan struggled in the T2OI series before making scores of 40, 36, 44 in the ODIs while Pujara posted scores of 1 and 23 against Essex. Murali Vijay, Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are proven performers in the overseas conditions and India will rely on them to put big scores.

To counter them, England will depend on their pace bowlers who will look to exploit the home conditions to the fullest. James Anderson (540 wickets in 138 Tests) and Stuart Broad (417 wickets in 118 Tests) have huge experience and they will be supported by youngster Sam Curran and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Test, with captain Joe Root confirming his line-up on Tuesday.

There has been a lot of controversy around leg-spinner Adil Rashid's comeback into Test after quitting the longest format two years ago. He has been picked for the first Test after an impressive ODI series outing. Stokes will give the balance to the English team with his batting and bowling and will be eager to prove his value in the series.

He, along with, Alastair Cook, Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will have the bulk of the responsibility of scoring runs. For the first Test which will be England's 1000th, the hosts have picked two young batsmen in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan — both will be desperate to justify their captain's faith in them.

With inputs from IANS