Shami continues. He is sticking to tight line and length. His eyes lit up bowling to Jennings, comes round the wicket and takes it away from him, attacks the stumps on the next two balls.

Ashwin continues, into his 19th over. He is mixing it up with leg-spinners and straigter ones. A maiden over, another one for Ashwin.

Ashwin into his 7th over now. You can see this is going to be a long spell for him. Shami is on the money so far, a couple shaping away from Jennings and Root. India would like another wicket before lunch. Jennings has looked iffy but he is digging deep. Root is the main wicket in this English line-up though. If somehow he can be dismissed. India will be on top.

FOUR! From round the wicket, Shami strays in line and length, gives a loosener outside the off stump to Jennings, he rocks back and cuts it through the point region for a boundary.

Shami continues from round the wicket to Jennings, trying to attack the stumps. He too strays in line and gives away his second boundary in this spell. Jennings and Root are slowly building a solid partnership. India must not let it grow.

FOUR! Bad ball, outside the off stump and Root cuts it through the point region for four.

So Ashwin is off the attack after 7-over spell. Umesh Yadav is back into the attack. And he is still not looking good. He has looked one more four in the over.

Shami continues. Jennings might have been there since the first ball but he has not looked too convincing since then as well. Shami is setting him up and Kohli would be forced to give a long run to him here. Hardik is warming up since some time now but there is no sight of him thus far. Now, may be?

Jennings has really dug in Looked a bit at sea against Ashwin with his premeditated sweep shots but has been on a good recovery since then. Root moving the score along has helped him at the other end. This is how you build a partnership. Wonder if Virat is thinking about a second spinner now.

Umesh continues. Root has looked very, very comfortable against him. India need to keep Jennings as much as possible. He is the batsman to target. Three from the last over.

Shami continues. It is becoming easier for England with every over now. We are nearing the end of first session and England would want to go back for lunch with only one wicket down. Pretty sure India would be hoping the opposite.

Umesh continues. There is no motivation seen from either of the bowlers. Root and Jennings have completed a fifty-run partnership and this should be heartening to see for England. Opening was a big headache and with Jennings doing so well in first innings, it should relieve the English dressing room.

FOUR! Fullish in length but way outside the off stump, Jennings gives full flourish off the bat as the ball races to four through the covers.

Hardik Pandya to bowl now. Almost looks a forced change to get him to bowl a few overs before lunch. Shami has bowled six overs, but Ishant has had a good rest and with just 10 minutes to lunch, get him in and see if you can hustle the batsmen. He was getting a good angle into Jennings earlier. Try and attack again.

So we finally see Hardik Pandya. He replaces Mohammed Shami who went wicketless in the first spell. As usual, Hardik is struggling to find the right line and length in his first over. He takes time to settle in. Does not bowl at great pace and if he continues to struggle, Kohli will have a headache.

Umesh continues. Not being harsh on Jennings but had one pacer bowled consistently good line and lengths, he would have been back to the dressing room a long time back. Umesh has been on mark on some occasions and wayward on others. All the makings of a marathon for Ashwin here.

No. of Tests since Joe Root has scored a century before today: 11 No. of 50s he scored in those Tests: 10

And that's lunch as well. England batsmen walk out happily and so should they be. The session belongs to England. After the fall of first wicket early on, Root and Jennings made sure there were no further hiccups. India will have some time to rethink the strategy. So just go and quickly grab a bit and come back. Two more sessions to go today.

Hardik continues and he starts off with a widish delivery on the leg side.Huge appeal on the third ball of the over which was again pitched on the leg stump line, brushed the pod before Karthik collected it behind the stumps. Till now, we have not seen any movement whatsoever for Hardik.

England's session that. They will be happy after losing Cook early and recovering to 83-1. Root is looking very very good and a lot of people are expecting a big summer from him. This has been a good start. Nervy Jennings looked more solid as the session went on. For India, Ashwin, Shami and Ishant looked very good, but the latter two only threatened. It didn't materialise into wickets. The visitors will also recall dropping Jennings on 9*.

Welcome back for the afternoon session! Umesh Yadav is tying his hair and preparing to begin post-lunch session. Hope you got a good break to grab a bite and unlike our food delivery that got stalled. But, coming back to the things that we have on hands is another session of Test cricket. Always a sense of excitement at a start. Jennings on 38 will take the strike. Captain Root on 31.

After 29 overs,England 87/1 ( Keaton Jennings 38 , Joe Root (C) 31) Yadav bowls from round the stumps, gets the first one in and then starts bowling way outside off searching for the one that straightens and leaves the left-hander. Slides one too far, that diving 'keeper Dinesh Karthik isn't able to collect it cleanly, does get his hand to it but isn't able to stop it as the first runs of this session comes via four byes.

Brilliant lamb rogan josh for lunch. Best food in world cricket served at Edgbaston press box. Hoping this Test runs for all five days. Umesh and Ishant first up for India. What can they serve up?!

After 30 overs,England 89/1 ( Keaton Jennings 39 , Joe Root (C) 32) Root tucks it on the onside for a single. Ishant also goes round the wicket to Jennings. Seems like a good ploy to not provide him width and trying to the get the ball into the left-hander and then drift it away. Jennings too looking comfortable in the middle as he pushes one off the back foot to turn the strike. Rash shot from Root. Sharma did bowl it very wide and Root went for the cut, but the feet didn't move a lot and he was close to nicking it through.

After 31 overs,England 91/1 ( Keaton Jennings 40 , Joe Root (C) 33) Half-shout from Yadav for a leg before and Jennings has his bat out indicating he got a piece of it. Takes a single past square leg to get Root back on strike. Root goes back and cuts it behind point for another single. Couple of dots to end the over.

Some movement still after lunch... Umesh going close twice against Jennings and Ishant has just bothered Root... India need an early wicket after the break to even things out...

After 32 overs,England 92/1 ( Keaton Jennings 40 , Joe Root (C) 34) Good over from ishant Sharma to Joe Root. Keeps getting the ball back into him and maintaining good lines. Root respects the bowling and defends it with poise, gets the single off the final ball to keep strike.

After 33 overs,England 95/1 ( Keaton Jennings 42 , Joe Root (C) 35) Not a lot of trouble for the those two out there. Umesh continues round the stumps to Jennings and he happy to leave the ball outside off. Three runs off it.

After 34 overs,England 98/1 ( Keaton Jennings 42 , Joe Root (C) 38) Another quiet over from Ishant. Looking very easy for England at the moment. Root's decision to bat first is already looking good. Three more runs off the over. Root did get a thickish outside edge to third man but was very wide of the slip cordon.

After 35 overs,England 98/1 ( Keaton Jennings 42 , Joe Root (C) 38) Sharp over by Yadav with the ball zipping around a little. Finsihed the over well, with the ball coming in late. Had Root in bit of discomfort. Maiden.

OUT! Lucky break for India! Shami too trying to angle the ball into Jennings. He runs in from the round the wicket and bowls it into Jennings' body. The left-hander gets a thin inside edge and goes into his pads only to trickle back onto the stumps. One bail drops and it is enough for India to enjoy another wicket. So England lose their openers just shy of 100. Unfortunate end for Jennings. K Jennings b Shami 42 (98) ENG 98/2

And bowled. The pigeon has done it, broken the concentration of Jennings enough. The ball ricochets off onto the stumps... wow... talk about drama... Shami gets a wicket... England are two down...

Jennings goes pigeon hunting or just shooing it away actually. Bird was refusing to leave the adjacent pitch, he is still watching the next delivery from three pitches away.

After 36 overs,England 100/2 ( Joe Root (C) 38 , Dawid Malan 2) Excellent over this by Shami. Both the wickets have fell to bowling changes so far. Dawid Malan gets off the mark with a firm push through the offside and the brace from him gets the 100 up for England. Jennings must be ruing his luck in the dressing room as he sees the replay, worked hard for his 42 and getting out in that fashion must be painful. Shami beat the outside edge of Malan on few occasions. left-handed batsmen replaces the outing southpaw.

DROPPED! And it has begun, India has dropped a catch in slips. Ball shaped away after pitching, took the edge off Jennings bat and flew to Rahane at fourth slip, who dropped diving to his right.

OUT! Peach of a delivery from Ashwin, pitches on middle stump line and drifts just a little away to outdo Cook, who leaned forward but had no clue what the ball will do. The ball hit the off stump and the bails are off. Cook b Ashwin 13(28)

Preview: India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. Over a decade later, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback. Many experts have tipped the current pace bowling unit as India's best in years and they will also look to make the best use of the seam-friendly wickets.

While Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for the first three Tests, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor. India may field one spinner and that could be a big decision to make. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have shouldered the responsibility to lead the spin attack for a long time but Kuldeep Yadav could get a call-up.

Kuldeep impressed everyone in the recently-concluded limited overs game against the hosts but playing a five-day game will be a completely different scenario and the skipper might be tempted to include him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the keeping gloves is likely to be handed to Dinesh Karthik ahead of young Rishabh Pant as the former carries more experience than the Delhi stumper.

India also have a couple of crucial calls to make in the batting department. The form and performance of top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara has been a worry, even as voices have been growing for Lokesh Rahul to open the batting with Murali Vijay.

Dhawan struggled in the T2OI series before making scores of 40, 36, 44 in the ODIs while Pujara posted scores of 1 and 23 against Essex. Murali Vijay, Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are proven performers in the overseas conditions and India will rely on them to put big scores.

To counter them, England will depend on their pace bowlers who will look to exploit the home conditions to the fullest. James Anderson (540 wickets in 138 Tests) and Stuart Broad (417 wickets in 118 Tests) have huge experience and they will be supported by youngster Sam Curran and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Test, with captain Joe Root confirming his line-up on Tuesday.

There has been a lot of controversy around leg-spinner Adil Rashid's comeback into Test after quitting the longest format two years ago. He has been picked for the first Test after an impressive ODI series outing. Stokes will give the balance to the English team with his batting and bowling and will be eager to prove his value in the series.

He, along with, Alastair Cook, Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will have the bulk of the responsibility of scoring runs. For the first Test which will be England's 1000th, the hosts have picked two young batsmen in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan — both will be desperate to justify their captain's faith in them.

With inputs from IANS