Root is gone. Run out! Unreal play. Completely against the run of play. he misses another hundred but that's beyond the point. Risk of a second run and chanced his arm against Virat Kohli, somehow that was a direct hit and he is run out... madness!!

Umesh Yadav is back on and he needs a wicket badly. The stage is set for him. A wicket has come in the last over. The partnership has been broken and all that needs to do is target the new man in. Stokes is not in the best of forms at the moment. Good bowling and field placement can make it two wickets for India very soon in this session.

Ashwin carries on. He is continuing to bowl round the wicket to Bairstow, asking him to make room to make runs. England have looked to score runs at brisk rate in this session so far. In 11 overs bowled, England have scored 58 runs.

OUT! Bairstow chops it on to his stump. Umesh gave room and Bairstow fell for it, tries to cut it but the ball slants in just enough to take the inside edge on to the stumps. Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)

Umesh continues and after bowling some poor length deliveries to Stokes, he sends back Bairstow. Big breakthrough for India and most importantly for Umesh who was down on confidence throughout today.

And just as I type this. Bairstow is bowled, surely no reverse on that, some width and an inside edge. England have allowed India back into the game...just like that!

Umesh searching for some reverse now. Changing hands at the time of delivery. The press box is at a height so unable to figure out if he is getting any.

OUT! Lovely, a dream bowl for any off-spinner. Beautiful loop, asks Buttler to bring him on front foot. He does that but the ball spins in and hits the pads. That looked out on the first look itself. Umpire Dar raised the finger instantly. Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)

Ashwin continues. And What a magician he is turning out to be. He has got rid of Buttler who could have been very dangerous for India late in the day. India can take a sigh of relief for now. England in all sorts of trouble now.

FOUR! Ball angling into Stokes, who moves across and flicks in trhough the mid-wicket for four.

Game-changing phase this for India Got him! India on the up here and England have been pegged back, complete reversal of things here. Buttler is trapped lbw and he doesn't even bother with DRS because that is plumb, the game has changed on its head.

England now in danger of getting bowled out today itself which looked improbable 15 minutes back! How unpredictable this game can be

Even in the longest format of the sport, the game does change in matter of minutes

Umesh continues and Stokes get a boundary on the very first ball. Two left-handed batsmen at the moment, we might see more of Ashwin here.

Ashwin continues and continues to dominate the proceedings in the middle. His line has been brilliant and he has mixed it up well with his variations. He needs to be given a long run with the ball.

FOUR! On the legs and Stokes puts it away for a boundary through the mid-wicket.

Shami is back on and this is a good move. Makes one come in to Stokes and then takes one away. But Stokes has managed to snatch a four. Interesting battle going on.

Ashwin continues and how well he has bowled today. Before the tour, former England off-spinner has said that if Ashwin should definitely play for India because if he finds the right rythm, he is tough to play. That is what is happening in this Test match. Ashwin has looked to get a wicket in almost every over today. He has come here doing his homework.

Shami continues. Speaking about Stokes, he has looked good today so far. Not looking in haste to play his shots like he did in ODIs and T20Is. Needs to stay till stumps for his side.

Last hour of play If India can wrap things up – just four wickets away – and use this momentum to knock England over then they will have a good footing in this match.

Ashwin continues. He is tossing the ball when Curran is on strike. He knows his feet movement is not the best in England XI. India running the show here.

Shami continue and woof! The ball bounces from the good length. He has been trying to get both the batsmen come on front foot and drive him. A word for Karthik here too. He has kept well on this wicket. The odd ball in the over has kept low and he has been alert enough to collect those difficult ones.

OUT! Soft dismissal. A short ball and and all that Stokes needed to do was put it away for six to deep mid-wicket, he however gave a simple caught and bowl to Ashwin. The ball seems to have stopped a bit and bounced after pitching. Stokes c and b Ashwin 21(41)

Ashwin continues. What a way to get Stokes out. He was looking good but the dismissal shows that there was a hurricane inside his mind. He was in two minds when that short tracker was bowled at him and he could not deal with the ball mentally, hence the dismissal.

India won't believe their luck this afternoon: England's latest gift is a tame caught and bowled for Ashwin from Stokes. It's 243 for 7.

Shami continues. He has been brilliant today, the best pacer today by a big margin. This session is repeaing dividends for India for all the good work done.

Ashwin continues. As usual, he has brilliant in this over, mixing it up well with his variations. India on the top here.

FOUR! What a welcome to Pandya, bowls a loosener, outside the off stump and he steers it through the covers for four.

Hardik into the attack and he has been dispatched for four on the very first ball and it is Sam Curran who has hit him. It has not been a great tour for Pandya, the bowler.

FOUR! Was it a doosra or leg-spin from Ashwin as the ball moves away from Rashid after pitching, takes the edge and runs away for a boundary through the second slip.

DROPPED! And it has begun, India has dropped a catch in slips. Ball shaped away after pitching, took the edge off Jennings bat and flew to Rahane at fourth slip, who dropped diving to his right.

OUT! Peach of a delivery from Ashwin, pitches on middle stump line and drifts just a little away to outdo Cook, who leaned forward but had no clue what the ball will do. The ball hit the off stump and the bails are off. Cook b Ashwin 13(28)

And that's lunch as well. England batsmen walk out happily and so should they be. The session belongs to England. After the fall of first wicket early on, Root and Jennings made sure there were no further hiccups. India will have some time to rethink the strategy. So just go and quickly grab a bit and come back. Two more sessions to go today.

Hardik continues and he starts off with a widish delivery on the leg side.Huge appeal on the third ball of the over which was again pitched on the leg stump line, brushed the pod before Karthik collected it behind the stumps. Till now, we have not seen any movement whatsoever for Hardik.

OUT! Lucky break for India! Shami too trying to angle the ball into Jennings. He runs in from the round the wicket and bowls it into Jennings' body. The left-hander gets a thin inside edge and goes into his pads only to trickle back onto the stumps. One bail drops and it is enough for India to enjoy another wicket. So England lose their openers just shy of 100. Unfortunate end for Jennings. K Jennings b Shami 42 (98) ENG 98/2

OUT! Mohammed Shami strikes once again. Malan did review the leg before shout but wasn't able to overturn the decision and extend his stay in the middle. The ball hurried after pitching and Malan was just a little slow to reach. Pitches in line, impact- umpire's call and hits the stumps (umpire's call) and he has to go! D Malan lbw M Shami 8 (14)

FIFTY! Applause all around Edgbaston as England captain raises another half-century. Reaches the landmark in 107 deliveries with a single to mid-wicket. Test fifty number 42 for Root. A well-constructed innings so far.

FOUR! And it is FIFTY for Bairstow. Beautiful ondrive from Bairstow to get to the half century.

OUT! Root completed one runs and then was looking to get another one, did not seem like he wanted it. Kohli threw the ball on the turn, he was almost blinded but the ball hit the stump before Root could reach the crease. He has to go on 80. Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)

Preview: India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. Over a decade later, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback. Many experts have tipped the current pace bowling unit as India's best in years and they will also look to make the best use of the seam-friendly wickets.

While Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for the first three Tests, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor. India may field one spinner and that could be a big decision to make. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have shouldered the responsibility to lead the spin attack for a long time but Kuldeep Yadav could get a call-up.

Kuldeep impressed everyone in the recently-concluded limited overs game against the hosts but playing a five-day game will be a completely different scenario and the skipper might be tempted to include him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the keeping gloves is likely to be handed to Dinesh Karthik ahead of young Rishabh Pant as the former carries more experience than the Delhi stumper.

India also have a couple of crucial calls to make in the batting department. The form and performance of top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara has been a worry, even as voices have been growing for Lokesh Rahul to open the batting with Murali Vijay.

Dhawan struggled in the T2OI series before making scores of 40, 36, 44 in the ODIs while Pujara posted scores of 1 and 23 against Essex. Murali Vijay, Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are proven performers in the overseas conditions and India will rely on them to put big scores.

To counter them, England will depend on their pace bowlers who will look to exploit the home conditions to the fullest. James Anderson (540 wickets in 138 Tests) and Stuart Broad (417 wickets in 118 Tests) have huge experience and they will be supported by youngster Sam Curran and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Test, with captain Joe Root confirming his line-up on Tuesday.

There has been a lot of controversy around leg-spinner Adil Rashid's comeback into Test after quitting the longest format two years ago. He has been picked for the first Test after an impressive ODI series outing. Stokes will give the balance to the English team with his batting and bowling and will be eager to prove his value in the series.

He, along with, Alastair Cook, Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will have the bulk of the responsibility of scoring runs. For the first Test which will be England's 1000th, the hosts have picked two young batsmen in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan — both will be desperate to justify their captain's faith in them.

With inputs from IANS