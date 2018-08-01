Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Play starts at 3.30 PM IST, follow this space for live scores and updates.

Preview: India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. Over a decade later, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback. Many experts have tipped the current pace bowling unit as India's best in years and they will also look to make the best use of the seam-friendly wickets.

While Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for the first three Tests, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor. India may field one spinner and that could be a big decision to make. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have shouldered the responsibility to lead the spin attack for a long time but Kuldeep Yadav could get a call-up.

Kuldeep impressed everyone in the recently-concluded limited overs game against the hosts but playing a five-day game will be a completely different scenario and the skipper might be tempted to include him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the keeping gloves is likely to be handed to Dinesh Karthik ahead of young Rishabh Pant as the former carries more experience than the Delhi stumper.

India also have a couple of crucial calls to make in the batting department. The form and performance of top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara has been a worry, even as voices have been growing for Lokesh Rahul to open the batting with Murali Vijay.

Dhawan struggled in the T2OI series before making scores of 40, 36, 44 in the ODIs while Pujara posted scores of 1 and 23 against Essex. Murali Vijay, Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are proven performers in the overseas conditions and India will rely on them to put big scores.

To counter them, England will depend on their pace bowlers who will look to exploit the home conditions to the fullest. James Anderson (540 wickets in 138 Tests) and Stuart Broad (417 wickets in 118 Tests) have huge experience and they will be supported by youngster Sam Curran and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Test, with captain Joe Root confirming his line-up on Tuesday.

There has been a lot of controversy around leg-spinner Adil Rashid's comeback into Test after quitting the longest format two years ago. He has been picked for the first Test after an impressive ODI series outing. Stokes will give the balance to the English team with his batting and bowling and will be eager to prove his value in the series.

He, along with, Alastair Cook, Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will have the bulk of responsibility of scoring runs. For the first Test which will be England's 1000th, the hosts have picked two young batsmen in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan — both will be desperate to justify their captain's faith in them.

With inputs from IANS