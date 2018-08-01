Umesh starts proceedings and a tight start. On the money straight away, which is good to see. Ishant Sharma to share the new ball, change in strategy from South Africa.

Ishant Sharna has dismissed Alastair Cook eight times in Test cricket - the most times an Asian bowler has dismissed him.

Ishant Sharma to share the new ball with Umesh. He starts off with a beauty as the ball pitches on the leg-stump line and shapes away from Cook. He went straighter in line after first two balls, making in unplayable for Cook. After beaten on first four balls, Cook opts to leave the next one. A good start for Ishant with the maiden over.

FOUR! Umesh strays in line and Jennings flicks it from his legs for a boundary to deep fine leg.

Umesh continues and is hit for four on the first ball of the over. A little to straight for his liking but relief for Jennings as it allows him to go off the mark. Umesh bowling some looseners here, which is making it easier for English openers to settle in. India cannot let the openers score those easy runs. 8 from the last over.

Ishant continues. He is not bowling at a great pace. In 130s at the moment but the length is good. Straying at time at leg stump line and that has to be worked upon quickly. Just one from the last over.

FOUR! Short and wide from Umesh, Cook rocks back and punches it through the covers for a boundary.

FOUR! Another loosener from Umesh, easy for Cook as Umesh pitches it on his legs and left-handed batsman flicks it for boundary

Umesh continues and he makes the same mistake he made in the last over, strays in line, this time in length too to give England a boundary on the first ball itself. Easy runs would help England openers settle in quickly. In three overs till now, Umesh has given 19 runs. Not a good start at all for the pacer and India.

Lovely line first up from Ishant. Making Cook play across the stumps, perhaps that's why he is sharing the new ball, albeit Shami can bring it back in a bit as well. If he can get a little closer to Cook (or Jennings), the edge could be coming.

India must get Cook early ​ Alastair Cook is one of the six players to have scored 2,000-plus runs against India in Tests .

DROPPED! And it has begun, India has dropped a catch at slips. Ball shaped away after pitching, took the edge off Jennings bat and flew to Rahane at fourth slip, who dropped diving to his right.

Ishant continues and he has looked good till now. But bowling well is to no avail as India have already dropped a catch and that will hurt. The tradition of dropping catches in the slips continues. It will hurt more as it is arguably India's best slip fielder who has dropped the catch.

Okay so, spin is on for India. Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

India dropped 119 catches from 48 Tests from their tour of SA to 2013 till before the start of this Test.

Chance spilled And dropped! First drop of this series in the slips for India. Ishant had his man... Jennings edged to third slip with Virat waiting on the ball before Rahane dives in. Would have carried to third slip, one guesses, but that's a miss... oooh goes on at the ground. India need to latch on chances.

Ashwin to bowl in the 7th over. Is this gut feeling as well? Shami hasn't bowled yet... nor has Pandya... what is this even?!

The ball is only six overs old and Ravichandran Ashwin has it in his hand already. Kohli was looking for wickets and Umesh has clearly disappointed him. There was a catch dropped as well in the last over. With Murali Vijay placed at short leg, the message is clear - wicket needed.

Harbhajan Singh was the last Indian spinner before today to come as a first change bowler in a Test innings played in England. He did it in 2011 at Lord's.

Ishant continues. He is keeping the batsmen on their toes. Ishant is growing in pace. Also, bowling a better line now. But even those dot balls are not creating any doubts in the mind of the batsmen. England openers are leaving everything which is going away. Again, just one run from Ishant's over.

OUT! Peach of a delivery from Ashwin, pitches on middle stump line and drifts just a little away to outdo Cook, who leaned forward but had no clue what the ball will do. The ball hit the off stump and the bails are off. Cook b Ashwin 13(28)

Well, well, it was not a one-off. Ashwin continues... perhaps it is bowl at Jennings who doesn't play spin too well and even Cook is a bit circumspect... then, the question is why not play Kuldeep as well, dropping Pandya. too much of a selection muddle this. And a Ripper... Graeme Swann on BBC says its a beauty... and by word, it is ... pitches and bounces, hint of turn, just enough past the outside edge and Cook is bowled... brilliant ball... is it gripping because of moisture or there is turn?? We will have to wait and watch but India have the breakthrough.

Ashwin continues. Bowls a lovely flighted delivery which turns away from Cook. It was a sign of what was to come a few balls later. The slower in pace from Ashwin tricked Cook, who leaned forward to the ball but had no clue what to do with it. It drifted just enough to hit the stumps, making a fool out of the batsman. India have sent back Cook to the hut and after an average start are now rolling in.

FOUR! Not the most confident shot from Jennings who tried to play a defensive stroke to the out-swinging delivery from Ishant, the ball took the edge and raced through the gully region for a boundary.

FOUR! Short and on the hips of Joe Root, who flicks it for a boundary to deep fine leg.

Ishant continues, into his fifth over and almost in every over he has looked very close to taking a wicket, which has encouraged Kohli to back the bowler. Only problem with Ishant at the moment is that he is straying down the leg side, every single time he is trying to bring the ball in to the left-handed batsman.

Ashwin continues. And he is looking threatening with the ball now. That's what a wicket early on in the spell does to you and England must know that Ashwin is a bigger threat when he has tasted the blood early on in his spell.

FOUR! Ishant gives a free gift to Root, on his legs and the batsman flicks it for four to backward square leg.

Time to get Shami in ​ Ishant has bowled two overs extra you would think. A couple down the leg side and Root getting off to a flier. Time to get Shami in. Ashwin going strong at the other end, albeit the England skipper looking like a million bucks at the other end.

Ishant completes his sixth over on the trot. With a right-handed batsman in now, he is facing problem in adjusting to a different line and length now. We can see Umesh warming up again now. Think Kohli will try him out again with Ishant tiring a bit now having bowled six overs on the run.

Ashwin continues. And his leg-spinners are into play now. Jennings looks to be his first target with his feet not moving in tandem with the ball. As a result, we have a maiden over.

Doesn't Joe Root simply enjoy playing against India? He had more than 500 runs against India in the 2014 home series. The England skipper has started very positively. Umang too has pointed out his extremely high averages.

So first sight of Mohammed Shami in whites in England. And he beats Joe Root with a beauty of a delivery, that shapes away after pitching. Between the last Test series and this one, Shami has gone through a lot. And straightaway, he looks in business with ball doing things. His first over is a maiden.

Shami's first spell is going to be vital, has to be on the money straight away, unlike in South Africa.

Shami begins vital first spell Shami in now. Maybe an over too late as Root was new to the crease and didn't have those boundaries in. Should have bowled a fresher bowler to him first up instead of Ishant at the end of his spell.

Preview: India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. Over a decade later, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback. Many experts have tipped the current pace bowling unit as India's best in years and they will also look to make the best use of the seam-friendly wickets.

While Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for the first three Tests, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor. India may field one spinner and that could be a big decision to make. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have shouldered the responsibility to lead the spin attack for a long time but Kuldeep Yadav could get a call-up.

Kuldeep impressed everyone in the recently-concluded limited overs game against the hosts but playing a five-day game will be a completely different scenario and the skipper might be tempted to include him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the keeping gloves is likely to be handed to Dinesh Karthik ahead of young Rishabh Pant as the former carries more experience than the Delhi stumper.

India also have a couple of crucial calls to make in the batting department. The form and performance of top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara has been a worry, even as voices have been growing for Lokesh Rahul to open the batting with Murali Vijay.

Dhawan struggled in the T2OI series before making scores of 40, 36, 44 in the ODIs while Pujara posted scores of 1 and 23 against Essex. Murali Vijay, Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are proven performers in the overseas conditions and India will rely on them to put big scores.

To counter them, England will depend on their pace bowlers who will look to exploit the home conditions to the fullest. James Anderson (540 wickets in 138 Tests) and Stuart Broad (417 wickets in 118 Tests) have huge experience and they will be supported by youngster Sam Curran and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Test, with captain Joe Root confirming his line-up on Tuesday.

There has been a lot of controversy around leg-spinner Adil Rashid's comeback into Test after quitting the longest format two years ago. He has been picked for the first Test after an impressive ODI series outing. Stokes will give the balance to the English team with his batting and bowling and will be eager to prove his value in the series.

He, along with, Alastair Cook, Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will have the bulk of the responsibility of scoring runs. For the first Test which will be England's 1000th, the hosts have picked two young batsmen in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan — both will be desperate to justify their captain's faith in them.

With inputs from IANS