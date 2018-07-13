FIFTY! Rohit Sharma completes his 35th ODI half-century off 54 balls. He gets there with backfoot cut to the point boundary. He is well on course to score back-to-back international centuries.

After 22 overs,India 140/1 ( Rohit Sharma 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 44) Rohit Sharma raises his 35th ODI fifty as Stokes goes on to bowl his fourth over. He has already leaked 27 runs and the second wicket stand is now worth 82. India are looking extremely comfortable here. England need couple of quick wickets.

FOUR! Rohit gets the big stride out, lunges to meet the ball before it starts turning and unfurls a sweep to pick up another four. Rashid looks on!

Half-century for Rohit... carrying from where he left off in Bristol... India are in cruise mode here. Have they even got out of second gear? It makes you wonder... what a staggering gulf in quality between India and Australia at the moment...

FOUR! Rohit pumps it down the ground. Lofts the full ball over mid on fielder. Ball boucnes once before going over the long on fence.

After 23 overs,India 152/1 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Virat Kohli (C) 45) Rohit is just getting in that zone where he gets at his threatening best and then metamorphosis into an unstoppable force. He has got his half-century has spend enough time in the middle to get the feel of the scheme of things and there is no scoreboard pressure. Form has been good so, all-in-all perfect time for him to launch. India cross 150 in the 23rd over.

After 24 overs,India 154/1 ( Rohit Sharma 66 , Virat Kohli (C) 46) Moeen Ali is brought back into the attack and begins the new spell with a tidy over, giving away just two runs. 115 needed from the 156 deliveries.

FIFTY! Another ravishing cover drive from the blade of Virat Kohli that speeds off the turf and crashes into cover fence. Half-century for the Indian captain

FOUR! Naaiccee! Rohit adjusts to the back of a length delivery, gets under it and ramps it to third man boundary.

FOUR! Short ball on the body by Wood and Rohit swivels to pull it to backward square leg boundary.

After 25 overs,India 169/1 ( Rohit Sharma 75 , Virat Kohli (C) 52) India are galloping here! Need just 100 and half of Indian innings is still remaining with two of the best batsman in the world well set. Nine wickets in the bank. Mark Wood was taken for 40 runs in the five overs he bowled, he has been thrashed around with his first ball hammered for boundary by Kohli and Rohit collecting two more fours. Concern for India is, Rohit Sharma seems to be limping a bit. Hope it is not too serious.

FOUR! Smart from Kohli. Was the quicker one from Moeen and Kohli just uses the pace of the ball to slice it to third man boundary.

After 26 overs,India 175/1 ( Rohit Sharma 76 , Virat Kohli (C) 57) Rohit and Virat are toying with the English bowlers. Moeen Ali bowled a good over until Kohli sliced the last ball for a boundary. 94 needed off 144 balls with 9 wickets intact.

FOUR! Plunkett is brought back into the attack to replace Mark Wood and Rohit opens the face of the bat to use the pace of the ball guiding it to third man fence

After 27 overs,India 183/1 ( Rohit Sharma 81 , Virat Kohli (C) 60) England bowlers have looked very clueless against a ruthless batting wrath of Rohit and Virat. They just seem to enjoy themselves in the middle and without breaking a sweat the partnership is moving towards the 150 mark.

Virat's half-century was a literal template of how he has perfected limited-overs' batting, especially when the chase is in second gear... knock about for runs and take the odd boundary... and voila.. before you know it, he is raising his bat for another milestone. Rohit meanwhile... rolling towards another hundred... what a serious ODI/T20I cricketer he is!

SIX! And Rohit is now just beginning to cut loose. Steps out and launches Mooen Ali's delivery over wide long on for a maximum.

FOUR! Was a teaser for the fielder, until bowl just about pecking the advertising hoardings. His hand came off the bat but he had got enough to get it over mid off and into the long on fence.

After 28 overs,India 199/1 ( Rohit Sharma 92 , Virat Kohli (C) 65) Rohit has bolted into the 90s and India on the brink of 200. We might have an early finish, at this rate 400.. enough 500 is very gettable at Trent Bridge. Alas, the match will end as India will pass 268-run mark. And *of course in a parallel world* if England can manage to take 9 wickets or bowl the 50 overs

FOUR! On the front foot and crashed through the covers by Kohli. He has played the cover drive ever-so perfectly today. Kohli at his very best.

After 29 overs,India 205/1 ( Rohit Sharma 93 , Virat Kohli (C) 70) Plunkett into his 6th over. India go past the 200-run mark. Six runs come off the over with India needing 64 more off 126 balls with nine wickets remaining

After 30 overs,India 207/1 ( Rohit Sharma 94 , Virat Kohli (C) 71) Tidy over by Moeen Ali, just giving couple of singles. The 30th over comes to an end. The partnership is worth 148 now.

Century! Rohit Sharma gets to his 18th ODI century in grand fashion gets to the landmark with a imperious six over long on. Consecutive international tons for the Mumbai batsman. What.A.Player!

After 31 overs,India 215/1 ( Rohit Sharma 101 , Virat Kohli (C) 72) Rohit completes his 18th ton with a six over long on Rashid. A typical Rohit innings not short on elegance and class. India need 54 more

Hitman for a reason... Rohit saw England for the taking and duly strokes his way to another sublime hundred... he made batting look so easy in Bristol and four days later has carried that form over... the question is... just like Kuldeep, is he coming back into Test reckoning on the back of some superb form?

SIX! The bottom hand comes off once again, but that hardly a problem for a free-flowing Rohit Sharma as he continues the merry ways of tonking sixes! Goes straight down the ground for another biggie!

After 32 overs,India 224/1 ( Rohit Sharma 108 , Virat Kohli (C) 74) Three singles off the first five balls and then a 'Hitman' special who smacks another big shot down the ground. India requie less than 50 now.

OUT! Wicket at last for the England side. Wrist-spinner Rashid gets rid of Indian captain Virat Kohli with a quick one that turned away sharply. Kohli strode forward and missed the ball. Buttler whips the bails with the trailing leg well outside the popping line. A wicket too late for England. End of a terrific knock V Kohli st Buttler b Rashid 75 (82)

Virat gone for 75... a literal walk in the park for him... Rahul out at number four to warm up at this spot... doesn't mean if it will be his spot though.

After 33 overs,India 226/2 ( Rohit Sharma 109 , ) Something for the England to cheer about. Kohli departs after a well constructed 75 including some breath taking cover drives. KL Rahul is in at number 4. Rahul needs to ensure he remains till the winning stroke. Being unbeaten in the end will do a world of good to his confidence.

After 34 overs,India 228/2 ( Rohit Sharma 110 , KL Rahul 1) Willey is called back to bowl his second spell after his opening two overs conceded 18 runs. Rahul gets off the mark. Two runs off the over. 41 needed off 96 balls.

FOUR! Short ball and was the quicker one as well. Rohit adjusted well and pulls it into the midwicket gap, bounces a couple of times before going over the fence.

After 35 overs,India 237/2 ( Rohit Sharma 117 , KL Rahul 3) Two good shots to end Rashid's 9th over. A pull to the midwicket boundary and eye-pleasing cut behind point for a couple. India require 33 off the last 15 overs.

After 36 overs,India 239/2 ( Rohit Sharma 118 , KL Rahul 4) David Willey continues round the wicket. Stifled appeal for a leg before as he angled a full delivery into Rahul's pads. Rahul got the inside edge, which saved him, onto his boot and crossed over for a single. Rohit will take strike for the first ball of the next over with a single to long on off the last ball. 30 more needed.

FOUR! Floated leg spinner from Adil Rashid and Rohit opens himself to play the inside out lofted drive and nonchalantly sends the ball to the fence. Top shot!

After 37 overs,India 246/2 ( Rohit Sharma 124 , KL Rahul 5) KL Rahul yet to find his rhythm in the innings, while at the other end good to see Rohit not throwing it away, but he continues to play some lovely shots and entertain the viewers. Adil Rashid bowls his quota of 10 overs ends up giving 62 runs with the wicket of Kohli. 23 more needed.

After 38 overs,India 249/2 ( Rohit Sharma 126 , KL Rahul 6) India simply strolling across as Willey delivers another over giving away just three singles. 20 more runs needed now.

FOUR! Moeen drops it short and Rohit pulls it with all his power off the back foot.

It is vital for Rahul to stay unbeaten here and get a feel for number four. Of course the pressure is off and that's a good thing. Even so, he should have got this opportunity back at home when India were racking up wins against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, and come here as a seasoned middle order batsman. That he is having to do it now shows how poorly managed this middle order situation was.

After 39 overs,India 258/2 ( Rohit Sharma 134 , KL Rahul 7) India now just 11 runs away. Matter of time before India take the lead. Rohit has been tremendous once again. Nine runs off Moeen's over.

Joe Root comes on to bowl. Will this be the final over?

After 40 overs,India 268/2 ( Rohit Sharma 137 , KL Rahul 8) No. It isn't the last over. Joe Root rolls his arm, giving away nine runs off the over, with spraying one down the leg side that even wicket-keeper Buttler failed to grab as the ball ran down for 5 wides. You would expect the part-timer with a loosener and he did. India just two runs away.

India win by 8 wickets, go 1-0 in the 3-match series. The visiting team just streamrolled their oppositions at Trent Bridge. Pretty one-sided in the end. Top class performance from a high quality side. KL Rahul with the winning run, gets an inside edge as he attempts a big swing on the onside, looking to finish it with a big shot, unbeaten on 137, Rohit strolls to the other end as the visitors win the first ODI with 9.5 overs remaining. It was the bowlers led by the wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who spun a web across the England batsmen, bowling them out for a sub par score of 268 at a high scoring venue Trent Bridge at Nottingham. The home side had absolutely no answer to Kuldeep's mystery and Rohit Sharma was at his classy best as he went on to smash his 18th ODI century, continuing where he left in Bristol in the final T20I few days ago. The Hitman was accompanied by Shikhar Dhawan, first, who provided a fiery start and then captain Virat Kohli too scoring a fantastic 75.

Walk in the park after Kuldeep's rippers... India have stormed to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series... in a way it is a mirror image of the Manchester T20I... But unlike then, the turnaround to Lord's ODI is very short. In two days India could win their second series on tour... that will be massive!

Getting Kohli's wicket some consolation but frankly, very disappointing performance by England. Batted so poorly, became no-contest at halfway stage itself. Question now is who should be MoM? Rohit's got a splendid century, Kuldeep got 6 wickets. I'll go with the latter. You?

Who do you think should get the Man of the Match?

Eoin Morgan, England captain: Certainly not our best day. Kuldeep had nice day at the office. Spin again is a challenge we want to improve upon. Both games offered a little bit of turn. Lord's does not offer great turn, it seams there more. Again, practicing spin and coming out against those guys is important. Between now and the world cup, it is important to test ourselves and work on our weaknesses. Hopefully, this is a good practice.

Virat Kohli, Indian captain : Not at all. As clinical as it can be. Really good wicket to play on. The phase against wrist spinners was going to be tricky. I think Kuldeep was outstanding tonight. I have not seen a better ODI spell in a while. These two wrist spinners (Chahal and Kuldeep) have been making the difference since they have come in. They did it in South Africa . We know he can be a match-winner. (On dropping Kuldeep for final T20I) We wanted a tactical change with the short boundary at Bristol. These two guys have been our main weapon. (On Kuldeep's Test selection) There might be a few surprises. There are few days for picking the team for the Test side.The English are struggling against them and we might be tempted to do that. The focus now is winning on the next two games. Especially the next game as the series is on the line. The weather has been lovely and the crowds have been wonderful. The tour is really long and there is some tough cricket left to play, looking forward to that.

Kuldeep Yadav is Man of the Match Kuldeep​ : For me, it is a big day. Started pretty well in the first few overs. I was looking for the wickets and I got three wickets in the first two overs which changed the momentum of the game. For me, it does not matter where I am playing. I have grown up bowling in shorter grounds. It is all about bowling in the right area. It is difficult for the batsmen to pick me but I am expecting batsmen to come hard at me.

Time to take your leave. Hope you had good time. Might not have been the best couple of days if you're English, first the agony of losing a World Cup semi-final as Harry Kane and team lost by the narrowest of margins against Croatia and today in cricket, it was Virat Kohli-led India that beat the England with much ease. Eoin Morgan's men must pull up their socks quickly with the second series on the tour slipping away rapidly, of course the captain needs to lead from the front. The second ODI is in two days time at The Lord's, join us here for that game. Until then it is a goodbye from us.

OUT! Flighted delivery from Kuldeep and Roy tries to reverse-sweep, gets off balance and the ball takes the edge off the bat and flies to cover fielder. He is gone. First breakthrough for India. Roy c U Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 38(35)

OUT! Beautiful from Kuldeep. Flighted delivery, pitched on the off-stump line and this pushes Joe Root back, breaches his defence and hits the pads. The ball was hitting the middle stump. PLUMB. Umpire has no doubts in his mind. Root lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3(6)

OUT! The ball pitched on leg stump line, Bairstow misreads it, hits his right pad, huge appeal from Indians but umpire turns it down, A confident Kuldeep walks up to Kohli and demands a DRS, het gets and the replays show that the ball was hitting the stumps. Another one for Kuldeep and India right back in the game. Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 38(35)

OUT! Change in bowling works. Chahal tosses it up and Morgan falls for it, tries to flick it over the mid-wicket fielder, ends up giving an easy catch to Kohli positioned there. Eoin Morgan c Raina b Chahal 19(20)

No Raina for Kohli, he opts for Hardik. Back of the length stufff from Pandya, mixing it with off cutters. Wickets are not coming easily here now. Buttler has reached fifty and will change gears now.

FIFTY for Jos Buttler. Impressuive from him again. Continues good run. Third consecutive fifty for him.

OUT! And Kuldeep gets another one, sends back Buttler, Not the best of deliveries, pitching on the leg stump line and going wide but manages to touch Buttler's bat and Dhoni gloves it cleanly. BIG WICKET. Buttler c Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 53(51)

Meanwhile Kaul was brilliant in the over. Moeen Ali looked to pull on the first ball, could not hit it beyond the short mid-wicket fielder. Followed it up with two defensive strokes and the two batsman then had a little chat. Kaul however sprung a surprise with a bouncer that tonked Ali's helmet.

FIFTY for Ben Stokes. Played this innings very slow but that was the need of the hour. Now, he needs to finish it well for England.

OUT! Fullish in length and Stokes reverse-sweeps, caught at backward point by Kaul. Five-wicket haul for Kuldeep. Stokes c S Kaul b Kuldeep Yadav 50(103)

OUT! A frustrated David Willey rocks back and hits it to the man at deep mid-wicket and perishes away. Willey c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 1(4)

OUT! On the legs, a little slow, Ali flicks it to get over it the deep mid-wicket boundary but the ball does not have legs. He is caught by Kohli. Moeen Ali c Kohli b U Yadav 24(23)

OUT! Rashid perishes. Low full-toss, Rashid hits it directly to deep point where Hardik Pandya does not make mistake. Adil Rashid c Hardik Pandya b U Yadav 22(16)

OUT! Punkett has been run-out! He tapped the ball to third man and tried to take a double which was not there. Raina's rocket throw was collected by Dhoni in time and he dislodged the stumps before Plunkett could make his crease.

India need 269 runs to win when they come out to bat. The way England begun, it appeared we will see another big-scoring contest in Trent Bridge. It was not to be as Kuldeep Yadav had other ideas. He was the difference today quite clearly, taking a six-wicket haul. Other bowlers bowled as well to keep the England score below 270. England bowlers have a task cutout now. Defending this score won't be easy in front of a high-quality Indian batting line up.

OUT! A typical Dhawan dismissal, not in terms of how he got out, but the way the dismissal has come out. He was scoring at a good pace, the runs were coming, there was no scoreboard pressure whatsoever, but well 'Gabbar' is a batsman, who bats on his own terms, dances down the track with an aim to bludgeon it down the ground, gets the thickish outside edge, giving backward point an easy catch. Dhawan c Adil Rashid b Moeen Ali 40(27)

Preview: Fresh from their Twenty20 International (T20I) series win, an upbeat India will be eyeing to continue with the momentum when they take on England in the first of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Virat Kohli-led side won the recently concluded T20I series 2-1 and the team management hopes for another valuable performance by the team.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held here next year, the three-match series will also give Kohli and his teammates a fair idea of the playing condition in England.

The men in blue carry a deep batting line-up with most of their batsman in good touch with the willow. While both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed a ton each in the T20I series, Kohli missed his half-centuries by whiskers on a couple of occasions.

Suresh Raina, who replaced an unfit Ambati Rayudu, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again provide depth to the batting order while all-rounder Hardik Pandya too has the ability to demolish any bowling attack.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will once again be the key. Kuldeep has claimed 20 wickets in his last eight ODIs while Chahal scalped 24 wickets in his last ten outings.

Apart from the duo, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will share the new ball.

On the other hand, hosts England, would try to leave the T20I series defeat behind and will take some motivation from the ODI series against Australia, where the Eoin Morgan-led side had crushed the visitors 6-0.

It was the same ground where England scripted a world record in ODI history after putting 481/6 on board against Australia recently.

Like India, the hosts' batting line-up also runs deep with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Morgan and Ben Stokes.

With the ball, spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will be a major threat to the visitors.

The pace attack will once again rely on the shoulders of Liam Plunkett, Stokes, David Willey and Mark Wood, depending on who all feature in the playing XI on Thursday.