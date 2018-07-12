OUT! And Kuldeep gets another one, sends back Buttler, Not the best of deliveries, pitching on the leg stump line and going wide but manages to touch Buttler's bat and Dhoni gloves it cleanly. BIG WICKET. Buttler c Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 53(51)

After 39 overs,England 198/5 ( Ben Stokes 42 , ) Kuldeep has been introduced again. The second spell of his did not yield any wicket. But in the first over in his third spell, he has weaved his magic again, getting rid of a dangerous looking Jos Buttler. This has again opened gates for India but the pacers have to make good use of the situation.

Huge wicket for India. And it's that man again... Kuldeep Yadav is making it his summer all ends up. Gets rid of Jos Buttler and all of a sudden England's calculation could come down to 250-280. Another four overs of wrist spin to go... which will be instrumental in determining the final score of course.

After 40 overs,England 202/5 ( Ben Stokes 45 , Moeen Ali 1) With Buttler back, Kohli turns to Chahal for another wicket. Moeen Ali is in, good batsman but in the death overs, not good enough. England now need Stokes to carry on. If he is gone then the potential target of 300 would look too far away.

After 41 overs,England 205/5 ( Ben Stokes 46 , Moeen Ali 3) First over of the final 10 overs. Moeen Ali played the first two deliveries carefully. He had been watching Kuldeep all day long and knew that he cannot go at him from the first ball. Still two overs of spin left. England still cannot pick the spinners.

Fine recovery staged by Stokes and Butler, but partnership's broken and England have limped past 200. Need 280+ to put India under pressure

The talks of 400 have disappeared and now even 300 seem difficult

After 42 overs,England 209/5 ( Ben Stokes 48 , Moeen Ali 5) Chahal bowls his last over. England settling for singles. Just 4 from the 42nd over. Chahal has completed his quota with one wicket and giving away 51 runs. England meanwhile will look to avoid not going for big shots for one more Kuldeep Yadav over.

Ben's scoring at a strike rate of 50. Runs have been hard to comeby for the all-rounder today.

After 43 overs,England 212/5 ( Ben Stokes 49 , Moeen Ali 6) Okay so, Kohli brings it Umesh Yadav instead of Kuldeep Yadav. Good move. This move has told England to start hitting the big boundaries now. They cannot play the waiting game of hoping the spinners to bowl the full quota of overs. Seven more overs to go.

50 up for Ben Stokes but he has taken his own sweet time. 16 runs have come in five overs since the fall of Jos Buttler... Kuldeep has sucked out all momentum from this English batting line-up.

After 44 overs,England 214/5 ( Ben Stokes 50 , Moeen Ali 7) FIFTY for Ben Stokes. Played this innings very slow but that was the need of the hour. Now, he needs to finish it well for England. Meanwhile Kaul was brilliant in the over. Moeen Ali looked to pull on the first ball, could not hit it beyond the short mid-wicket fielder. Followed it up with two defensive strokes and the two batsman then had a little chat. Kaul however sprung a surprise with a bouncer that tonked Ali's helmet.

OUT! Fullish in length and Stokes reverse-sweeps, caught at backward point by Kaul. Five-wicket haul for Kuldeep. Stokes c S Kaul b Kuldeep Yadav 50(103)

OUT! A frustrated David Willey rocks back and hits it to the man at deep mid-wicket and perishes away. Willey c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 1(4)

After 45 overs,England 216/7 ( Moeen Ali 8 , ) The dream run for Kuldeep Yadav continues. Started the tour with a five-wicket haul in the first T20I, he has taken a six-wicket haul in the first ODI as well. Think he has booked his place in the playing XI for first Test. England cannot read him, off the fingers and off the pitch and this has led to them falling apart. They might run short of 250 now and we cannot believe that this game is being played at Trent Bridge.

After 46 overs,England 223/7 ( Moeen Ali 10 , Adil Rashid 5) Umesh Yadav is back on. England hurt by quick loss of wickets, continue to take singles and doubles, which won't bother Virat Kohli and Company. 7 from the over at this stage of the game. England bowlers are already warming up. They have a task cutout.

Stunning catch from Sid Kaul at short third man... Stokes gone attempting reverse sweep but fails... Kuldeep has a maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. This has been another brilliant display of wrist spin from him. England have been bamboozled again.

Six-for for Kuldeep Yadav... this could be his English summer... 11 wickets in three innings on tour so far and you can bet good money that he will not only be in the Test squad but will play the first Test in Birmingham at this rate... Now... how many can England get? 250 is the target for them.

FOUR! Rashid clears leg and hits it straight to fetch a boundary for England in a light year.

FOUR! Room given and Moeen Ali slashes it through between the extra cover and mid-off for a boundary.

After 47 overs,England 234/7 ( Moeen Ali 14 , Adil Rashid 12) Kaul continues. Adil Rashid trying every shot not available in the cricketing manual to get England to a respecable total. Moeen Ali trying hard but not getting great results.

SIX! Moeen Ali smashes this over deep backward square leg for a huge one.

FOUR! Moeen Ali Splits short third man and backward point perfectly to get a boundary.

OUT! On the legs, a little slow, Ali flicks it to get over it the deep mid-wicket boundary but the ball does not have legs. He is caught by Kohli. Moeen Ali c Kohli b U Yadav 24(23)

After 48 overs,England 246/8 ( Adil Rashid 14 , Liam Plunkett 0) Moeen Ali started off the over brilliantly with a six and then a boundary but what looked like a cameo that will take England beyond 260 and beyond came to end. England now 8 down and looking to score as many as possible. Can the tail-enders do it for England?

Kaul comes back to bowl the last over of his spell.

SIX! Rashid tries the scoop and executes it perfectly and what a moment to do that. England add 6 more runs to their total.

FOUR! Off-cutter, Rashid walks across, the ball hits the thigh pad and races away for four to the fine leg.

After 49 overs,England 260/8 ( Adil Rashid 22 , Liam Plunkett 2) Kaul bowls his last over. Not the best of ends. He has leaked 14 runs in his last over. England have guaranteed 260 and if they manage to sneak in 15 runs, it can be a fighting total on this pitch. Let's see what happens.

Umesh Yadav to bowl the last over of the innings.

OUT! Rashid perishes. Low full-toss, Rashid hits it directly to deep point where Hardik Pandya does not make mistake. Adil Rashid c Hardik Pandya b U Yadav 22(16)

FOUR! Plunkett smashes it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary, MUCH NEEDED ONE.

OUT! Punkett has been run-out! He tapped the ball to third man and tried to take a double which was not there. Raina's rocket throw was collected by Dhoni in time and he dislodged the stumps before Plunkett could make his crease. England have been bowled out at 268!

India need 269 runs to win when they come out to bat. The way England begun, it appeared we will see another big-scoring contest in Trent Bridge. It was not to be as Kuldeep Yadav had other ideas. He was the difference today quite clearly, taking a six-wicket haul. Other bowlers bowled as well to keep the England score below 270. England bowlers have a task cutout now. Defending this score won't be easy in front of a high-quality Indian batting line up. Stay tuned for the chase. We will back shortly.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled 10 overs without conceding a boundary at a venue where the last two totals by England were 481 and 444. What a bowler. #EngvInd

Loving Kuldeep Yadav. Dismissed Root and Bairstow in the same over. Has to be in the Test team, surely #ENGvIND

Calls for his inclusion in the Tests get louder

OUT! Flighted delivery from Kuldeep and Roy tries to reverse-sweep, gets off balance and the ball takes the edge off the bat and flies to cover fielder. He is gone. First breakthrough for India. Roy c U Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 38(35)

OUT! Beautiful from Kuldeep. Flighted delivery, pitched on the off-stump line and this pushes Joe Root back, breaches his defence and hits the pads. The ball was hitting the middle stump. PLUMB. Umpire has no doubts in his mind. Root lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3(6)

OUT! The ball pitched on leg stump line, Bairstow misreads it, hits his right pad, huge appeal from Indians but umpire turns it down, A confident Kuldeep walks up to Kohli and demands a DRS, het gets and the replays show that the ball was hitting the stumps. Another one for Kuldeep and India right back in the game. Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 38(35)

OUT! Change in bowling works. Chahal tosses it up and Morgan falls for it, tries to flick it over the mid-wicket fielder, ends up giving an easy catch to Kohli positioned there. Eoin Morgan c Raina b Chahal 19(20)

No Raina for Kohli, he opts for Hardik. Back of the length stufff from Pandya, mixing it with off cutters. Wickets are not coming easily here now. Buttler has reached fifty and will change gears now.

FIFTY for Jos Buttler. Impressuive from him again. Continues good run. Third consecutive fifty for him.

OUT! And Kuldeep gets another one, sends back Buttler, Not the best of deliveries, pitching on the leg stump line and going wide but manages to touch Buttler's bat and Dhoni gloves it cleanly. BIG WICKET. Buttler c Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 53(51)

Meanwhile Kaul was brilliant in the over. Moeen Ali looked to pull on the first ball, could not hit it beyond the short mid-wicket fielder. Followed it up with two defensive strokes and the two batsman then had a little chat. Kaul however sprung a surprise with a bouncer that tonked Ali's helmet.

FIFTY for Ben Stokes. Played this innings very slow but that was the need of the hour. Now, he needs to finish it well for England.

OUT! Fullish in length and Stokes reverse-sweeps, caught at backward point by Kaul. Five-wicket haul for Kuldeep. Stokes c S Kaul b Kuldeep Yadav 50(103)

OUT! A frustrated David Willey rocks back and hits it to the man at deep mid-wicket and perishes away. Willey c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 1(4)

OUT! On the legs, a little slow, Ali flicks it to get over it the deep mid-wicket boundary but the ball does not have legs. He is caught by Kohli. Moeen Ali c Kohli b U Yadav 24(23)

OUT! Rashid perishes. Low full-toss, Rashid hits it directly to deep point where Hardik Pandya does not make mistake. Adil Rashid c Hardik Pandya b U Yadav 22(16)

OUT! Punkett has been run-out! He tapped the ball to third man and tried to take a double which was not there. Raina's rocket throw was collected by Dhoni in time and he dislodged the stumps before Plunkett could make his crease.

India need 269 runs to win when they come out to bat. The way England begun, it appeared we will see another big-scoring contest in Trent Bridge. It was not to be as Kuldeep Yadav had other ideas. He was the difference today quite clearly, taking a six-wicket haul. Other bowlers bowled as well to keep the England score below 270. England bowlers have a task cutout now. Defending this score won't be easy in front of a high-quality Indian batting line up.

India vs England 2018, 1st ODI at Trent Bridge, latest update and cricket score: India need 269 runs to win when they come out to bat. The way England begun, it appeared we will see another big-scoring contest in Trent Bridge. It was not to be as Kuldeep Yadav had other ideas. He was the difference today quite clearly, taking a six-wicket haul. Other bowlers bowled as well to keep the England score below 270. England bowlers have a task cutout now. Defending this score won't be easy in front of a high-quality Indian batting line up.

Preview: Fresh from their Twenty20 International (T20I) series win, an upbeat India will be eyeing to continue with the momentum when they take on England in the first of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Virat Kohli-led side won the recently concluded T20I series 2-1 and the team management hopes for another valuable performance by the team.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held here next year, the three-match series will also give Kohli and his teammates a fair idea of the playing condition in England.

The men in blue carry a deep batting line-up with most of their batsman in good touch with the willow. While both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed a ton each in the T20I series, Kohli missed his half-centuries by whiskers on a couple of occasions.

Suresh Raina, who replaced an unfit Ambati Rayudu, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again provide depth to the batting order while all-rounder Hardik Pandya too has the ability to demolish any bowling attack.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will once again be the key. Kuldeep has claimed 20 wickets in his last eight ODIs while Chahal scalped 24 wickets in his last ten outings.

Apart from the duo, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will share the new ball.

On the other hand, hosts England, would try to leave the T20I series defeat behind and will take some motivation from the ODI series against Australia, where the Eoin Morgan-led side had crushed the visitors 6-0.

It was the same ground where England scripted a world record in ODI history after putting 481/6 on board against Australia recently.

Like India, the hosts' batting line-up also runs deep with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Morgan and Ben Stokes.

With the ball, spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will be a major threat to the visitors.

The pace attack will once again rely on the shoulders of Liam Plunkett, Stokes, David Willey and Mark Wood, depending on who all feature in the playing XI on Thursday.