First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs England Lions: Visitors overcome mid-innings stutter to reach 303/5 on Day 1 of 1st unofficial Test

England Lions overcame a mid-innings stutter to reach 303 for 5 at stumps on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test against India A at Wayanad on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 07, 2019 22:40:01 IST

Wayanad: England Lions overcame a mid-innings stutter to reach 303 for 5 at stumps on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test against India A at Wayanad on Thursday.

Sent into bat by home skipper Ankit Bawne, the Lions got off to a solid start with openers Ben Duckett (80) and Max Holden (26) sharing a 82-run stand in 23.3 overs.

Duckett, in particular, played with a lot of assurance as the visitors negotiated the opening hour without any loss.

Representational image. Getty images

Representational image. Getty images

Navdeep Saini struck the first blow in the 24th over when he had Holden nicking a delivery to keeper KS Bharat.

Sam Hain then joined Duckett and added 44 runs before the opener was bowled by Shardul Thakur with a delivery that came in.

Duckett hit 15 fours during his 118-ball knock.

Hain held fort even as Test discard Ollie Pope (8) and captain Sam Billings (9) fell with India A fighting back.

Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena then ended Hain's 167-ball vigil, having him caught behind for 61.

Steven Mullaney (39) and Will Jack (40) then defied the India A bowlers, mixing defence with some attractive shots, to add 65 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership.

Saini was the best bowler for the home team with 2 for 57, while Thakur, Saxena and Avesh Khan scalped a wicket each.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 22:45:35 IST

Tags : Ben Duckett, Cricket, England Lions, India 'A', Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all