First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
IND in NZ Feb 10, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs England Lions: KL Rahul rediscovers form as hosts pile on 219/1 on Day 2 of 1st unofficial Test

Out-of-favour India opener KL Rahul was back amongst the runs, his unbeaten 88 steering India A to 219/1 on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against England Lions at Wayanad on Friday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 08, 2019 21:23:53 IST

Wayanad, Kerala: Out-of-favour India opener KL Rahul was back amongst the runs, his unbeaten 88 steering India A to 219/1 on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against England Lions at Wayanad on Friday.

India 'A' came up with a strong reply to England Lions' first innings score of 340, courtesy Rahul and Priyank Panchal, who was unbeaten on 89.

File photo of KL Rahul. AP

File photo of KL Rahul. AP

Navdeep Saini's five-wicket haul helped the host restrict the Lions, who resumed the day at 303 for five. Apart from Ben Duckett (80), there were half-centuries for Sam Hain (61) and Will Jack (63).

The stylish Rahul, who played a few matches in the preceding ODI series against the Lions but couldn't get going, started slowly, scoring 12 off 57 balls.

He played with assurance and in Panchal's company added 171 runs for the second wicket.

Rahul looked compact and left a lot of balls early in his innings. After settling down, he played some delightful shots all round the wicket, including a few beautiful drives.

The stylish Karnataka batsman, who had a dismal Australia tour, handled the Lions pace bowlers and spinners with equal ease.

Rahul was sent back from Australia following the conclusion of the Tests after he and Hardik Pandya were caught in a massive controversy over their loose remarks on women during a television show. The BCCI revoked their interim suspension pending an inquiry.

Following that, he was picked in the India A limited-overs squad for the ODIs against the Lions. Friday's knock would give him a lot of confidence in the wake of his recent on and off field struggles.

Gujarat batsman Panchal matched Rahul stroke-for-stroke and played some lovely shots, hitting 16 fours in all.

Earlier in the day, Saini picked up three of the five wickets to fall in the first session, triggering the Lions's collapse from 321 for six to 340 all out.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 21:25:26 IST

Tags : Cricket, England A, India 'A', KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Priyank Panchal, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all