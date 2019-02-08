India A vs England Lions: KL Rahul rediscovers form as hosts pile on 219/1 on Day 2 of 1st unofficial Test
Out-of-favour India opener KL Rahul was back amongst the runs, his unbeaten 88 steering India A to 219/1 on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against England Lions at Wayanad on Friday.
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 146 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mood of First-Time Voter: 66% of college graduates say will vote in LS polls; only 51% of high school grads set to cast ballot
-
Alita: Battle Angel movie review — Sci-fi? Young Adult? Robert Rodriguez's film doesn't know what it wants to be
-
Emiliano Sala's family in mourning after British authorities identify footballer's body recovered from wreckage
-
Saudi crown prince told aide he would go after Jamal Khashoggi 'with a bullet', claims New York Times report
-
Sensex plunges 424 points to close at 36,546, Nifty down 126 points; Tata Motors shares fall 17%
-
'Enough is enough': SC transfers Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case to Delhi; a look at key cases moved for efficiency
-
Rama, Ravana and Jhansi Ki Rani: Political leaders are often likened to historical figures, potrayed as demons and gods
-
'Let’s go see Agasthya': Chronicling Kerala women's fight against forest department to scale a peak
-
From Manipur fulvettas to Darjeeling woodpeckers, bird-watching in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley
-
बूथ, बजट और विकास के त्रिकोण के साथ हिंदुत्व से मिशन यूपी साधेगी बीजेपी
-
चाय बागानों वाले बंगाल में 'चाय वाले' से दुश्मनी दीदी को भारी पड़ेगी?
-
LIVE: जलपाईगुड़ी में पीएम मोदी बोले- हर उस व्यक्ति को मोदी से कष्ट है जो पूरी तरह से भ्रष्ट है
-
मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे: कवाल जाट मर्डर केस में सात आरोपियों को उम्रकैद
-
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले मायावती की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, SC ने मूर्तियों पर खर्च पैसे वापस करने का दिया आदेश
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
Wayanad, Kerala: Out-of-favour India opener KL Rahul was back amongst the runs, his unbeaten 88 steering India A to 219/1 on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against England Lions at Wayanad on Friday.
India 'A' came up with a strong reply to England Lions' first innings score of 340, courtesy Rahul and Priyank Panchal, who was unbeaten on 89.
File photo of KL Rahul. AP
Navdeep Saini's five-wicket haul helped the host restrict the Lions, who resumed the day at 303 for five. Apart from Ben Duckett (80), there were half-centuries for Sam Hain (61) and Will Jack (63).
The stylish Rahul, who played a few matches in the preceding ODI series against the Lions but couldn't get going, started slowly, scoring 12 off 57 balls.
He played with assurance and in Panchal's company added 171 runs for the second wicket.
Rahul looked compact and left a lot of balls early in his innings. After settling down, he played some delightful shots all round the wicket, including a few beautiful drives.
The stylish Karnataka batsman, who had a dismal Australia tour, handled the Lions pace bowlers and spinners with equal ease.
Rahul was sent back from Australia following the conclusion of the Tests after he and Hardik Pandya were caught in a massive controversy over their loose remarks on women during a television show. The BCCI revoked their interim suspension pending an inquiry.
Following that, he was picked in the India A limited-overs squad for the ODIs against the Lions. Friday's knock would give him a lot of confidence in the wake of his recent on and off field struggles.
Gujarat batsman Panchal matched Rahul stroke-for-stroke and played some lovely shots, hitting 16 fours in all.
Earlier in the day, Saini picked up three of the five wickets to fall in the first session, triggering the Lions's collapse from 321 for six to 340 all out.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2019 21:25:26 IST
Also See
KL Rahul picked in India A squad for first unofficial Test against England Lions; Ankit Bawne named captain
India A vs England Lions: Visitors overcome mid-innings stutter to reach 303/5 on Day 1 of 1st unofficial Test
India A vs England Lions: Ben Duckett helps visitors pull off consolation win in final ODI to avoid clean sweep