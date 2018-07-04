First Cricket
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav completely deceived us, concedes Eoin Morgan after hosts' poor show in first T20I

England's batsmen were "completely deceived" by Kuldeep Yadav in the opening Twenty20 International against India, conceded skipper Eoin Morgan, saying his side will have to revisit its plans on tackling the wrist spinner.

Press Trust of India, July 04, 2018

Manchester: England's batsmen were "completely deceived" by Kuldeep Yadav in the opening Twenty20 International against India, conceded skipper Eoin Morgan, saying his side will have to revisit its plans on tackling the wrist spinner.

Kuldeep finished with exceptional figures of 5 for 24 at Old Trafford on Tuesday, a performance that played a crucial role in restricting England to 159 for 8, which India chased with eight wickets in hand for a 1-0 lead.

"We weren't good enough in Bengaluru (when Yuzvendra Chahal took 6-25 in February 2017). But that was a different game. It was different today. Kuldeep took three wickets in four balls and deceived us. It wasn't a case of us chipping the ball up in the air. He completely deceived us and I thought he bowled well," acknowledged Morgan.

File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters

"We didn't get enough runs and were probably 30-40 runs short. I thought we got off to a brilliant start. Kuldeep bowled well but we know we can play him better than that. So between now and the next game, we need to assess our plans, make sure they are the right ones, and stick with them," he added.

Kuldeep's scalps included three wickets in his third over when he had Morgan (7) caught in the deep and Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root stumped by MS Dhoni for golden ducks.

Morgan called on the England middle-order to take a leaf out of Jos Buttler's book in how to play spinners.

"That's the hardest part about batting — starting against a spinner so we have to face more deliveries off him. Jos was playing him (Kuldeep) better but he had probably already faced 35 balls before he came on to bowl," he said.

"Jos is a magnificent player of spin. If you go back and analyse how Alex Hales and Jos played him, it was actually pretty smart. They didn't give him chances. They didn't necessarily get away, but acknowledged he was bowling well. Then I looked to take on the short side, and it didn't work. Then he got two of our guys out," Morgan added.

Asked what kind of different approach England batsmen can take to play Indian wrist spinners going ahead in the series, Morgan replied, "It's like any other challenge. If you are facing someone who bowls 95mph, it is very difficult to replicate.

"If you're facing a guy who turns it both ways, and disguises it well, it's very difficult to replicate — because there is nobody else who bowls like that. So you have to have a pretty clear plan, and stick to it."

England were just coming off a 6-0 blanking of Australia across ODIs and T20Is. But the hosts found India too hot to handle.

India completely dominated the game with KL Rahul scoring 101 not out off 54 balls to romp home with consummate ease.

In fact, India were even better in the field, so much so that Morgan was left lamenting half-chances missed by his teammates.

"They played our spinners in smaller margins. It could have gone the other way if we had taken our half chances, like Chris Jordan on the boundary, or if Rahul got caught at point early in the innings. Then it would have been a completely different game," Morgan said.

"He (Rahul) played extremely well and I don't think anybody found batting as easy as he did today.

We have been talking in the lead-in, how this series and the next two weeks will be completely different (from the Australia series). We talked about every game in this series potentially feeling like an away game.

"They (Indian) are a strong side, a really strong side," he signed off.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018

