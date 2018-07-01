Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar have been added to India's T20I squad as replacements for the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar.

While Bumrah fractured his left thumb while fielding during India's first T20I against Ireland in Dublin, Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during a training session on 26 June.

Both Pandya and Chahar had brilliant outings in the Indian Premier League 2018 and on the back of their good performances, they were picked for India A's tour of UK.

In fact, Chahar was the leading wicket-taker for India A after having picked seven wickets in the first three games. Pandya has also replaced Axar Patel in the ODI side that plays a 3-match series against England.

Rishabh Pant has been added to the India A's squad for the four-day matches.

India's squad for T20Is against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

India A squad for four-day matches: Karun Nair (Captain), R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rishabh Pant