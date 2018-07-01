First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 1 Jul 01, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 74 runs
IND in IRE | 2nd T20I Jun 29, 2018
IRE Vs IND
India beat Ireland by 143 runs
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar named replacements for upcoming T20I series

Jasprit Bumrah fractured his left thumb while fielding during India's first T20I against Ireland in Dublin. Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during a training session on 26 June.

FirstCricket Staff, July 01, 2018

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar have been added to India's T20I squad as replacements for the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar.

File image of Krunal Pandya. Sportzpics

File image of Krunal Pandya. Sportzpics

While Bumrah fractured his left thumb while fielding during India's first T20I against Ireland in Dublin, Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during a training session on 26 June.

Both Pandya and Chahar had brilliant outings in the Indian Premier League 2018 and on the back of their good performances, they were picked for India A's tour of UK.

In fact, Chahar was the leading wicket-taker for India A after having picked seven wickets in the first three games. Pandya has also replaced Axar Patel in the ODI side that plays a 3-match series against England.

Rishabh Pant has been added to the India A's squad for the four-day matches.

India's squad for T20Is against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

India A squad for four-day matches: Karun Nair (Captain), R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rishabh Pant

 

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018

Tags : #Axar Patel #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #Deepak Chahar #Dinesh Karthik #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #Jasprit Bumrah #Krunal Pandya #Mumbai Indians #Washington Sundar #Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See

It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 India 4198 123
3 Australia 1959 122
4 England 2127 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all