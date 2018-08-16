India vs England: Jos Buttler says Ben Stokes' return to squad will make selection for 3rd Test tougher for hosts
With Ben Stokes back and his replacement at Lord's, Chris Woakes, grabbing the opportunity with a maiden hundred, England could face a selection dilemma ahead of the third Test against India, feels wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Situation worsens in Kerala as incessant rains continue; shutters of 35 dams open for the first time in history
-
Ashutosh quits AAP citing 'personal reasons'; Arvind Kejriwal says he won't accept resignation 'in this lifetime'
-
Bad loans crisis: Reserve Bank of India puts 200 stressed accounts under scanner
-
Gold movie review: Akshay Kumar-starrer's penchant for overstatement overshadows its few moments of moving quiet
-
Two attacks in Afghanistan kill 92: Suicide blast in Kabul claims 48 lives; Taliban assault in Baghlan kills 44 policemen
-
पिछले 24 घंटे में बिगड़ी वाजपेयी की तबीयत, अभी लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर: AIIMS
-
नहीं रहे अजीत वाडेकर, जिनकी कप्तानी में इंग्लैंड में मिली थी पहली सीरीज जीत
-
केरल में बाढ़ का कहर: एक दिन 27 लोगों की मौत, पीएम ने किया मदद का वादा
-
आशुतोष के इस्तीफे पर बोले केजरीवाल- इस जन्म में तो नहीं करेंगे मंजूर
-
AAP में आशुतोष का राजनीतिक सफर इस्तीफे पर ही खत्म होना था
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: With Ben Stokes back and his replacement at Lord's, Chris Woakes, grabbing the opportunity with a maiden hundred, England could face a selection dilemma ahead of the third Test against India, feels wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.
"It will be a tough selection for the third Test at Trent Bridge. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have won the Man of the Match awards in the first two Tests and, with Ben Stokes coming back into the squad, it will be a difficult decision for the coach and captain," Buttler wrote in Sky Sports.
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler celebrate a dismissal during the first Test at Edgbaston. Reuters
England lead the five-match series 2-0 after wins in Birmingham and London (Lord's).
All-rounder Stokes returned to the side after being found not guilty at the Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.
"... But Stokes walks into most teams around the world and so, back available, I'm sure he will be one of the first names on the team sheet. I'm looking forward to seeing him joining us back at training."
"It has been a difficult 10 or 11 months for him, I'm sure, but it's important for him that he can get back to being the amazing cricketer we know and love."
"The England dressing room is high on confidence after two big wins against the world number one team.
"The atmosphere among the lads is great after such an emphatic win over India at Lord's. The dressing room is a special place to be on days like that — celebrating with your teammates, it's one of the most enjoyable parts of playing cricket," added Buttler.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Ben Stokes to miss 3rd Test, may sit out for remainder of series
Ben Stokes wishes England newcomer Ollie Pope the best ahead of second Test against India at Lord's
Ben Stokes trial: Prosecutor claims England cricketer mocked gay couple before knocking two other men unconscious