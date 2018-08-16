First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Jos Buttler says Ben Stokes' return to squad will make selection for 3rd Test tougher for hosts

With Ben Stokes back and his replacement at Lord's, Chris Woakes, grabbing the opportunity with a maiden hundred, England could face a selection dilemma ahead of the third Test against India, feels wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Press Trust of India, August 16, 2018

London: With Ben Stokes back and his replacement at Lord's, Chris Woakes, grabbing the opportunity with a maiden hundred, England could face a selection dilemma ahead of the third Test against India, feels wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

"It will be a tough selection for the third Test at Trent Bridge. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have won the Man of the Match awards in the first two Tests and, with Ben Stokes coming back into the squad, it will be a difficult decision for the coach and captain," Buttler wrote in Sky Sports.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler celebrate a dismissal during the first Test at Edgbaston. Reuters

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler celebrate a dismissal during the first Test at Edgbaston. Reuters

England lead the five-match series 2-0 after wins in Birmingham and London (Lord's).

All-rounder Stokes returned to the side after being found not guilty at the Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

"... But Stokes walks into most teams around the world and so, back available, I'm sure he will be one of the first names on the team sheet. I'm looking forward to seeing him joining us back at training."

"It has been a difficult 10 or 11 months for him, I'm sure, but it's important for him that he can get back to being the amazing cricketer we know and love."

"The England dressing room is high on confidence after two big wins against the world number one team.

"The atmosphere among the lads is great after such an emphatic win over India at Lord's. The dressing room is a special place to be on days like that — celebrating with your teammates, it's one of the most enjoyable parts of playing cricket," added Buttler.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Ben Stokes Trial #Cricket #England #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #India #India Vs England #Jos Buttler #Test Cricket

Also See

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all