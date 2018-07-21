First Cricket
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow says hosts will take confidence from ODI triumph into Tests against 'motivated' visitors

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow says England will look to carry forward the momentum of their come-from-behind ODI series triumph against India into the Test arena.

Press Trust of India, July 21, 2018

London: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow says England will look to carry forward the momentum of their come-from-behind ODI series triumph against India into the Test arena.

England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. AP

The 28-year-old said: "There's an overlap of players between the Test and the one-dayers so coming off the back of a series win is going to naturally boost your confidence."

After the T20 series defeat and the drubbing in the ODI opener, England registered convincing wins in the next two matches to claim the rubber 2-1.

"Playing against the number two side in the world when you're ranked at one there's always pressure on it and to win that series was something we set out to do.

"We will take confidence from that into the Test team but at the same time, it's something that we know with Test cricket is completely different.

"It's a different formula, a different game and different personnel within the team," Bairstow told Sky Sports News.

The five-Test series against India follows England's 2-1 ODI series win over the tourists which helped them cement their place as the world's top-ranked one-day side.

Eoin Morgan's ODI team have won their last eight series but it's been a different story for England's Test side who are ranked fifth in the world and have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won.

England's Test captain Joe Root starred with the bat in the ODI series against India and hit the headlines for his 'mic-drop' celebration after scoring a match-winning century at Headingley.

"I know he's copped a lot of stick for it," Bairstow said, smiling.

"I don't think that'll be coming out anytime soon! It was good fun and he deserved to get man of the series the way that he went out and guided us through, especially at Headingley.

"Hopefully he goes out and keeps scoring the runs that he's scored in the last two games.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018

