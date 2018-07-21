India vs England: Jonny Bairstow says hosts will take confidence from ODI triumph into Tests against 'motivated' visitors
Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow says England will look to carry forward the momentum of their come-from-behind ODI series triumph against India into the Test arena.
Press Trust of India,
July 21, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3617
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow says England will look to carry forward the momentum of their come-from-behind ODI series triumph against India into the Test arena.
England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. AP
The 28-year-old said: "There's an overlap of players between the Test and the one-dayers so coming off the back of a series win is going to naturally boost your confidence."
After the T20 series defeat and the drubbing in the ODI opener, England registered convincing wins in the next two matches to claim the rubber 2-1.
"Playing against the number two side in the world when you're ranked at one there's always pressure on it and to win that series was something we set out to do.
"We will take confidence from that into the Test team but at the same time, it's something that we know with Test cricket is completely different.
"It's a different formula, a different game and different personnel within the team," Bairstow told Sky Sports News.
The five-Test series against India follows England's 2-1 ODI series win over the tourists which helped them cement their place as the world's top-ranked one-day side.
Eoin Morgan's ODI team have won their last eight series but it's been a different story for England's Test side who are ranked fifth in the world and have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won.
England's Test captain Joe Root starred with the bat in the ODI series against India and hit the headlines for his 'mic-drop' celebration after scoring a match-winning century at Headingley.
"I know he's copped a lot of stick for it," Bairstow said, smiling.
"I don't think that'll be coming out anytime soon! It was good fun and he deserved to get man of the series the way that he went out and guided us through, especially at Headingley.
"Hopefully he goes out and keeps scoring the runs that he's scored in the last two games.
Updated Date:
Jul 21, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Hardik Pandya says visitors can build on T20 series success ahead of ODI challenge
India vs England: Hosts captain Eoin Morgan blames late batting collapse for loss, says his side was 20-30 runs short
India vs England: Over-reliance on top order continues to haunt visitors ahead of series decider