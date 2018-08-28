First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG in IRE | 1st ODI Aug 27, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs
AFG in Ireland | 3rd T20I Aug 24, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Match Abandoned
Asia Cup Qualifier Aug 29, 2018
MAL vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Aug 29, 2018
NEP vs OMA
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Jonny Bairstow keen to keep wickets in fourth Test despite broken finger

Jonny Bairstow said, "The swelling has gone down and I'm going to try and keep wicket in training this afternoon as well."

Agence France-Presse, August 28, 2018

London: Jonny Bairstow is "very keen" to keep wicket for England in the fourth Test against India at Southampton despite a broken finger as the hosts look to seal the five-match series.

It was understood when England announced their 14-man squad last week that even if the Yorkshire man was passed fit to play on Thursday, he was likely to feature as a specialist batsman.

Cricket - England v India - Third Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 20, 2018 England's Jonny Bairstow leaves the field after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs - RC17F6C46290

England's Jonny Bairstow left field of play in third Test after sustaining an injury to his left middle finger. Reuters

The home team are seeking to recover from a 203-run thrashing in Nottingham that cut their lead to 2-1.

But Bairstow was planning to test the injury with his wicketkeeping gloves on in training at the Ageas Bowl on Tuesday.

"The swelling has gone down," he said. "I'm going to try and keep wicket in training this afternoon as well."

England have a ready-made replacement in Jos Buttler, who took over from Bairstow after the Yorkshireman injured his left middle finger, taking a delivery from James Anderson during England's heavy defeat at Trent Bridge.

"You obviously want to play, so If I'm not able to keep wicket then I would like to think I'll be a specialist batsman," the 28-year-old said.

"But at the same time I'm desperate to try and keep my place as the wicketkeeper.

"I'm very, very keen to keep my spot as the wicketkeeper – because I would like to think it's gone pretty well over the last 38/39 Test matches that I've been keeping for England."

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018

Tags : #Ageas Bowl #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #India Vs England #James Anderson #Jonny Bairstow #Jos Buttler #Trent Bridge #Yorkshire

Also See

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all