IND in ENG | 3rd ODI Jul 17, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 8 wickets
PAK in ZIM | 2nd ODI Jul 16, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Joe Root, spinners steer hosts to comfortable win over Virat Kohli and Co in 3rd ODI; clinch series 2-1

Joe Root hit a second successive century, while Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten half-century to script a successful run-chase on a track which seemed to have eased out later in the day.

Press Trust of India, July 18, 2018

Leeds: England scripted a remarkable turnaround in the limited over series against India by clinching the three-match ODI rubber 2-1 after cantering to a facile eight-win in the series-deciding final ODI.

Joe Root (100) hit a second successive century, while Eoin Morgan (88) smashed an unbeaten half-century as the duo shared a match-winning unbeaten 186-run unconquered stand to script a successful run-chase on a track which seemed to have eased out later in the day.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan weaved a 186 run partnership for the third wicket to guide England home with 33 balls to spare. AFP

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan weaved a 186-run partnership for the third wicket to guide England home with 33 balls to spare. AFP

Openers James Vince (27) and Jonny Bairstow (30) earlier gave England a good start, amassing 43 in 4.4 overs.

With this win, England exacted revenge for their 1-2 loss against India in the T20I series. This is also the first victory for England in limited over cricket over India since 2011.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli cracked a strokeful 71 before England dished out some disciplined bowling effort to restrict India to a modest 256 for 8.

Kohli scored 71 off 72 balls, inclusive of eight fours, but the Indian innings faltered in face of some quality spin bowling by Adil Rashid, who snapped 3 for 49 to hurt the middle order.

Left-arm medium-pacer David Willey (3/40) also claimed three wickets to contribute to his team.

Kohli forged a 71-run partnership for the second wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (44) but after the duo were dismissed under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 42 off 66 balls to shepherd the innings in the latter half.

Tailender Shardul Thakur (22) then blasted a 13-ball 22 with the help of two sixes to take India across the 250-mark.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3504 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

