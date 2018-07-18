India vs England: Joe Root, spinners steer hosts to comfortable win over Virat Kohli and Co in 3rd ODI; clinch series 2-1
Joe Root hit a second successive century, while Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten half-century to script a successful run-chase on a track which seemed to have eased out later in the day.
Press Trust of India,
July 18, 2018
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3504
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Leeds: England scripted a remarkable turnaround in the limited over series against India by clinching the three-match ODI rubber 2-1 after cantering to a facile eight-win in the series-deciding final ODI.
Joe Root (100) hit a second successive century, while Eoin Morgan (88) smashed an unbeaten half-century as the duo shared a match-winning unbeaten 186-run unconquered stand to script a successful run-chase on a track which seemed to have eased out later in the day.
Joe Root and Eoin Morgan weaved a 186-run partnership for the third wicket to guide England home with 33 balls to spare. AFP
Openers James Vince (27) and Jonny Bairstow (30) earlier gave England a good start, amassing 43 in 4.4 overs.
With this win, England exacted revenge for their 1-2 loss against India in the T20I series. This is also the first victory for England in limited over cricket over India since 2011.
Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli cracked a strokeful 71 before England dished out some disciplined bowling effort to restrict India to a modest 256 for 8.
Kohli scored 71 off 72 balls, inclusive of eight fours, but the Indian innings faltered in face of some quality spin bowling by Adil Rashid, who snapped 3 for 49 to hurt the middle order.
Left-arm medium-pacer David Willey (3/40) also claimed three wickets to contribute to his team.
Kohli forged a 71-run partnership for the second wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (44) but after the duo were dismissed under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 42 off 66 balls to shepherd the innings in the latter half.
Tailender Shardul Thakur (22) then blasted a 13-ball 22 with the help of two sixes to take India across the 250-mark.
Updated Date:
Jul 18, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Hosts' discipline with ball in second T20I robbed Virat Kohli and Co of crucial momentum
India vs England: Joe Root smashes 12th ODI century to guide hosts to series-levelling 86-run victory
India vs England: Liam Plunkett, David Willey top second T20I report card; Shikhar Dhawan, Joe Root flop again