London: England's Test captain Joe Root says his career in the T20 format is far from over despite being dropped for last Sunday's third and final game with India.

The 27-year-old batsman says it will be hard for him to gain much-needed experience in the lucrative T20 leagues around the world because he prioritises playing for England.

Root's omission didn't have a beneficial effect on England as they lost both the match — by seven wickets — and as a result the series 2-1.

"I don't have any fears about it, I want to see us being as complete a side as possible in all three competitions, but I want to be a part of them," said Root ahead of the first one-day international against India at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

"Playing for England comes first. All the domestic tournaments around the world have to fit around playing for England.

"Until there's a really good block for me to go and play T20 cricket somewhere in a domestic tournament, it's going to be hard to get a string of games to put that case (that he deserves a place in the T20 team) across."

Root, whose top T20 score is 90 not out, says he needs to show he is worthy of a place in the side by impressing when he does get a chance, but understands why he was left out.

"I'm fully confident in the ability I have in that format," said Root.

"I can perform in T20 cricket. I don't see it as a closed door for me, but I have to make sure, in the limited opportunities I have, to keep performing.

"I fully understood the decision, that's part of having a really strong squad. You never like it as a player, but having been captain myself I know how hard it can be."