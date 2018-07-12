First Cricket
India vs England: Joe Root says he has 'no fears' about his T20I career despite being dropped for Bristol game

England's Test captain Joe Root says his career in the T20 format is far from over despite being dropped for last Sunday's third and final game with India.

Agence France-Presse, July 12, 2018

London: England's Test captain Joe Root says his career in the T20 format is far from over despite being dropped for last Sunday's third and final game with India.

The 27-year-old batsman says it will be hard for him to gain much-needed experience in the lucrative T20 leagues around the world because he prioritises playing for England.

File image of England's Joe Root. AP

File image of England's Joe Root. AP

Root's omission didn't have a beneficial effect on England as they lost both the match — by seven wickets — and as a result the series 2-1.

"I don't have any fears about it, I want to see us being as complete a side as possible in all three competitions, but I want to be a part of them," said Root ahead of the first one-day international against India at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

"Playing for England comes first. All the domestic tournaments around the world have to fit around playing for England.

"Until there's a really good block for me to go and play T20 cricket somewhere in a domestic tournament, it's going to be hard to get a string of games to put that case (that he deserves a place in the T20 team) across."

Root, whose top T20 score is 90 not out, says he needs to show he is worthy of a place in the side by impressing when he does get a chance, but understands why he was left out.

"I'm fully confident in the ability I have in that format," said Root.

"I can perform in T20 cricket. I don't see it as a closed door for me, but I have to make sure, in the limited opportunities I have, to keep performing.

"I fully understood the decision, that's part of having a really strong squad. You never like it as a player, but having been captain myself I know how hard it can be."

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018

