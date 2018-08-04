India vs England: Joe Root says Edgbaston Test was a great advertisement for longest form of cricket
"Fabulous advert for the game of cricket, isn't it? Anyone that says it's dead can just come and watch this on repeat. What a game," Joe Root said at the post-match press conference.
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 31 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: Opposition targets Bihar govt at Tejashwi Yadav-led Jantar Mantar protest
-
Article 35A row: Petitions challenging special status of J&K push separatists into defending the Constitution they defy
-
World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu knocks out Akane Yamaguchi to earn summit meeting with Carolina Marin
-
Jet Airways proposes to cut staff salaries to continue operations; who will blink first?
-
Over 100 students injured in Dhaka clashes as protests over poor road safety in Bangladesh turn violent
-
Avengers: Infinity War — The Russo Brothers reveal Captain America's original entrance and why it changed
-
दिल्ली में मुजफ्फरपुर रेप कांड पर एकजुट दिखा विपक्ष, क्या होगा अंजाम!
-
कांग्रेस CWC बैठक: आखिर NRC पर कांग्रेस ने क्यों बदला रुख!
-
NRC में राज्य की पूर्व CM का नाम नहीं: यह तथ्य जितना हास्यास्पद, उतना ही चिंताजनक भी
-
पंजाब AAP में संकट: शीर्ष नेतृत्व का मनमाना रवैया पार्टी को खत्म कर देगा!
-
एडल्टरी पर SC की टिप्पणी अहम- औरत 'संपत्ति' नहीं, जेंडर न्यूट्रल कानून बनाने की जरूरत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Birmingham: England captain Joe Root on Saturday said the seesawing opening Test against India was a great advertisement for cricket's traditional format and urged the once calling it "dead" to watch the game on replay.
The Edgbaston match was the England men's team's 1000th game.
"Fabulous advert for the game of cricket, isn't it? Anyone that says it's dead can just come and watch this on repeat. What a game," Root said at the post-match press conference.
File image of Joe Root. AP
England beat India by 31 runs after they successfully defended 194, claiming early lead in the five-match series.
"This morning we spoke about showing the belief and desire that we had done in in the previous three days. If we stayed calm and trusted all the previous areas we'd been bowling then we'd get our rewards.
"I think we did just that so I'm really proud of the group. It sets the series up nicely and looking forward to Lord's now," Root said.
Like Ravichandran Ashwin in the opposite camp, the English skipper too defended his batsmen, saying that the conditions were suited to pacers in the game and that both bowling attacks exploited them well.
Root said that although England got a few things wrong, they never let go of the belief to win.
"We knew wickets were going to be quite crucial. But the way that this Test match had gone to that point, it always seemed that if you took one wicket you were going to get two or three.
"We always felt like we were in the game and the ball swung throughout. Credit to both bowling sides actually, India's attack and obviously ours. We exploited that really well, made it very difficult for all the batsmen on that surface."
Batting did seem difficult on an Edgbaston surface that had quite a lot for the bowlers.
"I think it's sometimes easy to criticise the batting group but I thought the way both seaming groups in particular bowled was outstanding and hence why we finished so quickly.
"It was a great surface that made for some great Test cricket and I think it's important that you don't underestimate how well people have bowled on there," said Root.
He lauded the players for showing determination in tough situations.
"Wherever you play in close games like this, you desperately want to be on the right side of it for so many reasons. But one thing that really stands out for me is that inner drive and determination from this group of players.
"We've got a few things wrong within this game but we've kept that belief, we've kept that confidence within one another and I think that's a big part of Test cricket. That gives us a great amount of confidence going into the rest of the series as well," he added.
India began day four needing 84 runs for victory. Virat Kohli's 51 went in vain as Ben Stokes took 4-40 in the second innings along with 2-73 in the first innings.
Talking about England's game plan for this second innings, Root said that he wanted to cut off runs for the batsmen and the hosts knew that one wicket would lead into two or three given the conditions.
"I was thinking of making sure we didn't give any boundaries away, and made it very difficult for them to score freely. But ultimately, we've seen throughout this game that the ball has move around so if we put it in the right areas for long enough, we'd get our rewards. I thought the two big lads, Stuart Broad and James Anderson, set the tone very nicely."
Resuming on overnight 110 for five, India folded up for 162 in 54.2 overs despite Kohli's combative 51 off 93 balls and Hardik Pandya's 31.
"... From there, the rest of the guys did exactly what was asked of them. I spoke to the boys at the start, and said 'Just go out there with that belief, desire that you have done the previous two days in the field', and they didn't disappoint.
"I couldn't be prouder of that. That's all you can ask as a captain, the guys to do as you ask, and under pressure to stay as calm as we did. I think that's really good for us as a team, and sets us up nicely moving into the next Test," said Root.
The English skipper was also full of praise for 20-year-old all-rounder Sam Curran who took five wickets in the game, but more importantly set up the win with his maiden Test half-century in the second innings.
"The reason Sam's played is firstly for his performances that he's put in for Surrey. He's made some big contributions for his county side and a big part of that team.
"Whenever he's been around, whenever you watch him operate on the field he has this desire and steeliness within him which, similar to Ben, wants to be involved in the big occasions and that obviously suits playing in Test match cricket and you've seen that throughout this game.
"That was a fantastic performance to come into his second Test match under pressure, against the number one Test team in the world and play like that. As a side going into a five-match series like that should fill him with a huge amount of confidence for the rest of this series.
Updated Date:
Aug 04, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Nasser Hussain believes Virat Kohli should take responsibility as captain for loss in Edgbaston Test
India vs England: Virat Kohli's sensational century ushers hosts to position of comfort on Day 2 of first Test
India vs England: Virat Kohli says lack of application, wrong shot selection reason behind 31-run loss in first Test