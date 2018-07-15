Aided by a bold decision to bat first, Eoin Morgan-led England made a comeback in the ODI series with an 86-run win against India at Lord's. Batting first, England were egged on by Joe Root's well-orchestrated ton, just his second century in the last one year in ODIs. A late blitz from David Willey took them to 322, a total from where they could dictate things. India's famed top-order didn't fire for once and too much was left for the lower middle-order. India were eventually bowled out for 236.

Take a glance at our player ratings from the second ODI.

10/10

Joe Root

Massively criticised for his form in the last few months, Root silenced his critics with a beautifully composed hundred, standing firm against India's wrist spin twins even as England's openers once again fell to Kuldeep Yadav. The No 3 batsman rotated strike and kept the scoreboard ticking in the earlier half of his innings. He kept the tempo at a similar pace even after his half-century as England's attacking middle-order batted around him.

Adil Rashid

With India’s openers back in the hut early, Adil Rashid tied down the middle-order with his versatility. The leg-spinner had a dangerous looking Suresh Raina bowled with a loopy googly and went on to prise out Umesh Yadav later in the innings. More than the wickets, it was the manner in which he kept a check on the scoring rate (economy of 3.8) that gives Rashid a 10-pointer.

David Willey

In a terrific all-round display, David Willey was perhaps the difference between England getting a good total and a dominating total. Walking in at 239/6, Willey hammered the Indian death bowlers with some powerful shots down the ground. He made his maiden ODI half-century in 30 balls and led England to a sizeable 322. With the ball, Willey had Shikhar Dhawan dismissed early and wrapped up India’s run chase with the final wicket, finishing with impressive figures of 2/48.

9/10

Liam Plunkett

Once again among the wickets, Liam Plunkett picked up 4/46 in his quota of overs, consistently breaking India's attempts to claw back into the game. He had KL Rahul dismissed for a duck courtesy a fine catch from Jos Buttler early on to leave India at 60/3. Plunkett returned to break the MS Dhoni-Hardik Pandya stand by dismissing the all-rounder, and then added to the former’s wicket with a slower ball, ensuring there were no last minute hiccups.

Kuldeep Yadav

Despite being on the higher side economy-wise, Kuldeep was once again vital in keeping India in the game. He had Jonny Bairstow bowled with a well-disguised googly to break a threatening opening partnership. Kuldeep went on to dismiss Jason Roy and later Eoin Morgan, breaking a budding stand between Root and Morgan in the process.

Eoin Morgan

With Kuldeep once again threatening to scythe through England's middle-order, Morgan held his own and gave Root some much needed company. He stitched together a century partnership with Root, making his half-century at run a ball but eventually fell to Kuldeep off a mistimed slog from a loose delivery.

8/10

Suresh Raina

While his selection over Dinesh Karthik is debated about in every nook and corner of the country, Raina attempted to silence it a touch with a composed 46 in 63 balls. Lifting India from No 5 after they had lost three wickets for 60, Raina rebuilt the innings with Virat Kohli in a promising 80-run stand. He, however, fell soon after Kohli, playing an ill-advised slog sweep off a Rashid googly.

Virat Kohli

With India’s openers coping a rare failure, the onus was on Kohli to rally together the middle-order. The Indian skipper seemed to be in his groove as he milked the bowling in the company of Raina, but misjudged an off-break from Moeen Ali to fall five short of a deserved half-century. In hindsight, his wicket perhaps closed out India’s hopes of gunning down the high score.

Moeen Ali

Despite his minimal impact in limited-overs cricket in the past few months, Ali has looked good in the two games against India. He had been England's only decent bowler at Trent Bridge three days back and today wrecked India’s hopes with the crucial wicket of Kohli. Ali kept things tight bowling in tandem with Rashid and took the life out of India's run chase.

7/10

Yuzvendra Chahal

With India’s bowlers, including Kuldeep, leaking runs, Yuzvendra Chahal held his own and made England work hard for their runs. The leg-spinner had been guilty of giving away a few runs in the past few matches but looked the part at Lord's, going for 4.3 runs an over while the rest of India's bowlers leaked at over 6. He added the lone scalp of Ali to finish on 1/43.

Jason Roy

The opening batsman was fired up yet again, continuing his fine form in the series with a 42-ball 40. Roy was helped by some loose lines by the Indian bowlers and took full toll of it. With Bairstow, Roy built a half-century partnership but fell soon after his partner to leave England's middle-order to fight it out against Kuldeep and Chahal.

6/10

Jonny Bairstow

Like Roy, Bairstow kickstarted his innings with a positive mind-set, blasting 38 in 31 balls to propel England to a decent powerplay. Bairstow has been England's aggressor at the top of the order and stayed true to the role early on. However, the opener was bamboozled by Kuldeep's googly and fell to a poor sweep shot, misreading the turn of the ball.

5/10

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has complemented Rohit Sharma to perfection with his ability to start off the innings at a good strike rate. At Lord's, the Delhiite once again appeared fired up and slammed six fours on his way to 36 in 30 balls. Just when it seemed like he would carry on in the same vein, the southpaw slashed at a wide Willey ball, hitting it straight to backward point.

Mark Wood

The extra zip and pace he generates makes Wood a handy bowler in this format of the game on helpful surfaces. Helped by the Lord's slope, Wood appeared threatening in parts and accounted for the big fish, Rohit. The Indian opener stepped out to a short of a length delivery and inside edged onto the stumps owing to the extra pace on the ball by Wood. He was used for just five overs and did his job fairly well.

4/10

MS Dhoni

Left to salvage India from the abyss, MS Dhoni took his time to settle in, consuming 59 balls for his 37, once again inviting criticism for his approach. Dhoni hit just two boundaries at a time the required run rate was soaring but in his defence, India kept losing wickets at the other end. Pandya's dismissal meant Dhoni had to go for his shots and a wild slog off a Liam Plunkett slower ball went straight to deep midwicket.

3/10

Hardik Pandya

The Baroda all-rounder has often answered his critics with telling performances but the one question constantly raised against him is his ability to contribute 10 decent overs on a consistent basis. Pandya gave 70 runs in his quota of overs although he did prize out the dangerous Ben Stokes to even things out a touch. With the bat, Pandya seemed set to unleash an onslaught but it never materialised as he edged Plunkett down the leg-side to depart for 21.

2/10

Ben Stokes

After his half-century at a strike rate of 50 at Trent Bridge, Stokes appeared to be a in a hurry to get things moving and outside-edged a back of a length delivery from Pandya to the keeper. He returned to bowl five wicketless overs as England continued to struggle to extract the best out of the mercurial all-rounder.

Jos Buttler

Buttler wasn't given the leeway to have his way as Umesh Yadav's extra pace, bounce and the Lord’s slope proved to be too much for the wicket-keeper. Buttler went hard at the ball and edged through to the keeper with England looking for some late impetus from him. The wicket-keeper escapes the lowest rating courtesy a brilliant catch to send back Rahul.

Umesh Yadav

His ability to generate movement off the surface once again proved to be effective but Umesh failed to make good use of it with his shoddy line and length. He was all over the place early on, allowing Roy and Bairstow to settle into a groove and loot him for runs. To his credit, Umesh returned to dismiss Buttler late in the innings to deny England a bigger total.

1/10

Siddarth Kaul

Economy has been a major problem for Siddarth Kaul right from the IPL and the trend continued at Lord's as he went for 59 in his eight overs without managing to get his name into the wickets column. As one of the two frontline seamers, Kaul had to be more penetrative but failed to do so, allowing England to release pressure easily from his end.

KL Rahul

Rahul's batting position was in doubt at the start of the ODIs but after his two-ball duck from No 4, India might be pondering over his place in the XI. The swashbuckling batsman who had immense success in the IPL at the top of the order has failed to adapt to his role in the middle-order and inside edged Plunkett to the keeper.

Rohit Sharma

While his form in the series has been ominous, Rohit failed to adapt to the surface and scratched his way to 15 in 26 balls. Looking to hit his way out of trouble, Rohit walked out to Wood, misreading the pace on the ball and inside edged onto the stumps to depart early.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor