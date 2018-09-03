India vs England: Joe Root hails spinner Moeen Ali for 'best performance ever' after hosts register Test series win
England captain Joe Root lauded off-spinner Moeen Ali's match-winning effort of nine wickets terming his performance in the 60-run win as the best ever for the national team.
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs SIN - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs OMA - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs HK - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 18th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Karnataka municipal election result 2018 LIVE updates: BJP wins Puttur CMC with 25 seats, Congress manages only 4
-
Venkaiah Naidu bats for code of conduct for members of legislatures, national policy for Upper House in state Assemblies
-
$300 mn not military aid, US owes this to Pakistan for support in war against terror, claims Shah Mehmood Qureshi
-
Suriya opens up on NGK delay: Films are not crackers or sweets to release only during festivals
-
US Open 2018: Rafael Nadal battles past Nikoloz Basilashvili; American John Isner beats Milos Raonic to enter quarters
-
Sensex rallies nearly 300 points at 38,934, Nifty goes past 10,700-mark on robust GDP data, rupee recovery
-
Karnataka municipal election result 2018 live updates: कांग्रेस और बीजेपी में कांटे की टक्कर
-
समझौते के समय इंदिरा सरकार को खबरदार करने अटल जी गए थे शिमला
-
उपेंद्र कुशवाहा की सोशल इंजीनियरिंग की 'खीर' से क्यों परेशान हैं नीतीश कुमार?
-
मेरे पाकिस्तान जाने से रिश्ते खराब नहीं बल्कि मजबूत हुए हैं: सिद्धू
-
सेक्युलर समय में श्रीकृष्ण: कृष्ण बनकर नियम तोड़ें तो कोई बात है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Southampton: England captain Joe Root lauded off-spinner Moeen Ali's match-winning effort of nine wickets terming his performance in the 60-run win as the best ever for the national team.
England's Moeen Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane. AFP
Having taken 5 for 63 in the first innings, Moeen took 4 for 71 in the second essay including wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to decisively tilt it in favour of England.
"Today was probably the best I have seen him (Moeen) bowl in an England shirt. Such a testament to how he's gone about things. That strength and depth of the squad really excites me. When you're in the form he's in, it's a nice luxury to have (about playing him at three)," Root said after the match.
He also praised young Sam Curran, who has turned out to be a real find for England, according to rival captain Virat Kohli.
"For a young guy (Curran) to have such an influence is outstanding. Credit to the group, they were outstanding throughout. From being up against it on the first morning, character has been a massive strength of this team. Then the skill level to back it up has been phenomenal.
"For the seamers, it was about hitting the surface as hard as possible and for spinners it was about being as aggressive as possible. Keep the catchers in and trust that there would be one ball that would turn the game around. The way we went about how to approach the day's play was outstanding."
Man of the match Moeen said that he missed the time that he was away from the squad.
"It was great to be back. I have missed Test cricket a lot. Needed a break. Just to appreciate everything in general. To enjoy my cricket again. When I was watching the guys at home, I missed it. Great to come back and contribute to winning a game. Playing in England for a while now, back myself a bit more."
Moeen came back after a good all-round show in county cricket including double hundred and a few wickets.
"Got more confidence from county cricket. Done a lot of hard work with Saqlain (spin consultant Saqlain Mushtaq). Feel like I'm getting better as a spinner every day. When they were about eight down, Root asked me if I fancied it (batting at three). Did enjoy the 15 balls I faced. If I do bat there again, I need to tighten up. Something I'm not thinking much about.
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Sam Curran says home side were surprised by lateral movement generated by visiting seamers
Highlights, India vs England, 4th Test in Southampton, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Hosts trail by 21 runs at stumps
India vs England: Moeen Ali spins Joe Root and Co to series clinching victory as visitors' fall short by 60 runs