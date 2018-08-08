First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 05, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 09, 2018
ENG vs IND
Lord's, London
SA in SL Aug 12, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Joe Root confirms Ollie Pope's inclusion in playing XI; says Surrey batsman will bat at four in Lord's Test

This season has seen Pope make 684 runs for Championship leaders Surrey at an average of 85.5, including three centuries

Agence France-Presse, August 08, 2018

London: Ollie Pope will make his England debut batting at the number four position for the second Test against India at Lord's, captain Joe Root announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Surrey rising star is a direct replacement for Middlesex left-hander Dawid Malan, dropped after two low scores in England's 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

"Ollie Pope will come in and bat at four," said Root during a pre-match press conference at Lord's on Wednesday.

File image of Ollie Pope. Image courtesy: Twitter @OPope32

Ollie Pope will replace Dawid Malan in second Test and will bat at four, said England skipper Joe Root. Image courtesy: Twitter @OPope32

Uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter has been omitted from a 13-man squad, with England yet to decide whether Chris Woakes or spinner Moeen Ali will replace all-rounder Ben Stokes, who misses out due to his ongoing court case.

Pope only made his first-class debut in March last year and has been called into the Test squad on the back of a mere 15 matches, while he has never batted in the top five in County Championship cricket.

Yet this season has seen Pope make 684 runs for Championship leaders Surrey at an average of 85.5, including three centuries.

Root added: "He's obviously batted at six for Surrey this season – but having seen him play a little bit, and the way his game is set up, I think it's very much transferable to bat at number four in Test cricket.

"I know that might be seen as quite a big jump. But he's obviously an exciting talent and, with the guys around him, I think he fits nicely into that position in our team."

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Chris Woakes #Dawid Malan #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #Jamie Porter #Moeen Ali #Ollie Pope #Surrey

Also See

Being #SelfMade is never giving up




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 4221 114
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all