India vs England: Joe Root backs Ben Stokes, says all-rounder will remain big part of English dressing room

Skipper Joe Root says Ben Stokes will continue to be a big part of the English dressing room irrespective of the outcome of his affray trial.

Press Trust of India, August 04, 2018

Birmingham: Skipper Joe Root says Ben Stokes will continue to be a big part of the English dressing room irrespective of the outcome of his affray trial beginning on Monday.

"Stokesy's got that knack hasn't he? He wants to be involved in the big moments of the game and he did just that today. He's gone about things exactly how he was in every other game. And I don't see that ever changing," Root said.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of India's Mohammed Shami with team mates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers - RC143C1F2F70

England's Ben Stokes will miss second Test against India at Lord's as he will be attending his trial on affray charges. Reuters

Stokes played a prominent role in England's 31-run victory over India in the opening Test at the Edgbaston.

Regarding Stokes, the England captain added, "When he turns up to practice or as soon as he puts on an England shirt he's so dedicated to this group of players, to this team and whatever happens going forward he's going to be a big part of this dressing room."

Stokes took four wickets including the big one of Kohli to dent India's chase.

"It's always a miss whenever he's not playing but we've got a good group of players underneath this side who have got an opportunity whoever it is to come in and put in a really strong Test performance," said Root.

"So I'll have to sit down with the selection group and think clearly about what's the right squad for that surface at Lord's and then pick accordingly," he added.

The all-rounder was charged with affray following a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol last year.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018

