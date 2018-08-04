India vs England: Joe Root backs Ben Stokes, says all-rounder will remain big part of English dressing room
Skipper Joe Root says Ben Stokes will continue to be a big part of the English dressing room irrespective of the outcome of his affray trial.
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 31 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: Opposition targets Bihar govt at Tejashwi Yadav-led Jantar Mantar protest
-
Article 35A row: Petitions challenging special status of J&K push separatists into defending the Constitution they defy
-
World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu knocks out Akane Yamaguchi to earn summit meeting with Carolina Marin
-
Jet Airways proposes to cut staff salaries to continue operations; who will blink first?
-
Over 100 students injured in Dhaka clashes as protests over poor road safety in Bangladesh turn violent
-
Avengers: Infinity War — The Russo Brothers reveal Captain America's original entrance and why it changed
-
दिल्ली में मुजफ्फरपुर रेप कांड पर एकजुट दिखा विपक्ष, क्या होगा अंजाम!
-
कांग्रेस CWC बैठक: आखिर NRC पर कांग्रेस ने क्यों बदला रुख!
-
NRC में राज्य की पूर्व CM का नाम नहीं: यह तथ्य जितना हास्यास्पद, उतना ही चिंताजनक भी
-
पंजाब AAP में संकट: शीर्ष नेतृत्व का मनमाना रवैया पार्टी को खत्म कर देगा!
-
एडल्टरी पर SC की टिप्पणी अहम- औरत 'संपत्ति' नहीं, जेंडर न्यूट्रल कानून बनाने की जरूरत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Birmingham: Skipper Joe Root says Ben Stokes will continue to be a big part of the English dressing room irrespective of the outcome of his affray trial beginning on Monday.
"Stokesy's got that knack hasn't he? He wants to be involved in the big moments of the game and he did just that today. He's gone about things exactly how he was in every other game. And I don't see that ever changing," Root said.
England's Ben Stokes will miss second Test against India at Lord's as he will be attending his trial on affray charges. Reuters
Stokes played a prominent role in England's 31-run victory over India in the opening Test at the Edgbaston.
Regarding Stokes, the England captain added, "When he turns up to practice or as soon as he puts on an England shirt he's so dedicated to this group of players, to this team and whatever happens going forward he's going to be a big part of this dressing room."
Stokes took four wickets including the big one of Kohli to dent India's chase.
"It's always a miss whenever he's not playing but we've got a good group of players underneath this side who have got an opportunity whoever it is to come in and put in a really strong Test performance," said Root.
"So I'll have to sit down with the selection group and think clearly about what's the right squad for that surface at Lord's and then pick accordingly," he added.
The all-rounder was charged with affray following a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol last year.
Updated Date:
Aug 04, 2018
Also See
India vs England: When and where to watch 1st Test, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV
India vs England: Visitors' skipper Virat Kohli celebrates Joe Root's dismissal with animated 'mic-drop' gesture
India vs England: Virat Kohli says lack of application, wrong shot selection reason behind 31-run loss in first Test