India vs England: Joe Root and Co should look to prolong visitors' victory on Day 4

So dire is England's situation that even the most optimistic England fan would've already made plans for the fourth day of the Trent Bridge Test. England will have to pull off one of the greatest win of all time to win the series: chase 521.

FirstCricket Staff, August 21, 2018

Alastair Cook will have a crucial role with the bat for England on Day 4. Reuters

Win, obviously, would be far from England's mind. Survival would be. And for that the onus will be on Alastair Cook and Joe Root.

They are, without, any doubt England's best batsmen on paper. But the problem is that Cook is struggling with form and it's been ages since Root converted a 50 into 100. Both of them will have to play according to the cliched statement: When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

In this England batting line-up, Cook has the ability to bat... and bat long. India are aware about the kind of marathon innings he can play. But can he produce one of those on a cloudy day (as the weather forecast suggests)?

The worrying factor for England is that Jonny Bairstow has injured his finger so England might just have to play out two days (or chase 521) without him.

All circumstances are heading towards an Indian win. All England can and should do is prolong the opposition's victory.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018

