Manchester: On Monday, as Team India got down to serious practice ahead of the three-T20I series against England, Virat Kohli went through his customary practice routine. He took throwdowns, then practiced some attacking shots against spin and finally batted against the pacers a bit.

That last bit only happens when he is working on something specific. Turns out, he was, albeit just not from the batting point of view alone. With Siddarth Kaul, Kohli worked on facing yorkers, digging a few quick ones out with coach Ravi Shastri nodding in approval. At the same time, the skipper was happy with the effort put in by his pacer. For there is a good chance that Kaul will now have to pair up with Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Umesh Yadav or both when the series begins in Manchester on Tuesday.

It seems downright odd that India are playing a limited-overs’ series without Jasprit Bumrah. To say that he has been a vital cog in India’s ODI and T20I plans over the last two years would be an understatement. Bumrah has featured, nay played a sterling role, in 26 out of India’s last 32 ODIs. He has also played 10 out of 20 T20Is India played last year. In this interim, he has only missed out when rested, as was the case in West Indies (June 2017) and for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka (March 2018).

Given the oddity of his action, Bumrah’s continued fitness is a marvellous trait that has rarely been as talked about. Simply put, he hasn’t been afflicted with injuries that you might notice in other pacers – hamstring, shoulder, etc. It is an ode to his growing stature in the Indian dressing room that Bumrah has mostly been a part of the first-choice playing eleven whenever fit and available.

Truth be told, this rise began last summer during the Champions Trophy when his role changed in ODI cricket. Until then, he was used mostly as first-change and then would return for a brief spell in the middle overs before doing his ‘thing’ at the death. When India’s plans were modified to fit in two spinners and a seam-bowling all-rounder, Bumrah gleefully accepted the new-ball challenge.

Just considering the last 12 months, his ODI average falls to 19.81 as compared to a career-average of 22.50. In T20Is it is a bit on the higher side (27 as compared to career-average of 19.93) given how heavily this format is loaded in favour of the batsmen. At this same time, he had been practising a different ball-release position owing to his move to Test cricket. But he still maintained an economy of 7.29 playing mostly in sub-continental conditions. It is for good reason that Bumrah is the one of only two Indian bowlers in the top-ten of ICC’s T20I rankings, the other being Yuzvendra Chahal.

Forget the statistics for a minute, though. Turn back time to early last year, when Bumrah stole the show in Nagpur. England needed eight runs in the last over to take a 2-0 lead in the three-T20I series, and Bumrah conceded only two runs, including a leg bye. It was a stunning showing, a repeat of holding nerves at the most intense moments of the game, a replication of what he has done in the IPL time and time again.

The simple fact that India are going into a T20I series in England, against a fearsome batting line-up headed by Jos Buttler, is akin to entering a boxing match with one hand injured. Make no mistake, over the next two weeks, these six T20Is and ODIs will be a punching contest for these are arguably the two best limited-overs’ sides in world cricket at the moment.

To say England are real serious about their limited-overs’ ambitions is an understatement. Things do not move at glacial pace anymore in England when it comes to ODIs/T20Is, with assistant coach Paul Farbrace put in charge of the T20 team for Australia and India series, while head coach Trevor Bayliss took to domestic cricket scouting at the same time.

This is also a point of differentiation between the two sides. With Bumrah's absence, India are already at a disadvantage, perhaps more than England missing Ben Stokes for at least the first two T20Is. It is here that the selectors’, and thereafter the team management’s, poor rotation policy needs to be questioned. In Ireland, Umesh Yadav played only his second T20I since 2012. Sitting on the bench since December, Kaul made his international debut after seven months.

All-rounders Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar (as well as Axar Patel) have been included in the T20I/ODI squads (with Washington Sundar missing out due to a foot injury as well). Surely, this isn’t the time for blooding them in international cricket. Couldn’t that have been done against, say, Sri Lanka at home in December or indeed during the T20 tri-series in March?

Barring the wrist-spinners and one spot in the middle-order (read no 4), the Indian team management (including selectors) have not really been into rotation, let alone experimentation. A high-profile clash with England in their own den, which is almost a dress rehearsal for the World Cup next year, doesn’t allow for too much wiggle room in terms of selection. Replacing Bumrah will be a tough enough ask as it is.