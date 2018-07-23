India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah says he plans in advance before touring new country, likes exploring places aside from cricket
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah says meticulous planning before an overseas tour is not just confined to cricket for him, as he also likes to explore the country he visits.
Press Trust of India,
July 23, 2018
London: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah says meticulous planning before an overseas tour is not just confined to cricket for him, as he also likes to explore the country he visits.
"You look to enjoy the country, you look to see the place. That is how you get to know about the culture of the place and you eventually start enjoying the country.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP
"It then reflects on your performance as well," Bumrah, who will be available for selection from the second Test onwards, was quoted as saying by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.
"Whenever I go to a new country, I always plan in advance. Before visiting the country, I have a look at a few videos. What works over there. What the home team does over there. It is very important for long tours to enjoy the country and see the places. So that's the basic thing that I look to follow," he said further.
Bumrah, a key bowler for India in limited-overs cricket, also did well in his debut Test series in South Africa, picking up 14 wickets in three games. Having suffered a thumb injury in the T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah was unable to take part in the following T20I and ODI series against England.
Recalling his Test debut in South Africa, the 24-year-old said: "I always wanted to play Test cricket. I was happy when I finally got to play it in South Africa. The start also went well. I always loved Test cricket and I rate it very highly.
"I enjoy playing each and every format but for me, Test cricket is at the paramount level because I feel everything is tested at that level."
He is determined to prove himself in the longest format as well.
"Hopefully, whenever I play more, I'll be able to do well and gain more confidence. So that will reflect on other formats as well. I don't have any personal goals. I take it one day at a time," he added.
Updated Date:
Jul 23, 2018
