India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ODI series after surgery on thumb, Shardul Thakur named as replacement

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India's upcoming three-match ODI series against England after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb. Bumrah has been replaced by Shardul Thakur. 

Agence France-Presse, July 06, 2018

London: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will play no role in the upcoming three-match ODI series with England after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Friday.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

The 24-year-old — more a regular in the ODI team than the Test line-up — broke his thumb during the first of the two-match T20 international series with Ireland last week. He has been replaced by Shardul Thakur for the ODI series — the Indians are yet to name their squad for the five-Test series which gets underway in August.

"The all-India senior selection committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ODI squad," the BCCI statement said, adding, "Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday, 4 July in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI medical team."

India play England later on Friday in the second match of their T20 series with the tourists fresh from an eight wicket thrashing of the hosts. The ODI series gets underway next Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018

