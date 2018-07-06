London: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will play no role in the upcoming three-match ODI series with England after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Friday.

The 24-year-old — more a regular in the ODI team than the Test line-up — broke his thumb during the first of the two-match T20 international series with Ireland last week. He has been replaced by Shardul Thakur for the ODI series — the Indians are yet to name their squad for the five-Test series which gets underway in August.

"The all-India senior selection committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ODI squad," the BCCI statement said, adding, "Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday, 4 July in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI medical team."

India play England later on Friday in the second match of their T20 series with the tourists fresh from an eight wicket thrashing of the hosts. The ODI series gets underway next Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.