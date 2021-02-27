India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah released from hosts' squad for final Test due to 'personal reasons'

Ahmedabad: India said Saturday that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has left the squad for the England Test series for "personal reasons".

The surprise move came only two days after India, with Bumrah in the side, thrashed England in the third Test inside two days to take a 2-1 series lead. The final match starts on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Bumrah had asked "to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.

"Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test."

The BCCI said no replacement would be called up.

Bumrah, who has become India's pace spearhead in recent years, bowled only six overs in England's first innings this week and none in the second innings when only spin bowlers were used.

India, meanwhile, will hope to seal their qualification for the World Test Championship final at Lord's, for which New Zealand have already qualified, by beating England in the fourth and final Test, also taking place at Ahmedabad.

While a win or even a draw will confirm Virat Kohli-led hosts' spot in the WTC final, an English victory will let Australia sneak in.

England were knocked out of contention following their 10-wicket defeat in the third Test.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.