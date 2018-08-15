India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin fit; Virat Kohli in race against time to be ready ahead of third Test
The beleaguered Indian team received a boost with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being declared fit and available for selection for the third Test against England starting in Nottingham on Saturday.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi's statesmanly Independence Day speech marks a tectonic shift from old BJP-RSS formula
-
Ashutosh quits Aam Aadmi Party citing 'personal reasons'; party's PAC yet to accept resignation
-
Independence Day speech: Corrupt, black money hoarders will not be spared, says Narendra Modi
-
Gold movie review: Akshay Kumar-starrer's penchant for overstatement overshadows its few moments of moving quiet
-
Italy motorway collapse: 30 dead in Genoa tragedy; rescuers scour through wreckage of bridge for survivors
-
LIVE: केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, आशुतोष ने छोड़ी आम आदमी पार्टी, पत्रकारिता में कर सकते हैं वापसी
-
Independence Day 2018: लाल किले से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के भाषण की 15 बड़ी बातें
-
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लाल किले से बताने की कोशिश की कि ‘देश बदल रहा है’
-
आजादी के 71 साल बाद भी दोराहे पर मुस्लिम, मेनस्ट्रीम में आने की जद्दोजहद जारी
-
Independence Day 2018: 15 अगस्त को आजाद होने के बावजूद भारत के पास क्यों नहीं था राष्ट्रगान?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: The beleaguered Indian team received a boost with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being declared fit and available for selection for the third Test against England starting in Nottingham on Saturday.
India's Jasprit Bumrah and captain Virat Kohli. AFP
England lead the five-match series 2-0 after convincing wins.
Bumrah had injured his left hand whilst playing in the first game of the long tour against Ireland in Dublin back in June. He didn't feature in the T20Is or ODIs against England since then, and also missed the first two Tests thanks to a fracture on his left thumb.
He underwent surgery in Leeds on 4 July and underwent rehabilitation back in India, before being called up for the Test series.
Throughout the second leg of this tour, Bumrah has been keenly working in the nets, from Chelmsford to Birmingham to Lords, although the team management was waiting for the plaster to come off finally.
During one of the net sessions, while the rain intervened during the second Test, Bumrah was seen bowling without his plaster and thus his availability for the next match has now been confirmed.
Even so, it remains to be seen whether he will be included in the playing eleven without having any proper match time.
In other good news, both Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya have also been declared fit. Both suffered blows to their bowling hands while batting in the second innings at Lord's. Ashwin was hit twice, in fact.
Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli is in a race against time to get completely fit for the third Test. He had confirmed his availability albeit with the rider that he might not be able to field or run between the wickets up to a 100 percent of his ability.
There was a gym session for the entire Indian team today, with the players as well as the skipper taking part. Kohli is also undergoing rehabilitation to improve his chances of attaining total fitness, even as these various issues put a spotlight on the heightened workload of Indian cricketers.
Updated Date:
Aug 15, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Joe Root says Edgbaston Test was a great advertisement for longest form of cricket
India vs England: When and where to watch 2nd Test, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV
India v England, 2nd Test, stats review: From James Anderson's masterclass to Chris Woakes' Lord's milestone