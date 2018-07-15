First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 2nd ODI Jul 14, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 86 runs
PAK in ZIM | 1st ODI Jul 13, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: James Vince roped into hosts' squad for third and deciding ODI at Headingley

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday that Vince's call-up would allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions, England's A side, in their four-day match against India A in Worcester starting on Monday.

Agence France-Presse, July 15, 2018

London: Hampshire captain James Vince has been called into England's squad for the third and deciding ODI against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday that Vince's call-up would allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions, England's A side, in their four-day match against India A in Worcester starting on Monday.

File image of James Vince. AFP

File image of James Vince. AFP

In addition, 2019 World Cup hosts England have also released Surrey paceman Sam Curran from their ODI squad to play for the Lions.

Vince, 27, has played 13 Tests an five one-day internationals but has yet to nail down a place in the England side despite impressing at county level.

England, the world's top-ranked ODI team, levelled their three-match 50-over series against India at 1-1 with an 86-run win at Lord's on Saturday that featured a century from star batsman Joe Root.

The Lions match comes ahead of England's five-Test series against India starting at Edgbaston on 1 August.

Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer but no longer a white-ball international cricketer, has been included in the Lions side as has seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Surrey opener Rory Burns will captain the team at New Road.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018

Tags : #Alastair Cook #Chris Woakes #Cricket #Dawid Malan #ECB #Edgbaston #England #England And Wales Cricket Board #England Vs India 2018 #Hampshire #India Vs England #Rory Burns #Sam Curran

Also See

3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6125 125
2 India 5668 123
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all