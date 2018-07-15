India vs England: James Vince roped into hosts' squad for third and deciding ODI at Headingley
The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday that Vince's call-up would allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions, England's A side, in their four-day match against India A in Worcester starting on Monday.
Agence France-Presse,
July 15, 2018
London: Hampshire captain James Vince has been called into England's squad for the third and deciding ODI against India at Headingley on Tuesday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday that Vince's call-up would allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions, England's A side, in their four-day match against India A in Worcester starting on Monday.
File image of James Vince. AFP
In addition, 2019 World Cup hosts England have also released Surrey paceman Sam Curran from their ODI squad to play for the Lions.
Vince, 27, has played 13 Tests an five one-day internationals but has yet to nail down a place in the England side despite impressing at county level.
England, the world's top-ranked ODI team, levelled their three-match 50-over series against India at 1-1 with an 86-run win at Lord's on Saturday that featured a century from star batsman Joe Root.
The Lions match comes ahead of England's five-Test series against India starting at Edgbaston on 1 August.
Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer but no longer a white-ball international cricketer, has been included in the Lions side as has seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.
Surrey opener Rory Burns will captain the team at New Road.
Updated Date:
Jul 15, 2018
