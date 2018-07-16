First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 2nd ODI Jul 16, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
IND in ENG | 2nd ODI Jul 14, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 86 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: James Vince and Sam Billings on standby after opener Jason Roy suffers finger injury

England opener Jason Roy will have a fitness test before play on Tuesday to see if he can take part in the third and deciding one-day international against India at Headingley.

Agence France-Presse, July 16, 2018

London: England opener Jason Roy will have a fitness test before play on Tuesday to see if he can take part in the third and deciding one-day international against India at Headingley.

File image of Jason Roy. AP

File image of Jason Roy. AP

If Roy misses out, Hampshire captain James Vince could be in line for his first ODI appearance in nearly two years, although Monday saw England call up Kent's Sam Billings as additional batting cover for the series finale in Leeds.

Roy sustained a laceration to the little finger of his right hand while fielding during England's 86-run victory over India at Lord's on Saturday and a team spokesman said Monday: "He remains a doubt for tomorrow (Tuesday) and will have a fitness test in the morning at the ground to ascertain whether he’ll be fit to play."

Vince last played a one-day match for England during the tour of Bangladesh in October 2016.

Opener Alex Hales has missed the whole of the series with India with a side strain while Dawid Malan, his replacement, has already been released to take part in the second-string England Lions' four-day match with India A.

Vince lost his Test place at the start of the season in one of the first major decisions by new England selection chief Ed Smith.

But he has been in brilliant domestic white-ball form, scoring more than 500 runs during Hampshire's victorious One-Day Cup campaign.

England may be top of the world ODI rankings but, following last year's Champions Trophy semi-final loss to Pakistan, doubts remain about their ability to win truly high-stakes games.

'Beaten into the dirt'

Now Durham quick Mark Wood hopes England, who will aim to win a maiden World Cup title when they stage the 2019 edition, will respond well to the pressure if Tuesday's winner-takes-all contest and lay down a marker head of next year.

"I think this has an impact for the World Cup," Wood told reporters at Headingley on Monday. "We can use it as a game where it might be (like) a semi-final or a knockout game.

"It's a series decider here, which will be like a World Cup match – it's a must-win," the England paceman added.

"Luckily, over the past year we've managed these situations really well. Hopefully we can carry on that trend."

India, second to England in the ODI standings, won the series opener by a decisive eight wickets at Trent Bridge only to be equally well-beaten at Lord's.

"It's two very good sides – when they're on top, they really are on top, you keep your foot on the throat and don't let opposition up," said Wood.

"Everyone in the England team will hold their hands up and say in the first game we were absolutely drilled, we were beaten into the dirt. We knew we had to improve for the second game.

"I don't know why the margins are so big, maybe it's just two really good teams and when they are on top the quality really comes through," he added. "I'd like to think that this one could still be a big margin for us."

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England #England Vs India 2018 #Indian Cricket Team #James Vince #Jason Roy #Mark Wood #Sam Billings #Trent Bridge

Also See

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6298 126
2 India 5743 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3391 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all