India vs England: James Anderson to prove fitness in domestic games ahead of the Test series after recovering from shoulder injury
England's all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson could be in line for a return to the national side for the upcoming five-Test series against India after undergoing rehabilitation on a longstanding shoulder injury.
Agence France-Presse,
July 04, 2018
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
London: England's all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson could be in line for a return to the national side for the upcoming five-Test series against India after undergoing rehabilitation on a longstanding shoulder injury.
The 35-year-old swing bowler -- who has taken 540 wickets in 138 Tests -- has been out of action since early June, but will hope to prove he is fit in a second XI match for his county Lancashire on 15 July.
Anderson is then due to play a County Championship match against old rivals Yorkshire in the "Roses match" on 22 July.
File image of James Anderson. Reuters
He has described the schedule for the Test series against India, which begins at Edgbaston on 1 August, as "ridiculous" with all five matches crammed into a six-week period.
"England seamer Jimmy Anderson will make his return to competitive cricket for Lancashire second XI in a three-day match against Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford starting on July 15," read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
"Anderson, who has not played since the second Test victory over Pakistan on 3 June, has spent the past month rehabilitating a long-standing right shoulder injury and returned to bowling working with Lancashire and England staff in the past seven days.
"As part of his plan, before the first Test against India starting on August 1, he will play for Lancashire seconds against Nottinghamshire and the Roses match in the County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire at Old Trafford starting on July 22."
Anderson has struggled with the shoulder injury over the past two years and acknowledged after England squared the two Test series with Pakistan -- in which he took nine wickets at an average of 19.11 -- he needed to rest it, with the India matches coming thick and fast.
"I just need to get in the gym and get it strong," he said in June.
"The India schedule is ridiculous with five Tests in six weeks and that will put a lot of stress on it."
Updated Date:
Jul 04, 2018
