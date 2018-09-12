First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 1st ODI Sep 11, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
Pataudi Trophy | 5th Test Sep 07, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 118 runs
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: James Anderson says he has no immediate plans of retiring despite becoming leading wicket-taker among pacers

James Anderson said, "When I sit down at the end of my career, when I finish, it will mean a hell of a lot to me to be able to see what I've achieved."

Agence France-Presse, September 12, 2018

London: James Anderson says he has no plans to hang up his boots yet after overtaking Glenn McGrath to become the most prolific fast bowler in Test history as the Australian challenged the Englishman to reach 600 wickets.

Anderson went past McGrath's tally of 563 wickets when he knocked out Mohammed Shami's middle stump as England bowled out India for 345 to seal a 4-1 series victory at the Oval on Tuesday.

England's James Anderson holds up the ball to applause as he leaves the pitch after India are bowled out for 107 during the second day of the second test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

England's James Anderson became the most prolific fast bowler after cleaning up Mohammed Shami. AP

The Lancashire swing bowler, with 564 scalps, now trails just the spin trio of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619) in the all-time list.

The 36-year-old downplayed his personal achievement, saying he was more focused on helping England win the final match of the series.

"When I sit down at the end of my career, when I finish, it will mean a hell of a lot to me to be able to see what I've achieved," he said.

"But right now it's hard when you put all your energy into the present and trying to perform well for England. That's all I really focus on."

Anderson is three years older than his great friend Alastair Cook, who retired from Test cricket after the match at the Oval but has no immediate plans to quit.

When asked how long he would go on, Anderson, who no longer plays one-day cricket for England, said: "I don't really think about it. I think I play my best when I focus on what's ahead of me, the next game, the next series, whatever it is."

"I read something that Glenn McGrath said," he added. "He went into the 2006 Ashes with no intention of retiring and then by the end of it he thought his time was up. That could happen to me. Who knows? I don't like looking too far ahead.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018

Tags : Anil Kumble, England Vs India 2018, Glenn McGrath, India Vs England, James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all