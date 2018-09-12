India vs England: James Anderson hailed as country's greatest cricketer ever by retiring Alastair Cook
James Anderson overtook Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets when he got the wicket of Mohammed Shami as England bowled out India to seal a 4-1 series win.
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
DUSU election 2018 LIVE updates: Voting begins at DU; over 1.3 lakh students to chose from 23 candidates
-
Congress to form broad-based alliance in Telangana to take on TRS in Assembly polls; in talks with TDP, CPI
-
International Energy Agency's Fatih Birol on oil security, political turmoil and why he's applauding the Indian govt
-
Serena Williams’ US Open outburst not justifiable, but understandable given history of racist, sexist excesses against her
-
Supreme Court asks banks to maintain status quo in insolvency proceedings against power companies
-
Salman Khan's Sultan rakes in $5 million in 11 days in China, surpassing Padmaavat's overseas earnings
-
'एक भी बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिये को भारत में नहीं रहने देंगे, चुन-चुन कर निकालेंगे'
-
DUSU Election LIVE: कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान शुरू, मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय
-
दलितों के खिलाफ अपराध के मामले में भी नहीं होगी ‘नियमित’ गिरफ्तारी: हाईकोर्ट
-
राजस्थान छात्रसंघ चुनाव नतीजे: किसे मिली खुशी और किसके लिए आया गम
-
मायावती के निशाने पर बीजेपी और कांग्रेस...महागठबंधन अब भी दूर की कौड़ी ही है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
London: James Anderson was hailed as "England's greatest cricketer" by the retiring Alastair Cook on Tuesday shortly after he became the most prolific fast bowler in Test history.
Anderson overtook Australia great Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets when he knocked out Mohammed Shami's middle stump as England bowled out India for 345 to seal a 4-1 series victory at the Oval.
Alastair Cook and James Anderson celebrate after the fifth Test. Reuters/Paul Childs
"It's been a privilege to play with, I think, England's greatest cricketer," said man-of-the-match Cook.
"No disrespect to any other guys but his skill to do it time in, time out. You almost take it for granted that he is going to hit a length from ball one to over 90. It shouldn't be like that. It's fitting he knocked out middle stump."
Anderson, who now has 564 scalps, said he was happy his friend was on the field to witness his record.
The Lancashire swing bowler now just trails the spin trio of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619) in the all-time list.
"When (Rishabh Pant) and (KL) Rahul put on that partnership it looked like they may get close so my job was to hold an end up," said Anderson, at 36 three years older than Cook.
"I didn't think I'd bowl 14 overs from that end. Thankfully Joe let me take the new ball eventually which gave me a chance to get that wicket.
"He (Cook) is my best mate and he's been brilliant — there for me all the time."
'Astounding' Anderson
England's ecstatic captain Joe Root labelled Anderson's achievements "astounding" and said he hoped he had plenty more Tests ahead of him.
"For him to have taken as many wickets as he has, to even be in the same league as the likes of McGrath, now chasing the big two spinners, is a phenomenal effort and I think the most exciting thing is he's bowling in my opinion probably at his best.
"Throughout this summer he's been outstanding and I can see that carrying forward hopefully for a long time still."
Root described the feats of Cook, who made 147 in the second innings of a 118-run win, and Anderson, as "fairytale stuff".
"For Alastair to go out like that and for Jimmy to finish the game off in real style, that was really fitting for those two guys who are really close mates."
Root added it was important for England to have won 4-1 after coming into the Oval Test with the series already in the bag, ahead of a three-match contest in Sri Lanka in November.
"I thought everyone played a significant part and role and that's what's been really pleasing for me as captain and hopefully now we can really kick on from this," he said.
"We're going to have different challenges throughout the winter but we know where we want to get to, we know there's a lot of hard work ahead and that we're not the perfect side.
"If we continue with the same attitude and drive and determination then we've got every chance of getting right to the top."
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Virat Kohli says 1-4 scoreline doesn't mean visitors were ouplayed by Joe Root and Co
India vs England: Alastair Cook's fairytale, James Anderson's record; Twitterati react to hosts' 4-1 win
India vs England: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant's brave tons in vain as hosts register 118-run victory at Oval, win series 4-1