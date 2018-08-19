First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
AFG in Ireland Aug 22, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: James Anderson and Co should make good use of morning conditions to wrap up visitors' innings early

With Rishabh Pant looking positive at the wicket, it is important for the English pacers to use the early conditions to good effect and wrap the Indian innings up within the first hour of the day.

FirstCricket Staff, August 19, 2018

England bowlers haven't been used to facing a stiff test in this series. However, on Day 1 of the Trent Bridge Test, they had to. With the pitch and conditions looking lively, Joe Root opted to bowl. He would have been expecting his pacers to make early inroads but the Indian batsmen had come out with intent. The openers left more. They were solid in defence and scored off the loose balls. The England bowlers did find movement but didn't trouble the openers much. The 60 runs that Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added were crucial. It set the platform. But then Chris Woakes arrived and scalped three wickets in quick succession – Dhawan, Rahul and Pujara.

File picture of James Anderson. AP

File picture of James Anderson. AP

A fightback was on but then the pitch eased up and this is where Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane capitalised. It was a challenge for the English bowlers. But they lacked the bite. The fielders didn't help as a couple of catches were dropped. Adil Rashid's looseners over after over only made things worse and didn't allow the pressure to mount on the Indian batsmen.

He did get Kohli's wicket which would prove to be crucial but a lesson was learnt. Bowling a bit quicker and fuller is the key. Not giving an inch. The new ball zipped around and Anderson did get the wicket of Pandya off the last ball of the day to end on a high note. They did mount a fightback at the fag end of the day but the work is only half done yet. This Indian lower-order can frustrate. And with Pant looking positive at the wicket it is important for the English pacers to use the early conditions to good effect and wrap the Indian innings up within the first hour of the day. The new ball is just 10 overs old and making the most of it when it's hard and moving around.

They need to get Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin early and then finish off the tail in quick time. The England bowlers will have to up the ante right from the word go. Pant has the ability to trouble the bowlers and Ashwin can bat too, anything above 350 could be tricky. Restricting India below 340 would be the key. And then getting off to a good start, just like India.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018

Tags : #3rd Test #Chris Woakes #Cricket #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #James Anderson #Nottingham #Ravichandran Ashwin #Rishabh Pant #Sports #Stuart Broad #Trent Bridge #Virat Kohli

Also See

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all