Going from 216/3 to 285/9, England have no one but themselves to blame for the situation they find themselves in. It won't be wrong to say that they have squandered the advantage after winning the toss. But they need not panic... yet.

By deciding to drop Cheteshwar Pujara, India's top order looks slightly vulnerable. A couple of early wickets will leave the middle order — the cream of the batting — exposed to the new ball. You know what that means right? James Anderson vs Virat Kohli. And conditions are quite apt for the hosts to create this situation.

But before that, England's last pair, which has often troubled India, will have to make sure that it keeps frustrating the visitors' bowlers and stretch the first innings lead to as many as possible. Given the current position, England would be pleased with a 320-odd score, which will bring them to Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay.

Dhawan's failure in overseas conditions is well-documented and unless there has been a drastic change in his mindset, he will play the aggressor's role. Hence, the onus will be on Vijay to guard the middle-order batsmen.

Anderson and Stuart Broad will have to send Vijay and KL Rahul back to the hut. Getting Kohli early will be on the icing on the cake but two early wickets will put India under tremendous pressure.

The first change bowler, Sam Curran, must ensure that he keeps the pressure on India while Adil Rashid will have to prove whether his inspired selection was the right choice or not.

A lot depends on Day Two's first session on how the Test pans out. Two early wickets is what England's first aim should be and then the job will be become slightly easy.