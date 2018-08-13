First Cricket
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
India vs England: It's men against boys, says Nasser Hussain after visitors' embarrassing defeat in Lord's Test

"India have got to dig really deep - there are some really good cricketers in that dressing room and they have to come out fighting," said Nasser Hussain

Press Trust of India, August 13, 2018

London: It is "men against boys" at the moment, says former England captain Nasser Hussain, criticising the lack of fight from India in the second Test while urging the beleaguered visitors to dig deep.

India were embarrassed by an innings and 159 runs in four days in a rain-interrupted Test at the Lord's, days after going down by 31 runs in the series opener.

"England are arguably the best in the world in these conditions but the real eye has to be on India – they have to be wary of the wheels completely falling off," Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket looking ahead to Saturday's third Test at Trent Bridge.

India have to be wary of the wheels completely falling off, said Nasser Hussain. Reuters

"India are No 1 in the world and it was meant to be a gun, tight series but at the moment it is men against boys. Their curve is going in the wrong direction."

India have been bundled out for 162, 107 and 130 in their last three innings.

"They were in the game for a long time in last Test (at Edgbaston) but the back injury to Kohli is a concern, the fingers of (Ravichandran) Ashwin took a blow, the rest of their batting line-up continues to fail and there are no practice games in between."

Hussain warned that there will be no let-up from the English side at Trent Bridge, the venue for the third Test.

"They have got to dig really deep - there are some really good cricketers in that dressing room and they have to come out fighting.

"I don't think it will be as tough as this – they can draw on the fact it's been as hard as it can be – but Trent Bridge does a bit. (James) Anderson will be a threat, (Stuart) Broad got 8-15 there against Australia – these England players have fond memories, so it won't get that much easier."

He said England will be keen to give it back after being whitewashed 4-0 in 2016.

"This is payback time a little bit for England after losing 4-0 in India and I don't see them letting up. I have seen that they are a hungry team. They won't rest on their laurels, they want to get better and better.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018

Tags : #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #James Anderson #Lord's Test #Nasser Hussain #Stuart Broad #Trent Bridge #Virat Kohli

