'It shows how much my teammates love me': Shardul Thakur on his 'Lord' and 'Beefy' nicknames

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently opened up on his nicknames of ‘Lord’ and ‘Beefy’, adding that it was ‘good to hear’ those nicknames from teammates and fans alike.

Shardul, 30, has been a revelation in Test cricket, scalping 26 wickets from seven matches while also scoring 249 runs in his four-year long-format career.

Shardul, in fact, acquired the nickname ‘Lord’ last year for his heroics in the Test series against England in England.

"I am fine with any name (laughs). The name Bull is what they have been calling me since my Ranji Trophy days. I am fine with any nickname that my teammates give me. Lord and Beefy just got famous after my performances against England. It shows how much my teammates love me. It's good to hear, sounds good when it falls on my ears," he said in a video posted on BCCI’s official Twitter handle.

From fond memories of playing in England to the funniest nicknames given to him by his teammates. 👍👍 @imShard shares it all as #TeamIndia gears up for the rescheduled #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston. 👌 👌 Full interview 🎥⬇️https://t.co/kewiZpN1Ax pic.twitter.com/pKpJtMEZFW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2022

Back in 2021, in the first innings of The Oval Test against England last year, Shardul scored 57 to help India post 191. He followed that up with a knock of 60 in the second innings to help the visitors put up 466 on board. Shardul picked up seven wickets across two matches against England in England last year .

India currently lead England 2-1 in the five-match Test series that started last year. The fifth Test was supposed to take place from 10 September last year, but was rescheduled to July this year following COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp. India are looking to clinch a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.

Speaking ahead of the fifth and rescheduled Test match of the series, Shardul said he looks forward to play the game as England has always been a 'bowler's paradise'.

"England is a bowler's paradise. The ball swings here and at a time you can get a lot of wickets in one spell. So yeah, England is one of my favourite places to play cricket.

He further showed confidence in Indian bowling attack saying that likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami are in form ahead of the match in Birmingham on Friday.

"The pace attack that we have, everyone is doing well, including Shami, Bumrah and Umesh whenever he gets a game. Sometimes these bowlers get 2-3 wickets in their first spell and then I come a bit later in the game when they need rest. But I have started to like that role and it's my duty, as I know if I deliver a performance at that stage then it creates an impact in the match," added the Maharashtra-born cricketer.

