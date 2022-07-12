India vs England: It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging, says Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on England in the first ODI of the series in London after he scalped six wickets for just 19 runs in 7.2 overs. Bumrah provided India with a perfect start as he bagged a couple of wickets in his very first over.

The Indian pace spearhead capitalised on the conditions at The Oval well and troubled the batters with swing and seam and also with fuller length deliveries.

"When there's swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that.

"When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don't have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging. As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller," he said during the post-match presentation.

The right-handed bowler also lauded Shami for being among the wickets and Rishabh Pant for his glovework behind the stumps.

"Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he'd run through the side. When the ball is moving around, the keeper and the cordon is very active. Very happy that Rishabh has been working hard on his keeping as well as his batting," he added.

India later chased down the target of 111 runs by 10 wickets after captain Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten half-century.

