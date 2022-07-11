India vs England: ‘It has spread like a wildfire’, experts on Shreyas Iyer’s troubles against short ball

Former Indian pacer RP Singh and wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said that Shreyas Iyer has to work on his problems against short ball as the opponents are exploiting his weakness.

Iyer had a brilliant partnership of 119 with Suryakumar Yadav in the third T20I against England. However, Iyer’s contribution was merely 28 as Suryakumar did most of the scoring. Iyer played a few good shots but couldn’t find his rhythm. His stay finally came to an end as he was caught by the wicket-keeper of short ball in the 16th over.

Talking on Cricbuzz Live, Parthiv Patel said that opponents will test Iyer as they know his weakness. “He is a much better player than someone who would move outside his leg stump and look for pull. They will bowl short at you, they will, ab sab ko pata chal gaya hai (everybody knows his weakness against the short ball). Therefore, you will have to come out with a plan. Should I attack, should I defend, maybe take a single and go to the other end. If not, then he will get exposed.”

Iyer was once again found answerless against a short ball and moved leg side to create some room but only managed an edge.

I have never seen Shreyas Iyer stand steady when a 140+ pace bowler runs in to bowl. Always walking this side or that side because he premeditates that every ball will be a short ball at the ribs. Shameless really! — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) July 10, 2022

Patel also said that Iyer should have taken equal responsibility in the partnership with Suryakumar.

Former quick RP Singh also complemented Patel and said that the news of Iyer’s weakness has spread like a wildfire. “This has spread like a wildfire that he can’t play the short ball. It is not possible for you to move away to your leg stump and play because sometimes the third man can be up or the fine leg can be up. This will stop your run flow. Shreyas needs to take a single and move to the other end.”

The short ball ploy was also used by the English bowlers in the Edgbaston Test match and Iyer was easy prey to the tactics.

Adding to RP Singh’s comments, Patel said, “If you back away then your stumps get exposed, and then you are prone to get clean bowled. Even in IPL we saw Umran Malik had him out. When you play international cricket, people will try to expose you. As RP Singh said, you need to take a single and then decide if I can go for a big shot or not.”

Iyer will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against England starting on 12 July.

