First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in NED | 2nd ODI Aug 03, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
NEP in NED | 1st ODI Aug 01, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Ishant Sharma fined 15% match fee for animated celebration of Dawid Malan's dismissal

Ishant Sharma was fined 15% of his match fee for his animated celebration after dismissing England batsman Dawid Malan on day three of the first Test.

Press Trust of India, August 04, 2018

Birmingham: India fast bowler Ishant Sharma was on Saturday fined 15 percent of his match fee for his animated celebration after dismissing England batsman Dawid Malan on day three of the first Test.

"Sharma has been fined 15 percent of his match and has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the third day's play," said the ICC in a statement.

File image of Ishant Sharma. Reuters

File image of Ishant Sharma. Reuters

The lanky pacer was found to have violated Article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

"The incident happened during the first session's play on Friday when Sharma celebrated Malan's dismissal in close proximity to him, an action which in the view of the match officials had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the departing batsman," the statement added.

After the day's play, Sharma admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. "There was no need for a formal hearing."

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus, as well as fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Dawid Malan #England #England Vs India 2018 #ICC #India #Ishant Sharma #Test Series

Also See

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all