India vs England: Ishant Sharma becomes third Indian pacer to pick up 300 Test wickets

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma became a member of a fairly elite club on Monday as he dismissed England's Daniel Lawrence during Day 4 of the first India-England Test at Chennai.

Lawrence was Ishant's 300th Test scalp. The Delhi pacer has now become the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 or more wickets in Test cricket.

The other two members of the club are Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311 wickets).

Ishant is also the sixth Indian bowler to have taken 300 or more wickets. Anil Kumble leads the wicket-takers chart for India with 619 scalps. The other members of that group are Harbhajan Singh and Ishant's current teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Among the active Indian cricketers, Ravindra Jadeja, with 202 wickets, is the closest to the 300-wicket club.

The Chennai Test is Ishant's 98th match in the five-day format and he's only two away from the landmark 100th Test.

The fast bowler has also played 80 ODIs for India and has 115 wickets to his name. In T20Is, he has 14 wickets from eight matches.